ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Weather threat brings changes to SC high school football playoff schedule

By Lou Bezjak
The State
The State
 3 days ago

Some of the S.C. high school football playoff schedule is being altered this week with the threat of Subtropical Storm Nicole .

The storm is expected to bring rain to South Carolina on Friday, and some schools have already decided to move their games up a day. Here is updated playoff schedule.

Wednesday’s Schedule

Class 5A

Lower State

Berkeley at Fort Dorchester, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Lower State

Myrtle Beach at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.

Bluffton at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.

SCISA 3A

Pinewood Prep at Pee Dee Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Schedule

Class 4A

Upper State

Catawba Ridge at North Augusta, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Upper State

Chester at Powdersville, 7 p.m.

Lower State

Brookland-Cayce at Dillon, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Lower State

Timberland at Andrew Jackson, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Upper State

Denmark-Olar at Lewisville, 7 p.m.

CA Johnson at Wagener-Salley, 7 p.m.

SCISA 4A

Porter-Gaud at Hammond, 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s Schedule

All games are 7:30 p.m. unless noted

Class 5A

Upper State

Spartanburg at TL Hanna

Dorman at Dutch Fork

JL Mann at Gaffney

Byrnes at Blythewood

Lower State

Cane Bay at Sumter

Carolina Forest at Goose Creek

Class 4A

Upper State

South Pointe at Greenville

Indian Land at Westside

Greenwood at Northwestern

Lower State

Hartsville at AC Flora

Irmo at James Island

Class 3A

Upper State

Woodruff at Daniel

Belton Honea Path at Clinton

Seneca at Chapman

Lower State

Lower Richland at Camden

Crestwood at Beaufort

Manning at Gilbert

Class 2A

Upper State

Newberry at Abbeville

Fairfield Central at Silver Bluff

Keenan at Strom Thurmond

Saluda vs. Gray Collegiate at Irmo High School, 8 p.m.

Lower State

Wade Hampton (H) at Oceanside Collegiate

Class A

Upper State

Calhoun County at Christ Church

St. Joseph’s at Southside Christian

Lower State

Baptist Hill at Lamar

Lake View at Cross

SCISA

Class 4A

Trinity Collegiate at Laurence Manning

Class 3A

Florence Christian at Wilson Hall

Class 2A

Bethesda Academy at Williamsburg Academy

Colleton Prep at Beaufort Academy

8-Man

Richard Winn at Holly Hill

Faith Christian at WW King

Saturday’s Schedule

Class 5A

Lower State

Lexington at Summerville, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Lower State

Andrews at Barnwell, 1 p.m.

Cheraw at Woodland, 6 p.m.

Class A

Lower State

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Johnsonville, 3 p.m.

Carvers Bay at Estill, 6:30 p.m.

SCISA Class A

St. John’s at Lee Academy, 6 p.m.

Calhoun at Thomas Heyward, 7 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
News19 WLTX

Preserving the Redeye bass fish in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is home to one of the only game fish untampered with, within the country, commonly known as the Redeye bass. Fish and fishing are two of Will Mundhenke's greatest passions. He's an aquatic education specialist for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. "I...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abcnews4.com

3 Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina are big winners

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, someone who bought a Powerball jackpot ticket in California won a record $2.04 billion after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. However, three people who bought lottery tickets in South Carolina also won big. A ticket worth $1 million...
FORT MILL, SC
wtoc.com

LINK: Election results in Georgia, South Carolina

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day across the United States. WTOC is focusing on results in our 20 counties in Georgia and South Carolina. Please click here to view election results. The WTOC team will be updating numbers as they become available after polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
GEORGIA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Dangerous Cities in South Carolina

South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
wtoc.com

LIST: Schools canceling, changing plans ahead of Nicole

GEORGIA & SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - A few school districts in the WTOC viewing area have made schedule changes ahead of any impacts from Nicole. Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 with after school and extracurricular programs canceled on Thursday as well. Schools will remain closed on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday; however, Glynn County School System employees scheduled to work on Friday should report to work on Friday.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
11K+
Followers
528
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy