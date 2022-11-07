Read full article on original website
East Contra Costa Veterans Day Events and More
Join the Antioch Rivertown Veterans Lion Club at 8:00 am to 9:30 am for a pancake breakfast at the Antioch Marina (5 Marina Plaza) on Veterans Day. Donations are accepted. At 9:30 am there is a Celebration at the Veterans Memorial at the Antioch Marina and Parade on 2nd Street to follow at 11:00 am.
Ken Carlson Earns Contra Costa County Board of Supervisor Seat
Pleasant Hill City Councilmember Ken Carlson has claimed victory over BART Director Debora Allen in the battle for District 4 seat on the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. Carlson issued a statement proclaiming victory on Tuesday while Allen conceded the race. Although the county is expected to release updated...
Tam leads Kaplan in bid to fill District 3 seat on Alameda County Board of Supervisors
Former Alameda Vice Mayor Lena Tam was leading Tuesday night in the race to fill the Alameda County Board of Supervisors seat vacated by the late Wilma Chan, according to final unofficial results. In the two-candidate race, Tam had just over 55 percent of the vote compared to Oakland Vice...
Solano County Election Results 2022
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Solano County voters will vote on several candidates at both the county and city levels during the 2022 November general election. The Solano County Board of Supervisors District 3 seat is on the ballot, as are Dixon City Council District seats 1 and 2. Residents of Fairfield will choose among […]
CAL FIRE Santa Clara Unit Lifts Burn Permit Suspension
Morgan Hill – Effective Friday, November 11, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. the burn permit suspension in Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa Counties and the western portion of Stanislaus and San Joaquin Counties will be lifted. CAL FIRE Santa Clara Unit Chief George Huang is formally cancelling the burn permit...
Vallejo tax measure ahead in election results; Solano County sales tax being narrowly defeated
VALLEJO – Vallejo’s proposed seven-eighths-cent sales tax increase appears headed toward being approved by the city's voters. Measure P is leading with 55% of the vote-by-mail and precinct ballots counted so far, according to unofficial results released by the Solano County Registrar of Voters. Backed by most of...
Stanislaus County Election Results 2022
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Stanislaus County voters will be voting on several city-level and county-level races during the 2022 election. Ceres residents will be voting on City Council seats 1, 2 and 4. Residents of Modesto will be voting on the City Council District 5 seat and measures G, H and L. Hughson residents […]
Andrew White expected to be named Martinez Police Chief
The Martinez City Council is expected to approve a contract at its November 16th meeting naming Andrew White as the next Martinez Chief of Police. White, currently Chief of Police in Clearlake, will begin serving on January 3, 2023. White, 38, has served as the Clearlake Police Chief since 2018...
San Joaquin County Election Results 2022
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — San Joaquin County voters will be voting on several city-level and county-level races during the 2022 general elections. The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors District 2 and 4 seats are on the ballot. Residents of Escalon will be voting for both a City Council seat and a City […]
Election night vote totals in Concord, Clayton and Pleasant Hill
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 9, 2022) —Votes are still being counted in Contra Costa County. However, the late night vote totals give a glimpse into the trends. The totals presented here were received just after midnight on Tuesday. The numbers shown are by no means final. The votes counted here come from those received by Nov. 7 and in-person votes cast Nov. 8. The county will continue to update the totals and plans to post updates each Friday by 5 p.m. until all votes are counted and certified.
Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?
Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
Berkeley and Alameda County live 2022 election results
In the Nov. 8, 2022, election, Berkeley voters are choosing four City Council members, three school board directors, five rent board commissioners and a city auditor. They are also deciding whether to approve three local ballot proposals: Measure L, the largest-ever bond measure in city history; Measure M, a vacancy tax; and Measure N, an affordable housing measure. And they’ve cast their ballots in countywide races for District Attorney and AC Transit Board.
Alameda County will elect its 1st Black district attorney
OAKLAND, Calif. - In the race for Alameda County district attorney, the outcome will be historic no matter who wins. Voters will elect either a Black man or woman to the office for the first time. Terry Wiley was leading Pamela Price by 52% to 48% on Wednesday, but hundreds...
Wilson defeats Ogorchock, two others in Antioch’s realigned City Council District 4
With nearly 35 percent of the vote, incumbent Monica Wilson beat colleague Lori Ogorchock to keep her District 4 seat on the Antioch City Council. District realignment forced Ogorchock over from District 3. She finished second with nearly 31 percent, followed by challengers Shawn Pickett and Sandra White. Ogorchock was...
Quick Quack Honoring Veterans with a Free Car Wash
ROSEVILLE, CA – Quick Quack Car Wash will honor veterans and active-duty military on Friday, November 11, 2022, at all Quick Quack Car Wash locations. Veterans can stop by during hours of operation to receive a top wash for free. “We encourage everyone to tell a local veteran to...
Use of Force Deemed Reasonable in Officer Involved Shooting of Juan Carlos Barraza
Martinez, Calif. – A report released by the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office concludes that the use of force by peace officers in 2020 against Juan Carlos Ayon Barraza in Richmond was reasonable under the totality of the circumstances. As part of a Contra Costa County protocol that...
EXCLUSIVE: Fired Vallejo officer involved in fatal shootings gets job with Broadmoor police
Ryan McMahon was one of six Vallejo officers who shot Willie McCoy more than 50 times in a Taco Bell drive-thru in 2019. After being fired for unsafe conduct, he now has a job with another police department.
What it means for Sacramento County's homeless community after voters pass Measure O
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Measure O works to address homelessness in Sacramento by making it illegal for four or more people to camp out on public or private property. As results continue to come in, the measure is projected to pass and some businesses in Midtown Sacramento tell KCRA 3 that the homeless crisis has caused problems for them and they're ready to see something done about it.
Big Rig Collision on I-580 and Center Street in Alameda County
The California Highway Patrol reported a truck crash with injuries on I-580 in Alameda County on November 9, 2022. The big rig crash occurred on eastbound Interstate 580 and Center Street in the Castro Valley area, officials said. Details on the Truck Crash on I-580 in Alameda County. CHP traffic...
PG&E Invites Bay Area Residents to Town Hall on Local Projects and Winter Bill Savings
OAKLAND, Calif. — PG&E invites customers to a virtual town hall for Bay Area residents to share its regional approach to improving operations, highlight winter bill saving programs and connect customers with their local leadership team, including Regional Vice President Aaron Johnson. On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from 5:30...
