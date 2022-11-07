AAA: Gas Prices Surge in Florida After October Gas Tax Holiday Ends

With the October gas tax holiday now over, gas prices in Florida are starting to get higher.

AAA released a report on Sunday showing the average gallon of gas in Florida costing $3.46 at the start of the week, up from $3.29 a gallon at the start of last week. The national average stood at $3.80 a gallon on Sunday.

However, AAA warned of some higher jumps at some gas stations across the Sunshine State.

“The price fluctuations varied by region. In Tampa, filling stations were seen going from around $3.05 per gallon on Halloween to $3.35 by the end of the week,” noted AAA.

“With the reinstatement of Florida’s gas tax, the state average gas price has rebounded to its highest level since September 10th,” said Mark Jenkins, a spokesman for AAA and the Auto Club Group. “Last week’s 17 cent jump amounts to about $2.55 more to fill an average-size tank of gas. Florida’s state average now sits at $1.43 per gallon less than what drivers paid in mid-June. That has drivers paying $21 less for a full tank than they did in the early summer.”

The West Palm Beach-Boca Raton market had the most expensive gas in the state with an average of $3.63 a gallon followed by Gainesville at $3.60 a gallon and Naples at $3.53 a gallon.

The Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area had the least expensive gas in the state at $3.29 a gallon followed by Pensacola at $3.30 a gallon and Panama City at $3.33 a gallon.