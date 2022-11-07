Phillylacrosse.com, Posted 11/10/22 – From Press Release. After clinching a playoff berth last season for the first time in the modern franchise’s history, the Philadelphia Wings are back in town for training camp ahead of the 2022-2023 season. Training sessions begin tomorrow and continue with a 3-5 p.m. session that is free and open to the public on Saturday, November 12 at the Wings Training Center in Voorhees, N.J.

VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO