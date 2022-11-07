Read full article on original website
Rick McCulley
3d ago
cigarettes are legal, alcohol is legal vape is legal,and marijuana isn't. look at the health risks with booze and tobacco??????what's worse????
19
Egman
3d ago
I doubt it will ever happen federally. So much money is made on alcohol. I keep saying if we are all created equal, then why not all states have the same laws? It's all a game for the Politicians. Alcohol is a poison.
7
Tammy Jones
3d ago
It should be legal in every state, worst things are legal. SMH
10
travelnoire.com
For Five U.S. States, Slavery Is Back On The Ballot
It’s unsettling that slavery is on any ballot in nearly 2023. But for voters in five U.S. states, it will be. The Huffington Post reported, “voters in five states are deciding whether to close loopholes that allowed convict labor as an exception to slavery.”. The 13th amendment abolished...
Marijuana Will Be Legal in Half the U.S. If These Ballot Measures Pass in the 2022 Midterms
Marijuana could become legal in nearly half of the U.S. following the 2022 Midterm Elections—if voters in five states pass the ballot measures before them on Nov. 8. In Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota voters are being asked whether they support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana for adults. The measure looks likely to pass in three states—Arkansas, Maryland, and Missouri, according to polls. However, the outcome is less certain in the Dakotas.
Recreational marijuana legalization is on the ballot in these states today
Marijuana legalization is on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota on Tuesday, a reflection of the growing momentum nationwide to lift penalties once associated with the drug.
2 new states voted to legalize marijuana in the 2022 elections. See a list of every state where cannabis is legal.
Marijuana legalization is spreading around the US. On Tuesday, voters in Missouri and Maryland legalized cannabis, pushing the total number of states where adults can legally consume marijuana to 21, along with Washington DC and Guam. Legalization votes failed in deep-red South Dakota, North Dakota, and Arkansas. South Dakota previously...
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities
(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Washington Examiner
Sarah Sanders breaks with Arkansas governor on transgender medical care for minors
Sarah Sanders said that she would have supported an Arkansas bill banning transgender medical intervention for minors that was vetoed by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Sanders, previously the press secretary for President Donald Trump and now running for governor as a Republican, said one of the first jobs of the state is to protect its residents. For that reason, she said during Friday's Arkansas gubernatorial debate, she would have signed into law legislation banning certain "gender-affirming" treatments for youth under the age of 18.
Virginia state lawmaker to introduce bill making it a crime for parents not to affirm their LGBT child
A Virginia state delegate said she will introduce a bill that would make it a crime for a parent not to affirm their child's sexual orientation or gender identity.
Kamala Harris, I'm begging you to stop talking about marijuana
"Kamala Harris has little credibility when talking about pardoning past convictions for marijuana possession."
Healthline
What Happens if Marijuana is No Longer Classified as Schedule 1 Drug?
President Joe Biden has called on officials to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law. Currently, marijuana is classified as a Schedule I drug. This is defined as having “no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.”. In early October, President Joe Biden granted a...
4th stimulus check 2022 — Direct payments worth $600 going out by mail from $1billion pot – see if you’re getting cash
DIRECT payments worth $600 from a $1billion pot are going out now to Americans in Idaho. More than 190,000 residents have already received their checks as thousands of others are still waiting. Idaho began dropping the payments on September 26, and everyone should have theirs by Thanksgiving. Residents who filed...
Marijuana Legalization in California Has Gone Miserably, So Officials Are Expanding Drug Enforcement
California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced nearly a million marijuana plants were eradicated in a multi-agency 13-week enforcement effort to stop illegal grow operations across the state. Furthermore, this annual three-month program, first launched in 1983, is going to be transformed into an ongoing task force. California's marijuana legalization...
Gun laws are on the midterm ballots in these states
(NEXSTAR) — In the wake of several mass shootings this year and in years past, gun legislation remains a key issue for many voters going into the midterm election this year. While federal lawmakers passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act back in June, the legislation still leaves many gaps for states to fill in with their own regulations — or not.
Will parts of Oregon really secede to join Idaho?
This November, two conservative counties in Oregon will vote on ballot measures that could someday change the map of the western US.The initiatives propose merging large swathes of rural, conservative-leaning eastern Oregon with its neighbouring state to form “Greater Idaho.”“It makes more sense for Eastern Oregonians to get state-level governance coming from Idaho, where they share their values, share their culture, share their politics than it does to be governed by Western Oregon,” a spokesman for the movem, Matt McCaw, told Fox News.Will America have to reprint its maps this fall? Here’s what you need to know.What is the...
A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms
Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
States exempt from federal gun laws
Under nullification laws, some U.S. states feel they do not have to follow federal law regarding the sale of guns manufactured in the region. Since 2010, Idaho, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Arizona have all passed federally defiant legislation based on "firearms freedom," allowing them to make guns without national regulations and sell them without an official federal record. In 2021, Missouri attempted to nullify federal gun regulations by passing the Second Amendment Preservation Act, but the Justice Department issued a warning that the act cannot be enforced due to the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born
msn.com
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
