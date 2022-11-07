Read full article on original website
Everything Everywhere All at Once: how to watch, reviews, nominations and everything we know about the Michelle Yeoh movie
Michelle Yeoh stars in Everything Everywhere All at Once, a sci-fi adventure from A24 that has wowed critics and audiences.
'What Remains' Trailer Reveals Anne Heche's Final Film Performance [Exclusive]
Gravitas Ventures shared today with Collider an exclusive trailer for their upcoming thriller film What Remains. The story centers around a complex – to say the least – relationship between a pastor and his wife’s murderer. The movie stars Cress Williams (Black Lightning), Kellan Lutz (Twilight Saga), and marks the late Anne Heche’s final film performance. The studio also revealed the movie’s premiere date, and we can now tell you that you will be able to watch What Remains in cinemas or on Digital on December 2.
'Andor': Diego Luna Breaks Down Cassian's Story in New Featurette
Disney has unveiled another look at their Star Wars spinoff, Andor. The show, based around one of the central characters from 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, tells the origins of Cassian Andor, a thief-turned-spy for the Rebel Alliance. The series has concluded its arc within the Narkina 5...
Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Lupita Nyong'o Wept When She Read the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Script
It's no secret the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was faced with something of an emotional Everest in the making of the film. As well as grieving the loss of the actor behind the titular hero, Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer, the crew had Boseman's mammoth off-screen legacy to contend with.
Millie Bobby Brown Shared What It's Really Like Kissing Her "Stranger Things" Costar Finn Wolfhard
I'm howling laughing at this interview, OMG.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Off to a Roaring Start at International Box Office
Marvel has had a great year in both theaters and on Disney+, but the MCU is ending 2022 with an explosively emotional bang thanks to the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The highly anticipated sequel will be breaking the bank all around the world this weekend. However, Wakanda Forever has started the superhero party early in some global markets. The film has already made $10.1 million in 17 foreign markets this past Wednesday.
How to Watch 'Mythic Quest' Season 3
This week brings the glorious return of Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest for its third season. The workplace comedy continues to thrive after its first two seasons led by It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creators and writers Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz. The series focuses on a studio team for the titular online role-playing video game that is led by Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao), the two creative directors and engineers. Their dysfunctional staff consists of their executive producer, David (David Hornsby), and head of monetization, Brad (Danny Pudi). Game testers, Dana (Imani Hakim) and Rachel (Ashly Burch), and the studio assistant, Jo (Jessie Ennis), round out the rest of the Mythic Quest team. This season notably will not feature F. Murray Abraham's C.W. Longbottom after the actor's exit from the show.
'Tulsa King' Premiere Review: Stallone Rules All in Taylor Sheridan's New Show
To say Taylor Sheridan has had a successful career on television is putting it lightly. After writing the Sicario films, receiving an Oscar nomination for his screenplay for Hell or High Water, and directing the acclaimed thriller Wind River, Sheridan moved over to the small screen with Paramount Network's smash hit Yellowstone, a series that has become one of the biggest shows on cable television. Since then, he's created a handful of spin-offs for said show that have either premiered on Paramount+ or are about to, as well as built up an impressive slate of new and incoming series for the burgeoning streaming service. One of those is Tulsa King, which holds the distinction of marking the television debut of Rocky Balboa himself, Sylvester Stallone. Sheridan has teamed up with Terence Winter, who has an impressive resume himself, including The Sopranos and The Wolf of Wall Street, for one of the most highly anticipated new shows of the year (well, of the ones that don't involve dragons, elves, Jedis, and superheroes).
'The White Lotus': F. Murray Abraham & Michael Imperioli on Joining the Series in Season 2
From creator/writer/director Mike White, the second installment of the HBO series The White Lotus is set at a beautiful resort in Sicily, Italy, where hotel manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) is ready to assist various guests in achieving everything they want out of their trip, whether that’s with family, for business reasons, or of a more romantic nature. When the men of the Di Grasso family – Bert (F. Murray Abraham), Dominic (Michael Imperioli) and Albie (Adam DiMarco) – arrive for what was supposed to be a family vacation until the Di Grasso women had decided they’d had enough, Dominic immediately finds himself getting entangled with a local who takes advantage of the resort’s wealthy clientele.
Does 'Wakanda Forever's Post-Credits Character Exist In Marvel Comics?
Disclaimer: The following article contains full spoilers for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and the rest of Marvel's Phase 4 Projects.Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all about introducing a younger generation of heroes to carry on the legacy of some of the epic franchise's most iconic characters. From Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) taking on her surrogate sister's title of the Black Widow to the recent revelation that the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) has a son of his own with Skaar (Wil Deusner), there's already enough fresh new blood in the MCU to put together a version of the Young Avengers from the comics. That trend continues in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which sees the introduction of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), also known as Ironheart; an obvious successor to Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) who is set to get a story of her own with a Disney+ spin-off series next year.
