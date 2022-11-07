Read full article on original website
Tulsa police searching for 'Weekly Most Wanted'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for Isaac Jon Omeilia, who is wanted on a felony warrant. Omeilia, also known as "Misfit," is known to traffic illegal drugs, carry guns, flee from police and drive hazardously, police say. On Oct. 14, TPD tried to stop...
Tulsa police seize 39 grams of fentanyl, 91 grams of methamphetamine
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division is continuing to work to get fentanyl off the streets of Tulsa. On Friday, TPD said officers recovered 91.4 grams of methamphetamine, 39 grams of Fentanyl (approximately 20,000 doses), and $16,000 in drug proceeds/cash. Officers said due to...
Man arrested for multiple robberies, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a suspect they believed committed multiple robberies. Officers say Davaunte Ouimette robbed a UPS driver near 51st and Memorial on Saturday. Ouimette also robbed an electronic store near 71st and Lewis on Tuesday. He was arrested by police that same...
Tulsa police searching for alleged storage unit burglars
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Burglary Detectives are trying to identify the person pictured. Officers say this man is suspected of stealing from a storage unit. TPD reports the burglary happened on Nov.2 at a facility near 31st and 129th East Avenue. The suspects entered the...
TPD seeking help identifying man suspected of depositing stolen check, withdrawing money
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is trying to identify the person of interest pictured. Police say this individual is suspected of depositing a stolen check into an account and withdrawing the money at an ATM before the bank is notified. Anyone with information on...
Elementary-aged girl hit by vehicle in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Police say an elementary-aged girl was hit by a vehicle around 6 p.m. Thursday in north Tulsa. Officers were called to the area of 3200 North Garrison Avenue after reports that a vehicle hit a child. Witnesses say the girl was moving to the east...
Muskogee man guilty of burning Porter Dollar General
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced Thursday that Daniel Lewis Moon, 25, of Muskogee was found guilty by a federal jury of Arson. A guilty verdict was reached after a day. During the trial, the United States presented...
Tulsa police searching for suspect after south Tulsa burglary
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a man they say broke into a cookie store in south Tulsa and stole cash before leaving. On Oct. 31, police responded to a burglary at a cookie shop near 91st and Memorial. The owner of the shop...
Tulsa police arrest suspect in homicide of 19-year-old
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man for the murder of a 19-year-old woman. Police say on Sunday, 19-year-old Aliza Crook was found shot in the head near 12th and Garnett. Crook was transported to a hospital where she later died on Wednesday. Officers arrested...
Osage County deputies searching for men suspected of breaking into vehicles
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Osage County Sheriff's Office is searching for this man as well as another unidentified man who are suspected of breaking into vehicles. Deputies say this occurred early this morning off Anderson Road and Movilla Hills area in Sand Springs. Anyone with information on the suspect's...
Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office warns of mail scam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office warns of a scam being sent out through the mail. The mail tells citizens that there is a warrant out for their arrest due to non-payment of debt. OCSO says neither the form of the document nor the phrasing is...
Former Tulsa fire captain sentenced to 4 years in prison for bank robberies
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A former Tulsa fire captain was sentenced Wednesday in federal court for robbing two Oklahoma banks of nearly $320,000, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Jerry Ray Brown was sentenced to 51 months in prison, or just over four years, for robbing Oklahoma Capital Bank in...
Man arrested after stabbing another man for flirting with his girlfriend, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man they say stabbed another man for flirting with this girlfriend. Officers were called to the Urban Oaks Apartments near 51st and Lewis Thursday night in regards to a stabbing. Police located the victim and paramedics transported him to...
AT&T extends $5,000 reward for information about string of copper thefts
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — AT&T says they are extending the $5,000 reward offered through the end of the year in exchange for information concerning a copper cable theft in the Tulsa area. AT&T says that theft and vandalism can affect communications infrastructure and could potentially inhibit equipment to work...
Armed, barricaded subject shot, killed by law enforcement in Claremore identified
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Claremore. The Rogers County Sheriff's Office received a call just after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning from an employee at Valmont Utility who reported that another employee, who was not on shift at the time, had returned to work and barricaded themselves inside a tool room in the building.
Tulsa police arrest two for grand larceny
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested two people after they allegedly stole $1,200 in merchandise before running from officers. Monday evening, officers responded to a Dollar General near 41st and Garnett for a larceny in progress. As police arrived, a driver in a silver Ford Taurus...
Required active shooter training for Oklahoma troopers nearly complete
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is continuing to work towards Governor Kevin Stitt's executive order that requires all troopers complete active shooter emergency response training by Jan. 1, 2023. OHP says all troopers have already received some form of this training, but this latest effort will enhance...
Beggs residents without consistent access to water for months
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — People in Beggs have been dealing with a water issue since the middle of summer. For the last nine days, water service has been sparse – faucets are getting little to no water. According to the mayor, the current water shortage was caused by...
Oklahoma Highway Patrol pulls over out of state driver going 109 MPH
OKLAHOMA (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down. A trooper pulled over a driver going 109 MPH on the Turner Turnpike just east of Sapulpa. "The driver of the Acura was from Delaware and apologized for his speed and said 'wow' when he saw the ticket price - $379," the Oklahoma Highway Patrol wrote on Facebook.
Tulsa County announces date for Gilcrease Expressway to open
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A project 50 years in the making, the Gilcrease Expressway will open to drivers Monday at 2 p.m., according to Tulsa County Engineering. Construction began in October 2019 on the five mile, four-lane divided highway that will make traveling across town easier. The expressway connects...
