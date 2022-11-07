Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
The Oakland Press
Metro Detroit entertainment calendar Nov. 11 and beyond
• Brit Floyd, Pink Floyd tribute band: March 26, Fox Theatre, Detroit, $39.50+. • Soul II Soul featuring KEM, Ledisi and Musiq Soulchild: March 11, Fox Theatre, Detroit, $59+. • Stephen Sharer: Jan. 7, Fox Theatre, Detroit, $29.50+. • Paramore, Bloc Party, Genesis Owusu: June 7, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit,...
Detroit News
Metro Detroit restaurants open and serving on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Rather than turning your kitchen upside down or organizing a family-sized potluck-style dinner for Thanksgiving this year, make nothing but a reservation. Many Metro Detroit restaurants are open and serving guests this holiday, and even more are offering carryout packages with everything taken care of, from appetizers to desserts. Below...
Pride Source
Out Lesbian Detroit Police Corporal Dani Woods Named to Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame
Corporal Danielle “Dani” Woods, a 20-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department, was inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Detroit this week. In 2013, she was assigned to the Chief’s Neighborhood Liaison Unit as the first ever LGBTQ Liaison for the department.
The Oakland Press
Kosmo can feel impending winter hibernation coming on, which means we’re getting close to Ford Field
You’ll have to pardon Kosmo if he yawns. No, he’s not bored, he’s just feeling the impending winter hibernation coming on, which means we’re getting DEEEEEP into the football playoffs now. Two wins separate the remaining teams from Ford Field, and teams are starting to feel...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland University students push back against proposed development on school’s East Campus
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Students at Oakland University are pushing back against a planned development on the school’s East Campus. The Student Congress said that development could put luxury homes, or even a boutique hotel, on what was once the Meadow Brook Hall estate. There is a lot...
The Oakland Press
Voters split on marijuana businesses in their communities
Four of seven initiatives allowing and rejecting marijuana businesses that appeared on the Nov. 8 ballot around Oakland County were approved by voters. Proposals to allow marijuana businesses passed in Auburn Hills, Keego Harbor and Royal Oak Township. A proposal to prohibit cannabis establishments in Lathrup Village also passed. Measures to allow marijuana businesses in Brandon Township, Clarkston and Leonard were rejected by voters.
The Oakland Press
Six survive Pontiac apartment explosion
Six people were hurt when a gas leak led to an explosion that damaged three units at the Arborview Village Apartments on Tuesday. Waterford Fire Chief Matt Covey said divine intervention prevented any deaths. Two of the fire survivors, including an infant, were rushed to Hurley Medical Center’s burn unit in Flint; three people were taken to a Pontiac hospital for treatment and a sixth person went on their own for treatment at a Corewell, formerly known as Beaumont, hospital, he said.
wdet.org
CuriosiD: Who made Detroit-style pizza first?
WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Tim Kaiser asks…. “What is Detroit-style pizza?”. The short answer. Detroit-style pizza was invented by Gus Guerra and his family...
metrodetroitmommy.com
2022 Detroit Urban Craft Fair: Amazing Maker-Driven Holiday Fair
Are you looking for a new holiday tradition? Maybe the perfect shopping tradition for your family? When it comes to holiday shopping events in Metro Detroit, only one has become a tried and true tradition for those looking to support local artists and makers. Handmade Detroit established the Detroit Urban Craft Fair in 2005 and it remains the premiere maker-driven holiday market in the city 17 years later.
The Oakland Press
Things ran smoothly on Election Day in Oakland County
Aside from a few isolated incidences that were quickly resolved and did not stop any residents from casting their ballots, there were no widespread election issues reported in Oakland County on Tuesday, according to state and local election officials. Jake Rollow, Michigan Department of State spokesperson, said the office did...
Chef G’s Closing Doors After 6 Years In Lapeer
Chef G's will be closing its doors after six years in Lapeer. It is with a heavy heart owner Ginni Bruman (Chef G), announced the news via Facebook. Well it is with a lot of consideration, deep thought and heavy heart we have had to make the decision to close our doors.
The Oakland Press
‘Six,’ ‘Company’ to kick off Broadway In Detroit’s 2023-24 subscription season
Broadway in Detroit on Thursday announced its 2023-24 subscription season, with seven shows coming to the Fisher Theatre and Detroit Opera House. “We are thrilled to announce our 61st Broadway In Detroit season,” said Jamie Budgett, Broadway In Detroit’s general manager, in a statement. “Detroiters are really going to love the amazing season we’ve put together…”
The Oakland Press
Big-name comics visit the metro area this weekend
With a couple of major touring acts coming to town, it’s a hot November comedy weekend in the metro area:. • Andrew Dice Clay is back, with a For Mature Audiences warning (ya think?), at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, 7096 E. Fourteen Mile Road, Warren. 586-268-3200 or andiamoshowroom.com.
candgnews.com
Grosse Pointe Woods gem Ahee Jewelers celebrates its diamond anniversary
Ahee Jewelers in Grosse Pointe Woods, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, was founded by Edmund T. “Ed” Ahee and his wife, Bettejean, seen here in this photo from the 1980s. Photo provided by the Ahee family. In this photo from the 1980s, Ahee Jewelers patriarch...
The Oakland Press
Southfield voters approve advisory question on deer cull
Voters in Southfield overwhelmingly approved an advisory question in Tuesday’s election on reducing the deer population. A total of 32,259 people cast a vote on the proposed deer cull, with 19,909 approving and 12,350 rejecting it, according to the Oakland County Clerk’s Office. The “yes” votes represent about 61% of the total.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing Michigan woman found weeks after suddenly leaving job, home
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 27-year-old Michigan woman who had been staying in Sterling Heights and went missing for weeks after suddenly leaving her job has reportedly been located. Michigan State Police say they have been in contact with the Gaylord woman, who says she moved and is living...
After gubernatorial loss, what is Tudor Dixon's political future?
When Tudor Dixon took the stage Tuesday night, results were still trickling in. Although not in her favor, her supporters still felt optimistic.
HometownLife.com
Broasted Brothers brings new chicken option to Livonia
It seems Broasted Brothers isn't just the name of Livonia's newest restaurant, it's their entire business model. The restaurant, now open at 30983 Five Mile just east of Merriman, is ran by — you guessed it — brothers: Chris and Nick Barbas. They believe they've brought a unique product to town.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Hayman is new mayor in Marysville; Kindsvater out in St. Clair; Repp reelected in PH
A handful of fresh faces will be joining those of a number of incumbents at city council tables in Marysville, St. Clair and Port Huron an on the county board of commissioners following the Nov. 8 election. New mayor in Marysville; Deising loses. In Marysville, Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Hayman...
