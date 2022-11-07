ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, GA

The Citizen Online

Suspect snatches gold neck chain, gets tased by arresting officer

The victim in a Fayetteville sudden-snatch robbery recently found what can happen when wearing jewelry while shopping. The man who snatched the gold chain from the victim’s neck was soon arrested, but had to be tasered by officers. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Mike Francis said a man exiting the...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County Police investigate Duluth homicide

Update, Nov. 10, 12:47 a.m.: Gwinnett County Police have identified the victim shot to death in the parking lot of the Studio 6 hotel. Donoven Jones, 18, of Powder Springs was shot after an alleged altercation with Kobe Williams, 21, of Buford. Officers were provided a description of Williams by witnesses. He was found nearby with a gun in his possession according to a press release.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
palmcoastobserver.com

Georgia man, 19, charged with murder in killing of family member in Palm Coast

A 19-year-old Georgia man is charged with murder in the killing of one of his family members on Clermont Court in Palm Coast the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9. Suspect Luke Ingram, of Dunwoody, Georgia, is also charged with domestic battery by strangulation in connection with an attack on a second family member. The second family member told detectives that Ingram had schizophrenia and had been acting strange the previous day, according to an arrest report.
PALM COAST, FL
fox5atlanta.com

Haralson County K-9 finds meth, fentanyl, heroin and more on suspect

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - While arresting a man wanted for felony probation violation in Tallapoosa, officials from Haralson County Sheriff's Office, including the K-9 unit, made a stunning discovery. Deputies said they caught the suspect trying to hide a black bag under his vehicle. Inside the bag, they said they...
HARALSON COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

Polk Jail report – Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Wednesday, November 9, 2022 report below. Note: Today’s report came in late from the PCSO. The post Polk Jail report – Wednesday, November 9, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.

