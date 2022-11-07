Weather threat brings changes to SC high school football playoff schedule

Some of the S.C. high school football playoff schedule is being altered this week with the threat of Subtropical Storm Nicole .

The storm is expected to bring rain to South Carolina on Friday, and some schools have already decided to move their games up a day. Here is updated playoff schedule.

Wednesday’s Schedule

Class 5A

Lower State

Berkeley at Fort Dorchester, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Lower State

Myrtle Beach at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.

Bluffton at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.

SCISA 3A

Pinewood Prep at Pee Dee Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Schedule

Class 4A

Upper State

Catawba Ridge at North Augusta, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Upper State

Chester at Powdersville, 7 p.m.

Lower State

Brookland-Cayce at Dillon, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Lower State

Timberland at Andrew Jackson, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Upper State

Denmark-Olar at Lewisville, 7 p.m.

CA Johnson at Wagener-Salley, 7 p.m.

SCISA 4A

Porter-Gaud at Hammond, 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s Schedule

All games are 7:30 p.m. unless noted

Class 5A

Upper State

Spartanburg at TL Hanna

Dorman at Dutch Fork

JL Mann at Gaffney

Byrnes at Blythewood

Lower State

Cane Bay at Sumter

Carolina Forest at Goose Creek

Class 4A

Upper State

South Pointe at Greenville

Indian Land at Westside

Greenwood at Northwestern

Lower State

Hartsville at AC Flora

Irmo at James Island

Class 3A

Upper State

Woodruff at Daniel

Belton Honea Path at Clinton

Seneca at Chapman

Lower State

Lower Richland at Camden

Crestwood at Beaufort

Manning at Gilbert

Class 2A

Upper State

Newberry at Abbeville

Fairfield Central at Silver Bluff

Keenan at Strom Thurmond

Saluda vs. Gray Collegiate at Irmo High School, 8 p.m.

Lower State

Wade Hampton (H) at Oceanside Collegiate

Class A

Upper State

Calhoun County at Christ Church

St. Joseph’s at Southside Christian

Lower State

Baptist Hill at Lamar

Lake View at Cross

SCISA

Class 4A

Trinity Collegiate at Laurence Manning

Class 3A

Florence Christian at Wilson Hall

Class 2A

Bethesda Academy at Williamsburg Academy

Colleton Prep at Beaufort Academy

8-Man





Richard Winn at Holly Hill

Faith Christian at WW King

Saturday’s Schedule

Class 5A

Lower State

Lexington at Summerville, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Lower State

Andrews at Barnwell, 1 p.m.

Cheraw at Woodland, 6 p.m.

Class A

Lower State

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Johnsonville, 3 p.m.

Carvers Bay at Estill, 6:30 p.m.

SCISA Class A

St. John’s at Lee Academy, 6 p.m.

Calhoun at Thomas Heyward, 7 p.m.