'Enola Holmes 2': Millie Bobby Brown Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video Diary
Netflix has shared a new behind-the-scenes video from the making of Enola Holmes 2 with its star, Millie Bobby Brown, front and center. The featurette, shot by the actress' brother Charlie Brown, is filled with dramatic and quirky music and shows both a look at how the film was made, and the nonsense that the young stars got up to during their downtime.
Here's Every Single Confirmed Mutant in the MCU After 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
The Marvel Cinematic Universe can be traced back to 2008 when the first Iron Man movie premiered. Over the following years, Marvel Comics' readers have watched some of the comic book company's most awe-inspiring characters grace the silver screen. Indeed, the likes of Marvel's gods and greatest heroes and villains have been brought to life; although much of their best material has been covered since Disney's acquisition, fans have noticed an absence of a key species from the source material - mutants. While it's safe to assume they've merely been in the background of the MCU, mutants were only just recently recognized through Disney+'s Ms. Marvel series. This opened the door for the larger narrative to incorporate those characters and teams from the Marvel lore into the MCU.
‘Sam & Kate' Review: Dustin Hoffman & Sissy Spacek's Kids Steal The Spotlight From Their Parents in Excellent Drama
There are so many movies about love. There are so many movies about grief. These two subjects lend themselves to stories quite well because at some point, whether we like it or not, we all will experience these things. Not only are love and loss universal themes, but they are also malleable, bending and twisting to our unique circumstances. Hollywood has a habit of romanticizing love and loss, favoring drama over authenticity. Sam & Kate, however, isn’t like other films. This delightful breath of fresh air evades certain tropes, leans into others, and exceeds expectations.
10 Best Thanksgiving Themed Movies to Kick Off the Holiday Season
Thanksgiving comes every year, with its unique brand of chaos. Whether you're in transit to visit extended family, or waiting for the turkey to be cooked just right, there are movies that capture the kick-off to the holiday season that are always worth re-visiting. For those who need an escape from the family get together, these movies offer a built-in escape to focus on laughs and feel-good stories.
New 'Disenchanted' Clip Features Giselle's Visitors from Andalasia
Disney has decided to put a modern twist to its classic offerings and Disenchanted is the feature that is going to show us what truly happens after the “happily ever after.” In a new clip released by the studio, Giselle, Robert, and Morgan get a visit from Prince Edward and his wife Nancy. The clip hilariously highlights the Prince’s questionable understanding of the real world, as he points at the house and asks Robert, “are you poor now?” To which Giselle explains, “it’s a fixer-upper.” The upcoming feature is sure to capitalize on moments like these while telling a new tale set between the worlds.
Win Free Tickets to Our Early Screening of ‘Violent Night’ with Tommy Wirkola Q&A
If you’ve been looking forward to watching David Harbour kill a lot of bad people as Santa Claus in director Tommy Wirkola’s (Dead Snow, Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters) Violent Night, I’ve got some great news. Collider is teaming up with Universal Pictures for a free early screening next week at the Universal Citywalk, and we’ve got Tommy Wirkola and screenwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller for the post-screening Q&A!
Here's Who Bill Skarsgård Plays in 'John Wick: Chapter 4'
Ahead of the highly anticipated return of John Wick next spring, director Chad Stahelski is giving viewers some insight into the roles of some franchise newcomers. He sat down recently with Collider's own Steve Weintraub for a wide-ranging chat about John Wick 4, which sees Keanu Reeves facing new foes in his path to finally defeating the High Table, and they got on the topic of three actors - Bill Skarsgård, Clancy Brown, and Shamier Anderson. During the interview, he gave a slight peak at what to expect from their characters in the upcoming sequel and how they play into the larger story.
Ellen Pompeo Is Finally Saying Goodbye to 'Grey's Anatomy' In February
[This article contains spoilers for the Season 19 fall finale of Grey’s Anatomy.]The winter return of medical drama Grey’s Anatomy will see the series’ titular character, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) leave. Pompeo, whose character will be leaving to pursue a career in Boston, will say farewell to being a core cast member on February 23. According to a recent report by Deadline, the return of Grey’s Anatomy on Thursday, February 23 will mark Meredith’s departure from the show.
'The Calling' Review: David E. Kelley Riffs on 'Law & Order' to Disappointing Results
Several times throughout The Calling, the second lackluster crime drama from David E. Kelley this year, we hear characters reference another show: Law & Order. Specifically, Janine Harris (Juliana Canfield) explains to her partner Avraham Avraham (Jeff Wilbusch) that she actually joined the NYPD because of her love of the show. This mostly odd statement feels like a throwaway joke that the two will occasionally reference, but it ends up becoming particularly telling when the show itself just begins to seem like it, too, wants to be like Law & Order. The only difference is that The Calling takes the mold of that show and attempts to stretch it, creating an experience centered around a potentially compelling character study that becomes saddled by two primary cases which lack the intrigue to justify its length.
