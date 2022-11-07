ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for 'Weekly Most Wanted'

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for Isaac Jon Omeilia, who is wanted on a felony warrant. Omeilia, also known as "Misfit," is known to traffic illegal drugs, carry guns, flee from police and drive hazardously, police say. On Oct. 14, TPD tried to stop...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police seize 39 grams of fentanyl, 91 grams of methamphetamine

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division is continuing to work to get fentanyl off the streets of Tulsa. On Friday, TPD said officers recovered 91.4 grams of methamphetamine, 39 grams of Fentanyl (approximately 20,000 doses), and $16,000 in drug proceeds/cash. Officers said due to...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man arrested for multiple robberies, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a suspect they believed committed multiple robberies. Officers say Davaunte Ouimette robbed a UPS driver near 51st and Memorial on Saturday. Ouimette also robbed an electronic store near 71st and Lewis on Tuesday. He was arrested by police that same...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for alleged storage unit burglars

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Burglary Detectives are trying to identify the person pictured. Officers say this man is suspected of stealing from a storage unit. TPD reports the burglary happened on Nov.2 at a facility near 31st and 129th East Avenue. The suspects entered the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Elementary-aged girl hit by vehicle in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Police say an elementary-aged girl was hit by a vehicle around 6 p.m. Thursday in north Tulsa. Officers were called to the area of 3200 North Garrison Avenue after reports that a vehicle hit a child. Witnesses say the girl was moving to the east...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Muskogee man guilty of burning Porter Dollar General

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced Thursday that Daniel Lewis Moon, 25, of Muskogee was found guilty by a federal jury of Arson. A guilty verdict was reached after a day. During the trial, the United States presented...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for suspect after south Tulsa burglary

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a man they say broke into a cookie store in south Tulsa and stole cash before leaving. On Oct. 31, police responded to a burglary at a cookie shop near 91st and Memorial. The owner of the shop...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest suspect in homicide of 19-year-old

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man for the murder of a 19-year-old woman. Police say on Sunday, 19-year-old Aliza Crook was found shot in the head near 12th and Garnett. Crook was transported to a hospital where she later died on Wednesday. Officers arrested...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office warns of mail scam

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office warns of a scam being sent out through the mail. The mail tells citizens that there is a warrant out for their arrest due to non-payment of debt. OCSO says neither the form of the document nor the phrasing is...
OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

AT&T extends $5,000 reward for information about string of copper thefts

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — AT&T says they are extending the $5,000 reward offered through the end of the year in exchange for information concerning a copper cable theft in the Tulsa area. AT&T says that theft and vandalism can affect communications infrastructure and could potentially inhibit equipment to work...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Armed, barricaded subject shot, killed by law enforcement in Claremore identified

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Claremore. The Rogers County Sheriff's Office received a call just after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning from an employee at Valmont Utility who reported that another employee, who was not on shift at the time, had returned to work and barricaded themselves inside a tool room in the building.
CLAREMORE, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest two for grand larceny

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested two people after they allegedly stole $1,200 in merchandise before running from officers. Monday evening, officers responded to a Dollar General near 41st and Garnett for a larceny in progress. As police arrived, a driver in a silver Ford Taurus...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Required active shooter training for Oklahoma troopers nearly complete

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is continuing to work towards Governor Kevin Stitt's executive order that requires all troopers complete active shooter emergency response training by Jan. 1, 2023. OHP says all troopers have already received some form of this training, but this latest effort will enhance...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Beggs residents without consistent access to water for months

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — People in Beggs have been dealing with a water issue since the middle of summer. For the last nine days, water service has been sparse – faucets are getting little to no water. According to the mayor, the current water shortage was caused by...
BEGGS, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Highway Patrol pulls over out of state driver going 109 MPH

OKLAHOMA (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down. A trooper pulled over a driver going 109 MPH on the Turner Turnpike just east of Sapulpa. "The driver of the Acura was from Delaware and apologized for his speed and said 'wow' when he saw the ticket price - $379," the Oklahoma Highway Patrol wrote on Facebook.
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa County announces date for Gilcrease Expressway to open

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A project 50 years in the making, the Gilcrease Expressway will open to drivers Monday at 2 p.m., according to Tulsa County Engineering. Construction began in October 2019 on the five mile, four-lane divided highway that will make traveling across town easier. The expressway connects...
TULSA COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy