Oklahoma State

GOP's Walters defeats Nelson for top Oklahoma education job

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Republican Ryan Walters, Gov. Stitt's secretary of education, easily dispatched fellow teacher and Democrat Jena Nelson on Tuesday in the race for Oklahoma's superintendent of public schools. Walters, 37, is a conservative firebrand who has mostly targeted what he says are liberal indoctrinators masquerading as...
Midterm recap: GOP retains complete control of Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The results are in. The Republican Party won big Tuesday night, maintaining its control of Oklahoma, which it's had for more than a decade. Former President Donald Trump won the state by more than 33% of the vote in 2020, including all 77 counties. OKLAHOMA...
Brecheen wins District 2 US State Representative race

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Republican candidate Josh Brecheen has won the United States Representative District 2 seat against Democratic Opponent Naomi Andrews and Independent candidate Bulldog Ben Robinson. Brecheen and Avery Frix faced off in the August Republican primary runoff for Rep. Markwayne Mullin's seat that covers most of...
Pinnell wins reelection race for Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Incumbent Matt Pinnell has won reelection for Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor against Democratic candidate Melinda Alizadeh-Fard and Libertarian candidate Chris Powell. Pinnell was voted in as Oklahoma's 17th Lt. Gov. in 2018, which marked his first public-elected office position. He had previously served as the director...
Oklahoma House Speaker responds to election results

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, responded to Tuesday's election results last night. "Once again, the people of Oklahoma have shown through their votes that they believe Republicans are best suited to lead our state. With our marching orders in hand, we are ready to get to work moving Oklahoma forward towards a brighter future for all," McCall said in a press release.
Tribes hope Gov. Stitt's reelection will thaw relations

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma’s Native American tribes reacted to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday with unease. Gov. Stitt’s relations with Native tribes have been frosty at best. Many feel he doesn’t want to have relations with them, but their message to the governor is clear: all he has to do to gain their support is talk with them.
Tulsa Regional Chamber releases statements on outcome of elections

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Regional Chamber released statements Wednesday regarding the outcome of the midterm elections in Oklahoma. The results are in, and the Republican Party won big Tuesday night, maintaining its control of Oklahoma. Mike Neal, Chamber president and CEO, made these comments about the outcome:
Walters wins race for State Superintendent of Public Instruction

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Republican Ryan Walters has won the race for State Superintendent of Public Instruction against Democratic opponent Jena Nelson. Walters served on the Oklahoma Community Service Commission in 2018 after being appointed by then-Governor Mary Fallin. He also served on the Commission for Educational Quality and Accountability after being appointed in 2019 by Governor Kevin Stitt.
Drummond wins race for Oklahoma Attorney General

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Republican candidate Gentner Drummond has won the race for Oklahoma Attorney General against Libertarian opponent Lynda Steele. Drummond ran for AG in 2018 but lost in the Republican primary runoff. He defeated incumbent John O'Connor in the June primary election.
'Never forget your voice is necessary': Hofmeister responds after loss to Stitt

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister lost her campaign to become the state's next governor to incumbent Republican Kevin Stitt Tuesday night. Hofmeister took to social media and responded to the loss late last night:. Will Rogers, one of Oklahoma’s favorite sons, once said, 'You've got...
Choctaw Nation releases statement following Stitt's reelection

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Choctaw Nation released a statement Tuesday night following Gov. Kevin Stitt's reelection win. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans,” Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton said in a press release. “We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences."
Oklahoma senator pushing forward with legislation to make Daylight Saving Time year-round

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One Oklahoma lawmaker is continuing efforts to make Daylight Saving Time the official time in the state year-round. Every year, as November rolls around, we move our clocks backward an hour to end Daylight Saving Time, moving us into Standard Time. Next spring, we'll move them forward again when the government puts DST back in place. It's a practice Americans have been doing for over 100 years, but recently, there's been a push to lock the clocks on DST.
