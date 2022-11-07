Read full article on original website
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Has Message For Michigan
As things currently stand, Ohio State and Michigan are on a collision course for the season's biggest game. The Big Ten foes are both 9-0 and firmly in the College Football Playoff picture. If they stay unbeaten, the winner of Nov. 26's matchup could garner the nation's No. 1 ranking.
Dual-sport MSU athlete Keon Coleman says only one difference between Tucker & Izzo
Not only does Coleman lace up for Mel Tucker, but once the football season comes to a close, he will hit the court with Tom Izzo.
National recruiting analyst says "the smoke is real" between Michigan State, 5-star QB Dante Moore
With about six weeks between now and the first National Signing Day for the 2023 college football recruiting class, no player is more coveted for Mel Tucker and Michigan State than five-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King quarterback Dante Moore. While Moore has been committed to Oregon since early July,...
MLive.com
The historical ins and outs of Michigan Stadium’s now infamous tunnel
ANN ARBOR -- The trash talking probably would have stayed at just that, but somebody had to go and mention somebody else’s mother. On Nov. 21, 1969, the day before Michigan was to play Ohio State, the teams had their separate walk-throughs at Michigan Stadium.
Cleveland Glenville LB and Ohio State commit Arvell Reese receives Army All-American Bowl Game jersey
CLEVELAND — In what has seemingly become an annual tradition at Glenville High School, another Tarblooder is heading to the United States Army All-American Bowl. On Thursday, senior linebacker Arvell Reese was presented with his jersey for the game, which is considered the premier high school football All-Star exhibition. The 2023 edition of the game will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, January 7, and will feature the nation's top outgoing high school seniors.
Ohio State Is Trying To Flip Alabama 5-Star Commitment
Ohio State is reportedly still pursuing Alabama's top recruit from the class of 2023. According to Matt Parker of On3 Sports, the Buckeyes remain in "constant contact" with Caleb Downs. The five-star safety committed to the Crimson Tide in late July. Downs officially visited Ohio State a month before deciding...
College Football World Reacts To Michigan State Attorney Statement
David Diamond, an attorney representing one of the Michigan State players involved in the tunnel altercation at Michigan, released an interesting statement this Tuesday. Diamond alleges a Michigan player engaged with Michigan State athletes with his helmet and swinging a punch. "We have learned that the U-M player started the...
Ohio State Officially Signs Best Recruiting Class Of Chris Holtmann's Tenure
Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann officially landed the best recruiting class of his tenure after guard Taison Chatman, forwards Scotty Middleton and Devin Royal and center Austin Parks signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday. More News From Sports Illustrated: College Basketball Scoreboard | SI's Preseason Men's NCAA...
WXYZ
Nation’s No. 1 volleyball recruit Harper Murray signs with Nebraska
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Harper Murray knew for months where she would spend her college career. On Wednesday, she made it official. The Ann Arbor Skyline senior signed with Nebraska in front of friends and family. Murray was the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2023.
No. 14 Ohio State comes back, downs No. 5 Tennessee 87-75
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored 20 of her 25 points in the second half, leading No. 14 Ohio State to an 87-75 victory over No. 5 Tennessee on Tuesday night in the season opener. Ohio State erased Tennessee’s 41-33 halftime lead and outscored the Lady Vols 30-13 in the third quarter. Mikesell powered the Buckeyes’ surge as they closed the third on a 12-0 run, contributing 10 points during that span. The Lady Vols narrowed the lead to eight points with 5:43 to go, but the Buckeyes wouldn’t let it get close. “It does set a tone for us,” Mikesell said. “We ended on a really high note last year, and I think we have an unbelievable ceiling.”
ocolly.com
OSU WBB signs two on Early Signing Day
Jacie Hoyt just signed her first two players of the 2023 class. On Wednesday, the early signing day period arrived and two class-of-2023 commits to OSU have signed. Stailee Heard: 6-foot guard from Sapulpa, Oklahoma. Heard arrives at OSU as a tall guard from Sapulpa High School. Heard in her...
ocolly.com
Jones’ Jumpers: How SIU stunned OSU late in upset victor
Lance Jones couldn’t find his rhythm all game. The SIU guard was shooting 5-15 with just under four minutes to play, as his team trailed OSU 59-51 on the road and his back against the wall. When suddenly, just like the rain in Stillwater on Thursday night, his shot...
golfpunkhq.com
Top Five golf courses in Ohio
Golf remains one of the most popular sports in the USA and it seems to have a loyal following across Ohio, in particular. Residents of the Buckeye State love to follow the biggest tournaments and keep tabs on the world’s best pro players. Just watching the biggest pro events...
Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh honored in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus honored a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Wednesday afternoon in the arena district. Joe Walsh, the guitarist of the Eagles, was celebrated in an event hosted by the City of Columbus and the Columbus Music Commission on the corner of Front Street and Nationwide Boulevard. You […]
WLWT 5
A look at the impact of JD Vance's victory in Ohio US Senate race
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It was a heady moment for J.D. Vance late Tuesday night when his supporters at a GOP watch party in Columbus began chanting, "J. D., J. D., J. D., J. D." As they continued, he smiled with a hand over his heart and said, "Thank you, guys. thank you."
In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on
With the new emphasis the U.S. Supreme Court put on the importance of state government in this post-Roe v. Wade era, many Americans decided Tuesday to put some checks in place. They also roasted some conspiracy nuts over the camp fire. Abortion rights ballot questions were passed in five states, including GOP-dominated Kentucky to the […] The post In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
The 5 Top Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Columbus, Ohio
If you're considering relocating your family to Columbus, keep reading to learn about some of the best family-friendly areas in Ohio's capital.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Meteorologist Maddie Kirker joins 10TV's 'Wake Up CBUS'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — WBNS-10TV welcomes Meteorologist Maddie Kirker as she joins the “Wake Up CBUS” team later this month with a hyperfocus on your morning forecast and helping plan your day, week and weekend. Maddie will be joining “Wake Up CBUS” anchors Angela An, Tracy Townsend, Clay Gordon and Gabriela Garcia to help our viewers start their day.
buckeyefirearms.org
BREAKING: Motion for Stay Granted in Columbus Preemption Case
A motion by the State to stay a recent ruling involving Ohio's firearm preemption law has been granted. This is good news just one day after the City of Columbus decided to use the erroneous ruling as an excuse to announce municipal gun control laws. This case has been developing...
