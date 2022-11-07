Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
Goldsboro man charged with trafficking heroin
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has been charged with trafficking heroin after a vehicle was searched. The Goldsboro Police Department says Willie Sutton III has been charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle, destruction of evidence, and possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule-II drug. The passenger of the vehicle, Ronald Pigg, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
WITN
Deputies looking for suspect in attempted catalytic converter theft
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in an attempted catalytic converter theft. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at Pool Patios and Spas at 2965 Richlands Highway on October 17th. Deputies say the suspect was seen...
WITN
Greenville police looking for missing 80-year-old woman
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are asking for your help in locating an elderly woman who is missing. Elizabeth Markowski was last seen leaving her home on King George Road around noon on Thursday. The 80-year-old woman was driving a charcoal 2015 Toyota Prius with North Carolina tag...
WITN
Man shot multiple times in Ayden
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Pitt County town are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday. Ayden police said the man was shot just after noon on Old NC 11 South, just past Thad Little Road. Police said the man was found lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.
WITN
New funding will support crisis intervention in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Officers at one Eastern Carolina police department are getting some extra help when out in the field. Sen. Thom Tillis recently announced $1 million in grants to North Carolina law enforcement agencies. As part of the award, the New Bern Police Department will receive $350,000.
WITN
Lenoir County sheriff-elect sets intentions for term
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff-elect in one Eastern Carolina county is sharing his agenda following his big win on Tuesday. Jackie Rogers defeated the two-term incumbent Ronnie Ingram by nearly 10 points in the race for Lenoir County sheriff. In a press release from Rogers’ campaign, the incoming...
WITN
SBI: Jacksonville police officer shoots, kills juvenile after car chase
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation says the person killed in Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting was an underage boy. The shooting happened after police chased a car down a busy Jacksonville street. Chief Mike Yaniero said just before 5:00 p.m., officers saw a car passing other vehicles...
WITN
Onslow County man killed in motorcycle crash
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol says a man was killed in a motorcycle crash along Ramsey Road in Onslow County. Officials say Gregory Hutcherson was traveling southbound on a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle when he crossed the center line sending both the bike and him into a ditch alongside the road.
WITN
Vehicle chase in Jacksonville leads to deadly officer-involved shooting
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation says an officer-involved shooting Tuesday evening in Jacksonville was deadly. Jacksonville police said that just before 5:00 p.m. officers became involved in a vehicle chase that ended with an officer shooting a person. We’re told that person was taken to Camp...
WITN
New Bern Police Department receiving thousands of dollars in grant money
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Police Department is receiving a portion of more than $1 million in grant money. The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS), according to the NBPD. New Bern Police Department says Senator Thom Tillis...
WITN
Greenville Fire/Rescue introduces new ambulances
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Drivers in Greenville may notice a little more red out on the roads soon. That’s because Greenville Fire/Rescue is introducing brand new ambulances. Not only was it time to replace some old ones, but there are also new safety features. WITN talked to fire crews...
WITN
Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram loses bid for 3rd term
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County will soon have a new sheriff. Two-term Sheriff Ronnie Ingram, a Democrat, has lost to Republican Jackie Rogers. Rogers won by a vote count of 10,189 to 8,370. Ingram was a retired Kinston police officer when he was elected sheriff. Rogers is a...
WITN
Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance wins reelection
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance has won another bid to lead the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Dance, a Democrat, defeated Republican candidate Gary Weaver by a vote count of 29,900 to 24,072. In 2018, Dance made history as the first African American female sheriff...
WITN
Jones County Heritage Festival comes to Trenton
TRENTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Jones County Heritage Festival will kick off Friday. The celebration goes from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Jones County Fair Grounds at 236 S King St., Trenton. The festival will then re-open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be amusement...
WITN
ENC holds events in honor of Veteran’s Day
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Communities throughout Eastern Carolina are honoring those who served today. Here is a list of Veteran’s Day celebrations happening throughout the east. The Disabled American Veterans Onslow County Chapter 16 is hosting a ceremony at 11 a.m. in Jacksonville’s meeting hall. The Craven County...
WITN
ECU Health expert to provide RSF, flu safety tips
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health’s medical director of infectious diseases will provide updates and safety tips for respiratory viruses during the holiday season. Dr. Thomas Gallaher will speak at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the ECU Health Marketing and Communications Building. He’ll discuss how to stay safe from viruses like flu and RSV while gathering with others during holiday celebrations.
WITN
Church, schools collect candy donations to send to troops overseas
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Every year, a local nonprofit asks people to donate unwanted Halloween candy to send to our troops. Thanks to a partnership between an Eastern Carolina church and two area elementary schools, that need has been more than fulfilled. Packs 4 Patriots received 500 pounds of candy...
WITN
N.C. 99 Bridge closed for maintenance
BELHAVEN, N.C. (WITN) - The N.C. 99 bridge that runs over Pantego Creek will close to undergo regular maintenance. Crews will replace expansion joints and repair cracks in the concrete deck. The closure will begin Wednesday and continue until early January. Drivers should take Seed Tick Neck Road and U.S....
WITN
Teacher of the Week: Charlotte Rouse
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’S Teacher of the Week for November 9th is Charlotte Rouse. Rouse is a pre-kindergarten teacher at Northwest Elementary School. She graduated from Mount Olive University with a Bachelor of Science in early childhood education. Rouse says she loves making learning fun and incorporating...
WITN
Eastern Carolina bases celebrate Marine Corps’ 247th birthday
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Two military bases in Eastern North Carolina are celebrating the birthday of the United States Marine Corps. Marine Corps Air Station New River hosted a two-mile formation run on the flight line of the air station at 8 a.m. Camp Lejeune hosted a traditional cake-cutting...
