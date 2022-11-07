ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Government Technology

Nicole Leaves Florida With Two Deaths, Eroded Beaches

(TNS) - After nearly three days of high winds and tides, Florida’s late-season brush with Nicole — first as a hurricane and then as a tropical storm — left dozens of counties with downed trees and power lines, flooded buildings, broken piers, scoured roads and at least a handful of homes partially washed away.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Hurricane Nicole to make Florida landfall as Cat. 1 storm

MIAMI - The National Hurricane Center has declared that Nicole has strengthened into a hurricane as it approaches Florida's east coast.Speaking to CBS chief meteorologist and hurricane specialist Ivan Cabrera Wednesday evening, the acting director of the National Hurricane Center said storm hunters flying in the system have concluded that Nicole has reached hurricane status.Broward and Miami-Dade counties were under a flood advisory that extends until 8 p.m. A Tropical Storm Watch for Miami-Dade was canceled . As of 6 p.m., the tropical storm was moving west at 12 miles per hour with sustained winds of 75 mph. It is...
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Hurricane Nicole picks ups some speed on path toward Florida: Timeline of arrival

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Nicole continues to move toward Florida's east coast, picking up some speed, at 14 mph with an anticipated landfall sometime after 1 a.m. near the Indian River-St. Lucie county line. Just before 1 a.m. Thursday, the center of Nicole was located about 30 miles east-southeast of Fort Pierce with a maximum sustained wind of 75 mph.
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Nicole now a hurricane; How it impacts Northwest Florida

Nicole reached hurricane status Wednesday evening while over Grand Bahama Island. The National Hurricane Center says, "Recent observations from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Nicole has strengthened in to a hurricane. The maximum winds are estimated to be 75 mph with higher gusts." Nicole is forecast to cross...
FLORIDA STATE
Government Technology

What to Do If Tropical Storm Nicole Brings Tornados to S.C.

(TNS) - Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to generate some tornadoes in the South Carolina Midlands later this week, so it might be prudent to know signs a twister is imminent and what to do during and after one. Nicole is projected to reach hurricane strength Wednesday evening before reaching...
GEORGIA STATE
Uncovering Florida

Here's what happens to Florida manatees during a hurricane

Manatee season is almost here, and with it comes tropical storm Nicole. As the storm strengthens and makes its way closer to the eastern shorelines of Florida, it's hard but to wonder what kind of impact storms of such caliber have on the wildlife, specifically the already endangered species such as manatees. So, let's talk about it; what happens to manatees during a hurricane?
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

President Biden approves emergency declaration for Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — President Joe Biden approved an Emergency Declaration for Florida early Wednesday morning, ordering Federal assistance ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. The declaration includes Alachua, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Desoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian...
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

Is Monticello really the "Most Haunted Town in Florida"?

Monticello City Hall, 245 S Mulberry St, Monticello, Jefferson County, FloridaMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons. I have lived in Orlando for officially over a year now, and though I have been lucky enough to go to some of the most haunted places in not only Orlando, but potentially all of Florida, really says something. But I’m the kind of person who is bored easily and rarely satisfied because of it, so naturally, I want to find everything.
MONTICELLO, FL
click orlando

Florida is officially a red state. Here’s the proof

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida, you are now a red-state. The opinion of this writer? Nope. The opinion of WKMG-TV? Nope. The decision of the voters of Florida? Bingo. On Tuesday evening, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis handily beat former Governor Charlie Crist, Attorney General incumbent Ashley Moody beat former State Attorney Aramis, Florida’s CFO winner was incumbent Jimmy Patronis, and the state’s new Agriculture Commissioner will be Wilton Simpson.
FLORIDA STATE
country1037fm.com

How Will Subtropical Storm Nicole Affect North Carolina and South Carolina

We are thinking about our brothers and sisters in Florida as yet more potentially life threatening weather heads their way. How will subtropical storm Nicole affect North Carolina and South Carolina?. Subtropical storm Nicole reportedly formed in the Bahamas and is moving towards Florida’s east coast. Batten down the hatches...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy