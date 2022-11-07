Read full article on original website
Nicole Leaves Florida With Two Deaths, Eroded Beaches
(TNS) - After nearly three days of high winds and tides, Florida’s late-season brush with Nicole — first as a hurricane and then as a tropical storm — left dozens of counties with downed trees and power lines, flooded buildings, broken piers, scoured roads and at least a handful of homes partially washed away.
At least 2 reported dead as Nicole weakens after striking Florida's east coast as the first US hurricane in November in nearly 40 years
At least two people have died during the damage wrought by Nicole's overnight landfall Thursday along Florida's eastern shore, which knocked out power to thousands, pushed buildings near collapse and flooded the coast as the first hurricane to hit the United States in November in nearly 40 years.
Hurricane Nicole to make Florida landfall as Cat. 1 storm
MIAMI - The National Hurricane Center has declared that Nicole has strengthened into a hurricane as it approaches Florida's east coast.Speaking to CBS chief meteorologist and hurricane specialist Ivan Cabrera Wednesday evening, the acting director of the National Hurricane Center said storm hunters flying in the system have concluded that Nicole has reached hurricane status.Broward and Miami-Dade counties were under a flood advisory that extends until 8 p.m. A Tropical Storm Watch for Miami-Dade was canceled . As of 6 p.m., the tropical storm was moving west at 12 miles per hour with sustained winds of 75 mph. It is...
'This is not your classic Florida hurricane:' Why Hurricane Nicole is an 'oddball'
From its first stirrings Nicole was destined for weirdness — an oddball system goaded to life by a pinched-off piece of the jet stream tugging tropical air north during a time of year that’s supposed to be more winter than summer, more dry season than hurricane season. It...
Hurricane Nicole picks ups some speed on path toward Florida: Timeline of arrival
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Nicole continues to move toward Florida's east coast, picking up some speed, at 14 mph with an anticipated landfall sometime after 1 a.m. near the Indian River-St. Lucie county line. Just before 1 a.m. Thursday, the center of Nicole was located about 30 miles east-southeast of Fort Pierce with a maximum sustained wind of 75 mph.
Evacuations, shutdowns underway in Florida as Hurricane Nicole nears
The east coast of Florida is preparing for the impact of Hurricane Nicole when it reaches the state late Wednesday. Nicole strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane earlier as it moved over the northwestern Bahamas.
Nicole now a hurricane; How it impacts Northwest Florida
Nicole reached hurricane status Wednesday evening while over Grand Bahama Island. The National Hurricane Center says, "Recent observations from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Nicole has strengthened in to a hurricane. The maximum winds are estimated to be 75 mph with higher gusts." Nicole is forecast to cross...
Joe Biden Approves Hurricane Nicole Emergency Declaration for Florida
FEMA announced on Wednesday that federal emergency aid has been made available to the state of Florida to supplement state, tribal and local response efforts to the emergency conditions in the area affected by Hurricane Nicole, beginning Nov. 7 and continuing. President Joe Biden’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all...
Nicole makes landfall as Category 1, downgraded to tropical storm
VERO BEACH, Fla. — For the first time since 1985, a hurricane has made landfall in the United States in the month of November. Nicole made landfall on Vero Beach, Florida as a Category 1 on Thursday around 3 a.m. It has now been downgraded to a tropical storm.
WATCH: Drone video shows Florida homes falling into ocean after Nicole rips through state
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – Drone video provided by Bridgepoint Global shows the devastation wrought on the beachside community of Wilbur-By-The-Sea after Nicole battered Florida’s east coast causing rapid erosion. The video taken Thursday shows a palm tree plummeting into the Atlantic Ocean as sand quickly loses its tenuous grip...
Hurricane Nicole: Tropical Storm Warning, Storm Surge Warning issued for eastern Clay County
Hurricane Nicole set to make landfall in Florida.Image via National Hurricane Center. Tropical storm conditions are possible in Clay County on Wednesday night. Rain chances are 90 percent with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible. Wind gusts could reach as high as 34 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
Gov. DeSantis extends state of emergency to all of Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extended a state of emergency to include every Florida county Thursday.
What to Do If Tropical Storm Nicole Brings Tornados to S.C.
(TNS) - Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to generate some tornadoes in the South Carolina Midlands later this week, so it might be prudent to know signs a twister is imminent and what to do during and after one. Nicole is projected to reach hurricane strength Wednesday evening before reaching...
Here's what happens to Florida manatees during a hurricane
Manatee season is almost here, and with it comes tropical storm Nicole. As the storm strengthens and makes its way closer to the eastern shorelines of Florida, it's hard but to wonder what kind of impact storms of such caliber have on the wildlife, specifically the already endangered species such as manatees. So, let's talk about it; what happens to manatees during a hurricane?
President Biden approves emergency declaration for Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — President Joe Biden approved an Emergency Declaration for Florida early Wednesday morning, ordering Federal assistance ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. The declaration includes Alachua, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Desoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian...
Is Monticello really the "Most Haunted Town in Florida"?
Monticello City Hall, 245 S Mulberry St, Monticello, Jefferson County, FloridaMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons. I have lived in Orlando for officially over a year now, and though I have been lucky enough to go to some of the most haunted places in not only Orlando, but potentially all of Florida, really says something. But I’m the kind of person who is bored easily and rarely satisfied because of it, so naturally, I want to find everything.
Storm churning in Atlantic likely to hit Florida as Category 1 hurricane, could impact Georgia
A subtropical storm in the Atlantic is expected to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane and impact Florida’s coast as well as possibly part of Georgia’s coastline. Subtropical Storm Nicole is currently a few hundred miles east of Florida’s coast. [DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App...
Florida is officially a red state. Here’s the proof
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida, you are now a red-state. The opinion of this writer? Nope. The opinion of WKMG-TV? Nope. The decision of the voters of Florida? Bingo. On Tuesday evening, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis handily beat former Governor Charlie Crist, Attorney General incumbent Ashley Moody beat former State Attorney Aramis, Florida’s CFO winner was incumbent Jimmy Patronis, and the state’s new Agriculture Commissioner will be Wilton Simpson.
How Will Subtropical Storm Nicole Affect North Carolina and South Carolina
We are thinking about our brothers and sisters in Florida as yet more potentially life threatening weather heads their way. How will subtropical storm Nicole affect North Carolina and South Carolina?. Subtropical storm Nicole reportedly formed in the Bahamas and is moving towards Florida’s east coast. Batten down the hatches...
