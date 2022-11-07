Read full article on original website
Arizona's largest county has 400k votes still left to count, won't be done until next week
PHOENIX (TND) — There are around 400,00 ballots still left to count in Arizona’s Maricopa County, which will take until early next week to get through, Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates told CNN. “We will be going into next week,” Gates told CNN Thursday afternoon....
GOP's Walters defeats Nelson for top Oklahoma education job
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Republican Ryan Walters, Gov. Stitt's secretary of education, easily dispatched fellow teacher and Democrat Jena Nelson on Tuesday in the race for Oklahoma's superintendent of public schools. Walters, 37, is a conservative firebrand who has mostly targeted what he says are liberal indoctrinators masquerading as...
Midterm recap: GOP retains complete control of Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The results are in. The Republican Party won big Tuesday night, maintaining its control of Oklahoma, which it's had for more than a decade. Former President Donald Trump won the state by more than 33% of the vote in 2020, including all 77 counties. OKLAHOMA...
Brecheen wins District 2 US State Representative race
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Republican candidate Josh Brecheen has won the United States Representative District 2 seat against Democratic Opponent Naomi Andrews and Independent candidate Bulldog Ben Robinson. Brecheen and Avery Frix faced off in the August Republican primary runoff for Rep. Markwayne Mullin's seat that covers most of...
Pinnell wins reelection race for Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Incumbent Matt Pinnell has won reelection for Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor against Democratic candidate Melinda Alizadeh-Fard and Libertarian candidate Chris Powell. Pinnell was voted in as Oklahoma's 17th Lt. Gov. in 2018, which marked his first public-elected office position. He had previously served as the director...
Oklahoma House Speaker responds to election results
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, responded to Tuesday's election results last night. "Once again, the people of Oklahoma have shown through their votes that they believe Republicans are best suited to lead our state. With our marching orders in hand, we are ready to get to work moving Oklahoma forward towards a brighter future for all," McCall said in a press release.
Tribes hope Gov. Stitt's reelection will thaw relations
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma’s Native American tribes reacted to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday with unease. Gov. Stitt’s relations with Native tribes have been frosty at best. Many feel he doesn’t want to have relations with them, but their message to the governor is clear: all he has to do to gain their support is talk with them.
Tulsa Regional Chamber releases statements on outcome of elections
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Regional Chamber released statements Wednesday regarding the outcome of the midterm elections in Oklahoma. The results are in, and the Republican Party won big Tuesday night, maintaining its control of Oklahoma. Mike Neal, Chamber president and CEO, made these comments about the outcome:
Walters wins race for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Republican Ryan Walters has won the race for State Superintendent of Public Instruction against Democratic opponent Jena Nelson. Walters served on the Oklahoma Community Service Commission in 2018 after being appointed by then-Governor Mary Fallin. He also served on the Commission for Educational Quality and Accountability after being appointed in 2019 by Governor Kevin Stitt.
Drummond wins race for Oklahoma Attorney General
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Republican candidate Gentner Drummond has won the race for Oklahoma Attorney General against Libertarian opponent Lynda Steele. Drummond ran for AG in 2018 but lost in the Republican primary runoff. He defeated incumbent John O'Connor in the June primary election.
History made: Sarah Huckabee Sanders becomes first female elected governor of Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders made history Tuesday night as she became the first female elected governor of Arkansas. Sanders defeated Democratic candidate Chris Jones and Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. Sanders began her speech by acknowledging her opponents and thanking her supporters. "At the...
ACLU receives reports of Oklahoma poll workers instructing voters to vote straight party
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma says their office has received multiple complaints about poll workers instructing voters to vote straight party. "You do not have to vote straight party to have your vote counted," ACLU said. "If a poll worker tells you who...
Three states reject recreational marijuana: Will Oklahoma pass SQ 820 in March?
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Recreational marijuana will be on our ballot soon, but the fate of similar ballot questions failed in three of five states that voted on it Tuesday night. This leaves many questioning if State Question 820 here in Oklahoma will pass next year. Campaign Director for...
'Never forget your voice is necessary': Hofmeister responds after loss to Stitt
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister lost her campaign to become the state's next governor to incumbent Republican Kevin Stitt Tuesday night. Hofmeister took to social media and responded to the loss late last night:. Will Rogers, one of Oklahoma’s favorite sons, once said, 'You've got...
Choctaw Nation releases statement following Stitt's reelection
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Choctaw Nation released a statement Tuesday night following Gov. Kevin Stitt's reelection win. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans,” Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton said in a press release. “We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences."
Oklahoma senator pushing forward with legislation to make Daylight Saving Time year-round
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One Oklahoma lawmaker is continuing efforts to make Daylight Saving Time the official time in the state year-round. Every year, as November rolls around, we move our clocks backward an hour to end Daylight Saving Time, moving us into Standard Time. Next spring, we'll move them forward again when the government puts DST back in place. It's a practice Americans have been doing for over 100 years, but recently, there's been a push to lock the clocks on DST.
Survived and Sentenced: Are Oklahoma's laws failing domestic violence survivors?
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Decades later, Brenda Golden vividly remembers the first time the father of her children hit her. Having recently enrolled in classes at The University of Oklahoma, she was holding their baby girl in the college dorm where they lived. “I was trying to fix her...
Capitol Christmas tree on its way to DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJLA) — The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is on its way to D.C. There's a video posted on the U.S. Christmas tree's Facebook page of a crew getting it ready for the trip from North Carolina to the National Mall. The 78-foot Red Spruce is set to...
Californian takes $2B lotto prize, but nearly two dozen people just became millionaires
WASHINGTON, D.C. (TND) — One lucky person from California just won the $2 billion grand prize after this week's historic Powerball drawing, but a handful of other lucky winners also hit it big. 23 people across fifteen states to be exact. According to the Powerball's website, California and Florida...
Could keeping clocks in Daylight Saving Time provide better quality of life?
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On November 6, we set our clocks back an hour to standard time, signifying the end of Daylight Saving Time. Then, come spring, we change our clocks again. However, Oklahoma Senator Blake Stephens says stopping the clock could bring Oklahomans a better quality of life.
