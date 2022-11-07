Weather threat brings changes to SC high school football playoff schedule
Some of the S.C. high school football playoff schedule is being altered this week with the threat of Subtropical Storm Nicole .
The storm is expected to bring rain to South Carolina on Friday, and some schools have already decided to move their games up a day. Here is updated playoff schedule.
Wednesday’s Schedule
Class 5A
Lower State
Berkeley at Fort Dorchester, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Lower State
Myrtle Beach at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.
Bluffton at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.
SCISA 3A
Pinewood Prep at Pee Dee Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Schedule
Class 4A
Upper State
Catawba Ridge at North Augusta, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Upper State
Chester at Powdersville, 7 p.m.
Lower State
Brookland-Cayce at Dillon, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Lower State
Timberland at Andrew Jackson, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Upper State
Denmark-Olar at Lewisville, 7 p.m.
CA Johnson at Wagener-Salley, 7 p.m.
SCISA 4A
Porter-Gaud at Hammond, 6:30 p.m.
Friday’s Schedule
All games are 7:30 p.m. unless noted
Class 5A
Upper State
Spartanburg at TL Hanna
Dorman at Dutch Fork
JL Mann at Gaffney
Byrnes at Blythewood
Lower State
Cane Bay at Sumter
Carolina Forest at Goose Creek
Class 4A
Upper State
South Pointe at Greenville
Indian Land at Westside
Greenwood at Northwestern
Lower State
Hartsville at AC Flora
Irmo at James Island
Class 3A
Upper State
Woodruff at Daniel
Belton Honea Path at Clinton
Seneca at Chapman
Lower State
Lower Richland at Camden
Crestwood at Beaufort
Manning at Gilbert
Class 2A
Upper State
Newberry at Abbeville
Fairfield Central at Silver Bluff
Keenan at Strom Thurmond
Saluda vs. Gray Collegiate at Irmo High School, 8 p.m.
Lower State
Wade Hampton (H) at Oceanside Collegiate
Class A
Upper State
Calhoun County at Christ Church
St. Joseph’s at Southside Christian
Lower State
Baptist Hill at Lamar
Lake View at Cross
SCISA
Class 4A
Trinity Collegiate at Laurence Manning
Class 3A
Florence Christian at Wilson Hall
Class 2A
Bethesda Academy at Williamsburg Academy
Colleton Prep at Beaufort Academy
8-Man
Richard Winn at Holly Hill
Faith Christian at WW King
Saturday’s Schedule
Class 5A
Lower State
Lexington at Summerville, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Lower State
Andrews at Barnwell, 1 p.m.
Cheraw at Woodland, 6 p.m.
Class A
Lower State
Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Johnsonville, 3 p.m.
Carvers Bay at Estill, 6:30 p.m.
SCISA Class A
St. John’s at Lee Academy, 6 p.m.
Calhoun at Thomas Heyward, 7 p.m.
Comments / 0