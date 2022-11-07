Six people were hurt when a gas leak led to an explosion that damaged three units at the Arborview Village Apartments on Tuesday. Waterford Fire Chief Matt Covey said divine intervention prevented any deaths. Two of the fire survivors, including an infant, were rushed to Hurley Medical Center’s burn unit in Flint; three people were taken to a Pontiac hospital for treatment and a sixth person went on their own for treatment at a Corewell, formerly known as Beaumont, hospital, he said.

PONTIAC, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO