Legendary Country Music Star Dies
Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
"Grey's Anatomy" Just Set Up Ellen Pompeo's Departure From The Show As A Main Cast Member, So Here's What Happened
Ellen Pompeo is set to leave Grey's Anatomy as a main cast member following 406 episodes, and here's how Meredith is saying goodbye.
Collider
'The Witcher': 10 Other TV Shows That Recast Major Roles
With the bombshell news that Henry Cavill will not be returning for the fourth season of The Witcher, fans are in uproar as the Netflix series loses its leading man. Cavill has been a major force behind the show, proclaiming his love for the source material before it began, so his departure is a shock. Rumors for his leaving ranging from creative differences to a stacked schedule playing Superman have swirled, while Liam Hemsworth prepares to inherit the role of Geralt of Rivia.
Collider
'Tulsa King' Premiere Review: Stallone Rules All in Taylor Sheridan's New Show
To say Taylor Sheridan has had a successful career on television is putting it lightly. After writing the Sicario films, receiving an Oscar nomination for his screenplay for Hell or High Water, and directing the acclaimed thriller Wind River, Sheridan moved over to the small screen with Paramount Network's smash hit Yellowstone, a series that has become one of the biggest shows on cable television. Since then, he's created a handful of spin-offs for said show that have either premiered on Paramount+ or are about to, as well as built up an impressive slate of new and incoming series for the burgeoning streaming service. One of those is Tulsa King, which holds the distinction of marking the television debut of Rocky Balboa himself, Sylvester Stallone. Sheridan has teamed up with Terence Winter, who has an impressive resume himself, including The Sopranos and The Wolf of Wall Street, for one of the most highly anticipated new shows of the year (well, of the ones that don't involve dragons, elves, Jedis, and superheroes).
Collider
'Cobra Kai': 10 Episodes That Left Everyone Diving for the Tissue Box
Cobra Kai may be known for being full of action-packed scenes full of karate fights, but sometimes, the Netflix drama will throw in some episodes that will leave you diving for the tissue box. The Karate Kid's badass moments may have outshone its sadder ones, but that's not always the case for its reboot series.
Collider
‘The Winchesters’: Meg Donnelly Says ‘Supernatural’ Faces May Appear in Season 1 Finale
When it comes to The CW’s Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters, fans want to know one thing: when can we expect crossover characters to appear? Since the series was first announced to be in the works back in June 2021, longtime followers have been chomping at the bit to take in any and all information surrounding the arrival of characters from what’s been referred to by Jensen Ackles as “the mothership.” Both Ackles and his wife Danneel Ackles have confirmed that if they’re given the opportunity to introduce characters or even familiar actors to the series they’re going to go for it. In fact, in late October we received the news that Richard Speight Jr. who played the archangel Gabriel aka Loki would be making an appearance in the series.
Collider
'Andor': Diego Luna Breaks Down Cassian's Story in New Featurette
Disney has unveiled another look at their Star Wars spinoff, Andor. The show, based around one of the central characters from 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, tells the origins of Cassian Andor, a thief-turned-spy for the Rebel Alliance. The series has concluded its arc within the Narkina 5...
Collider
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Trailer Showcases a Fantastic New World and Thrilling Battles
There’s a lot happening in The Witcher world, and come December, Netflix will once again take fans to the Continent with The Witcher: Blood Origin. To give the fans a taste of what to expect, the streamer has released a new teaser set to a very soulful song. The new clip teases the origins of our unlikely central trio, consisting of fierce Elven warrior Scian (Michelle Yeoh), traveling musician Éile (Sophia Brown), and vengeful Fjall (Laurence O’Fuarain). We see them engaging in various battles, and by the looks of it, the series will have some major high-octave action sequences. The thrilling clip also hits a slightly somber note by alluring to the mysteries that are going to unfold in the upcoming four-part series.
Collider
'The White Lotus': F. Murray Abraham & Michael Imperioli on Joining the Series in Season 2
From creator/writer/director Mike White, the second installment of the HBO series The White Lotus is set at a beautiful resort in Sicily, Italy, where hotel manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) is ready to assist various guests in achieving everything they want out of their trip, whether that’s with family, for business reasons, or of a more romantic nature. When the men of the Di Grasso family – Bert (F. Murray Abraham), Dominic (Michael Imperioli) and Albie (Adam DiMarco) – arrive for what was supposed to be a family vacation until the Di Grasso women had decided they’d had enough, Dominic immediately finds himself getting entangled with a local who takes advantage of the resort’s wealthy clientele.
Collider
Ellen Pompeo Is Finally Saying Goodbye to 'Grey's Anatomy' In February
[This article contains spoilers for the Season 19 fall finale of Grey’s Anatomy.]The winter return of medical drama Grey’s Anatomy will see the series’ titular character, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) leave. Pompeo, whose character will be leaving to pursue a career in Boston, will say farewell to being a core cast member on February 23. According to a recent report by Deadline, the return of Grey’s Anatomy on Thursday, February 23 will mark Meredith’s departure from the show.
Collider
'It' Prequel Series 'Welcome to Derry' Lands Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane as Showrunners
Last March, audiences were shocked and intrigued to learn that HBO Max was developing a prequel series for It, Stephen King’s iconic 1986 horror novel, titled Welcome to Derry. Now, Variety is reporting that the series has found its showrunners in the duo of Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane. The series is reported to be set in the same continuity as It: Chapter One and It: Chapter Two, released in 2017 and 2019 respectively.
Collider
'Hotel For The Holidays' Trailer: Madelaine Petsch Is a Hotel Manager Caught In a Love Triangle
Amazon's new Freevee streaming service has released the first trailer for its upcoming holiday romantic comedy, Hotel for the Holidays. The movie is centered on an ambitious hotel manager, Georgia (Madelaine Petsch), who runs New York's luxury Hotel Fontaine, which caters to a variety of high-profile guests. It is the holiday season and there is heightened patronage at the celebrity hot spot. As Georgia works hard to ensure that service remains at an optimum level, she's introduced to sophisticated ex-prince Raymond (Max Lloyd-Jones), who becomes one of two seeking to win her heart — the other being the hotel's charming chef, Luke, played by Mena Massoud.
Collider
Linda Cardellini Loves That Velma Is Finally a Lesbian in New 'Scooby-Doo' Film
Scooby-Doo has been one of the most recognizable properties in pop culture for over 50 years. Recently the group of young mystery solvers made headlines for revealing that Velma was a lesbian in their new animated film Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!. Now former Velma actress Linda Cardellini has commented on the updated character, and she has nothing but praise for the news.
Collider
‘Gears of War’: Dave Bautista Pitches Himself for Netflix Adaptation
One step closer to the ultimate dream casting? Dave Bautista has put his name forward for involvement in Netflix's recently announced Gears of War movie, which is currently in development. And he's got his eyes on the main character, Marcus Fenix. Taking to Instagram, the actor uploaded an old promo...
Collider
New 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' Trailer Highlights Sinister Encounter With a Chimera
It’s been a while since we’ve last heard of the highly anticipated Guillermo Del Toro version of Pinocchio. Now, however, with less than a month until the movie premieres on Netflix, it’s time to get hyped up with a new trailer that provides a better look into this darker version of the classic story. With this new footage, the contrast with the 2022 Disney+ version of the same story gets even more evident and suggests that the Academy Award-winning director is interested in other aspects of the fairy tale.
