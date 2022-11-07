TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Choctaw Nation released a statement Tuesday night following Gov. Kevin Stitt's reelection win. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans,” Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton said in a press release. “We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences."

