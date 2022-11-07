Meet the candidates: East Lansing school board hopefuls address top issues

Rep. Elissa Slotkin has been declared the winner in the race for Michigan's 7th Congressional District and will return for a third term in the U.S. House of Representatives.Slotkin's race against Barrett, which was one of the most expensive house races in the country, was predicted to come down to a thin margin of victory. Slotkin ended up taking 50.9% of the vote to Barrett's 47.2%, winning by more than 10,000 votes.The race was highly advertised, and Slotkin joked at a final campaign rally that she was sorry for the volume of the ads that voters had to endure. The Michigan 7th is a unique district, having voted for former President Donald Trump in 2016 but also elected Slotkin, a Democrat, in 2018. Slotkin's campaign emphasized bipartisanship, netting an endorsement from Republican Rep. Liz Cheney in the final weeks of the cycle.Both candidates ran on records of public service - Barrett as a state senator and Army veteran, Slotkin as a longtime intelligence agent for the CIA and Department of Defense. Neither Slotkin nor Barrett have issued statements on the outcome of the race.

