The Oakland Press

Metro Detroit entertainment calendar Nov. 11 and beyond

• Brit Floyd, Pink Floyd tribute band: March 26, Fox Theatre, Detroit, $39.50+. • Soul II Soul featuring KEM, Ledisi and Musiq Soulchild: March 11, Fox Theatre, Detroit, $59+. • Stephen Sharer: Jan. 7, Fox Theatre, Detroit, $29.50+. • Paramore, Bloc Party, Genesis Owusu: June 7, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Metro Detroit restaurants open and serving on Thanksgiving Day 2022

Rather than turning your kitchen upside down or organizing a family-sized potluck-style dinner for Thanksgiving this year, make nothing but a reservation. Many Metro Detroit restaurants are open and serving guests this holiday, and even more are offering carryout packages with everything taken care of, from appetizers to desserts. Below...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Voters split on marijuana businesses in their communities

Four of seven initiatives allowing and rejecting marijuana businesses that appeared on the Nov. 8 ballot around Oakland County were approved by voters. Proposals to allow marijuana businesses passed in Auburn Hills, Keego Harbor and Royal Oak Township. A proposal to prohibit cannabis establishments in Lathrup Village also passed. Measures to allow marijuana businesses in Brandon Township, Clarkston and Leonard were rejected by voters.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Six survive Pontiac apartment explosion

Six people were hurt when a gas leak led to an explosion that damaged three units at the Arborview Village Apartments on Tuesday. Waterford Fire Chief Matt Covey said divine intervention prevented any deaths. Two of the fire survivors, including an infant, were rushed to Hurley Medical Center’s burn unit in Flint; three people were taken to a Pontiac hospital for treatment and a sixth person went on their own for treatment at a Corewell, formerly known as Beaumont, hospital, he said.
PONTIAC, MI
wdet.org

CuriosiD: Who made Detroit-style pizza first?

WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Tim Kaiser asks…. “What is Detroit-style pizza?”. The short answer. Detroit-style pizza was invented by Gus Guerra and his family...
DETROIT, MI
metrodetroitmommy.com

2022 Detroit Urban Craft Fair: Amazing Maker-Driven Holiday Fair

Are you looking for a new holiday tradition? Maybe the perfect shopping tradition for your family? When it comes to holiday shopping events in Metro Detroit, only one has become a tried and true tradition for those looking to support local artists and makers. Handmade Detroit established the Detroit Urban Craft Fair in 2005 and it remains the premiere maker-driven holiday market in the city 17 years later.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Things ran smoothly on Election Day in Oakland County

Aside from a few isolated incidences that were quickly resolved and did not stop any residents from casting their ballots, there were no widespread election issues reported in Oakland County on Tuesday, according to state and local election officials. Jake Rollow, Michigan Department of State spokesperson, said the office did...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

Chef G’s Closing Doors After 6 Years In Lapeer

Chef G's will be closing its doors after six years in Lapeer. It is with a heavy heart owner Ginni Bruman (Chef G), announced the news via Facebook. Well it is with a lot of consideration, deep thought and heavy heart we have had to make the decision to close our doors.
LAPEER, MI
The Oakland Press

‘Six,’ ‘Company’ to kick off Broadway In Detroit’s 2023-24 subscription season

Broadway in Detroit on Thursday announced its 2023-24 subscription season, with seven shows coming to the Fisher Theatre and Detroit Opera House. “We are thrilled to announce our 61st Broadway In Detroit season,” said Jamie Budgett, Broadway In Detroit’s general manager, in a statement. “Detroiters are really going to love the amazing season we’ve put together…”
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Big-name comics visit the metro area this weekend

With a couple of major touring acts coming to town, it’s a hot November comedy weekend in the metro area:. • Andrew Dice Clay is back, with a For Mature Audiences warning (ya think?), at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, 7096 E. Fourteen Mile Road, Warren. 586-268-3200 or andiamoshowroom.com.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Southfield voters approve advisory question on deer cull

Voters in Southfield overwhelmingly approved an advisory question in Tuesday’s election on reducing the deer population. A total of 32,259 people cast a vote on the proposed deer cull, with 19,909 approving and 12,350 rejecting it, according to the Oakland County Clerk’s Office. The “yes” votes represent about 61% of the total.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
HometownLife.com

Broasted Brothers brings new chicken option to Livonia

It seems Broasted Brothers isn't just the name of Livonia's newest restaurant, it's their entire business model. The restaurant, now open at 30983 Five Mile just east of Merriman, is ran by — you guessed it — brothers: Chris and Nick Barbas. They believe they've brought a unique product to town.
LIVONIA, MI

