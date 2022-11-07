ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
phillylacrosse.com

.@HEADstrongFnd to host three Alumni Challenge on Black Friday at M. Newtown: Penncrest/Strath Haven, L. Merion/MN & Radnor/Conestoga

Phillylacrosse.com, Posted 11/10/22 – From Press Release. On Black Friday, six of the most historic and successful high school lacrosse programs in Southeastern Pennsylvania will assemble their alumni to honor the past, celebrate their love of the game and support families affected by cancer. On November 25th starting at...
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
phillylacrosse.com

.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Hatboro-Horsham 2023 goalie Kirn commits to Eastern

Hatboro-Horsham 2023 goalie Brendan Kirn has made a commitment to play Division III lacrosse at Eastern University. High school: Hatboro-Horsham High School (Hatboro, PA) Lacrosse honors: 2022 SOL All League Team, 2022 Hatboro-Horsham Defensive MVP, Varsity Captain, Holiday Showcase All-Star, USMC Lacrosse Leadership Event MVP. Academic honors: Co-Class President, Stocks...
HORSHAM, PA
phillylacrosse.com

Philly girls among first signing class for University of South Florida

Phillylacrosse.com, Posted 11/10/22 – From Press Release. The University of South Florida head women’s lacrosse coach Mindy McCord, announced the signing of the 2023-24 inaugural class on National Signing Day. The signing class of 20 spans across 11 states, with the most coming from New Jersey. Maryland follows...
TAMPA, FL
phillylacrosse.com

.@NLLwings holding training camp session free and open to the public Saturday at the Voorhees, N.J. center

Phillylacrosse.com, Posted 11/10/22 – From Press Release. After clinching a playoff berth last season for the first time in the modern franchise’s history, the Philadelphia Wings are back in town for training camp ahead of the 2022-2023 season. Training sessions begin tomorrow and continue with a 3-5 p.m. session that is free and open to the public on Saturday, November 12 at the Wings Training Center in Voorhees, N.J.
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ

