Wbaltv.com
Nation's eyes on Maryland's historic election, which set many firsts
-- The nation's eyes are on Maryland, which marked several firsts in the midterm elections. The top tier of elected officials are coming to the table with much diversity. Don't see governor's election results interactive map? Tap here. Back to main 2022 election results page. Don't have our app? Download...
Wbaltv.com
Moore, Hogan meet over Maryland's next gubernatorial transition
ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- It was a busy day for Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore, who spent Thursday working on the transition. Don't see election results and interactive map? Tap here. The Democrat met Thursday morning with term-limited, outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan at the State House in Annapolis as he prepares to take the reign of the $50 billion, 60,000-employee operation that is Maryland state government.
Wbaltv.com
Explainer: Recreational marijuana passes in Maryland so what's next?
Maryland voters approved Question 4, the legalization of recreational marijuana by a large majority. Don't see Question 4 election results, map above? Tap here. The law takes effect July 1, but there are many questions to answer before then. More than 65% of Maryland voters said "yes," recreational marijuana should...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore City schools updates COVID-19 protocols
Baltimore City Public Schools on Friday announced updates to its COVID-19 protocols. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. The district said continued updates will come based on guidance from health experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Holiday at-home testing.
Wbaltv.com
Feds, state start task force to intercept guns around Baltimore City
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A federal, state and local effort is intended to stop guns from coming into Baltimore City, officials announced Thursday morning. The U.S. Attorney's Office for Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan and public safety leaders from across the Baltimore area announced the creation of the Baltimore City Feeder Route Task Force.
Wbaltv.com
Long before Question 4, Kurt Schmoke championed decriminalizing drugs. What does he think now?
Long before Maryland voters approved recreational marijuana on the ballot, a Baltimore politician pushed to decriminalize drugs. Former Baltimore Mayor Kurt Schmoke, who is now the president of the University of Baltimore, was the first public official in the nation to talk about decriminalizing drugs. It was at the 1988...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore City students receive new book thanks to program
Around this time every year, more than 11,000 Baltimore City middle school students can expect a brand new book, thanks to the One Book Baltimore program. At the Enoch Pratt Free Library on Thursday, some lucky students got a chance to meet Yamile Saied Mendez, the author of "Furia," which is the story of a young, rising soccer star growing up in Argentina. The novel has captured the attention of seventh and eighth graders in Baltimore City.
Wbaltv.com
Discussing election results with politics expert Mileah Kromer
Joining us with an in-depth look on the state races won and ballot questions that have passed across Maryland is director of the Goucher College Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics Mileah Kromer. With a historic win, the first black governor is turning the state blue, what does Wes Moore's win mean for the state of Maryland? Let's talk about the state ballot question getting the most attention-- the legalization in marijuana-- it passes here in Maryland, so what exactly does that mean for Marylanders? Could the state now take a second look at petty marijuana convictions?
Wbaltv.com
These are the fastest-growing grocery chains in greater Baltimore
If you buy your groceries in greater Baltimore, there's a good chance you shop at Giant Food. Maryland-based Giant has more local stores than any traditional grocer in the area and had the largest local sales total in 2022 at $1.68 billion, according to data from Food World. The grocery...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland attorney general's race: 2022 election results
-- An outgoing three-term congressman and former two-term lieutenant governor went head to head against a former Anne Arundel County councilman in the 2022 race for Maryland attorney general. If elected, Democrat Anthony Brown would become Maryland's first African American attorney general. Brown represented the 4th Congressional District in the...
Wbaltv.com
Analyst discusses Anne Arundel County executive's race which is too close to call
ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- The race for Anne Arundel County executive remains too close to call. Republican Jessica Haire has an 11,000-vote advantage over Democrat incumbent Steuart Pittman. Analysts consider Anne Arundel County the political center of the state. An area where switching party control has been the norm for the...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland governor's race: 2022 election results
-- Democrat Wes Moore made history in 2022, becoming Maryland's first African American governor, beating out Republican Dan Cox. Moore defeated Cox, a first-term Republican state delegate who represents a district that encompasses portions of Carroll and Frederick counties and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Don't see governor's...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland election results: 2022 Maryland Senate, House winners
-- All 188 seats in the Maryland General Assembly are up for grabs in the first election since redistricting. Don't see General Assembly election results? Tap here. Watch WBAL-TV 11 News on TV, in the WBAL-TV app and on WBALTV.com for live Commitment 2022 coverage from throughout Maryland.
Wbaltv.com
TS Nicole: How much rain in Maryland? And, when?
Meteorologist Ava Marie tracks Tropical Storm Nicole as it passes through Florida and shows how much rain we should expect Friday. By the time the storm reaches Western Maryland, it will be down to a remnant tropical depression, but systems like this that track to our west typically bring us a few hours of blustery weather. The highlights:
Wbaltv.com
Voters elect new members to Baltimore County Board of Education
TOWSON, Md. — For the first time, voters in Baltimore County helped elect new school board members on Tuesday. Those set to join the board realize they'll face a number of issues ranging from school safety to transportation. It is a new chapter of sorts for public education for...
Wbaltv.com
What you need to earn to buy a house in greater Baltimore's most expensive ZIP codes
It takes more than $200,000 in annual income to afford a home in greater Baltimore's 10 wealthiest areas. Video above: Tips for first-time home buyers in volatile market. The 21056 ZIP code in Gibson Island in Anne Arundel County is the region's most affluent and thus the most expensive place to buy a home, according to Zillow.com data. With a median home value of $2.4 million and the typical 30-year fixed mortgage rate at 6.8%, the typical monthly payment for a new mortgage is $14,660. That translates to a minimum annual income of more than $586,000.
Wbaltv.com
Military vets gifted new cars in Owings Mills
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ten Maryland military veterans received a big gift -- new cars. In honor of Veterans Day, Heritage MileOne Autogroup and Vehicles for Change gifted the veterans with brand-new rides. One of the recipients, Baltimore-native Gary Green, served in the Army National Guard as a diesel...
Wbaltv.com
PGA Hope gets military veterans with disabilities on golf course
The challenges for military veterans who have suffered physically and emotionally remain incredibly difficult, but there are more programs that can help. One of them, PGA Hope, gets veterans with disabilities on the golf course, prepared to enjoy the game and to get away from the stress. Even though the...
Wbaltv.com
Graves of Black World War I veterans discovered abandoned in Pennsylvania
On Friday, as America honors millions of veterans, we have a bittersweet story of an abandoned gravesite of Black World War I veterans in Pennsylvania. It’s a startling find that has the attention of officials near Pittsburgh. It was a pastor's exhausting mission to track down his family that...
Wbaltv.com
Gov.-elect Wes Moore on CNN discusses how he plans to govern
BALTIMORE (CNN) -- Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore speaks to CNN about his victory and how he plans to govern: "This is a state that is prepared to move fast. This is a state that is prepared to move collectively."
