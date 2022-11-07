San Antonio takes on Denver, aims to break 3-game slide

Denver Nuggets (6-3, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-5, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Spurs -7.5; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio heads into the matchup against Denver as losers of three in a row.

San Antonio went 34-48 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Spurs averaged 113.2 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

Denver went 48-34 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Nuggets averaged 112.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 110.4 last season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Nuggets won the last matchup 126-101 on Nov. 6, with Nah’Shon Hyland scoring 24 points in the win.

INJURIES: Spurs: Zach Collins: day to day (leg), Jordan Hall: day to day (foot), Blake Wesley: out (knee), Romeo Langford: day to day (toe).

Nuggets: Ish Smith: day to day (calf), Collin Gillespie: out (leg), Zeke Nnaji: day to day (ankle), Jeff Green: day to day (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.