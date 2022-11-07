Read full article on original website
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County officials provide update on debris collection
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Weather permitting, Sarasota County debris collection and public drop-off sites plan to resume operation on Friday. Garbage, recycling and yard waste pickup for unincorporated Sarasota County will continue as scheduled. There are no changes or cancellations to Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources athletic fields and outdoor...
Mysuncoast.com
Nicole causes problems for residents in Ian damaged areas in Southern Sarasota County and Charlotte County
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Many of the residents that had homes destroyed or damaged by Hurricane Ian more than a month ago, now having to deal with Tropical Storm Nicole. This storm adding insult to injury. It’s been a very rough couple of weeks for George Goins. His Port Charlotte...
Mysuncoast.com
Debris collection halted in Sarasota County ahead of Nicole
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to predicted wind gusts from Tropical Storm Nicole exceeding speeds for safe working conditions, Hurricane Ian debris operations in the unincorporated area of Sarasota County have been suspended effective immediately. Public debris drop-off sites are closed. Debris collection operations and public drop-off sites will remain...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County reduces time frame for 50% rule from five years to one
Relief is on the way for homeowners facing FEMA’s 50% rule. Lee County voted to shorten the reach-back rule from five years to one. That could help people rebuild without the added cost of bringing their properties up to the current code. This is a relief for many families...
Veteran looking for help as blue tarp roof does little to keep out the leaks
Blue tarps have become a familiar sight for many homeowners after Hurricane Ian, but not all are holding up.
Storm debris from Hurricane Ian a concern as another storm approaches Florida
It's been nearly six weeks since Hurricane Ian ripped apart countless communities in southwestern Florida, including parts of southern Sarasota County.
Red tide returns to 16 Sarasota County beaches
SARASOTA, Fla. — Does something smell fishy to you? It could be the red tide detected at beaches all across Sarasota County. The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County expanded its red tide advisory after "elevated levels" of the algae were detected at all 16 area beaches. Signs...
Mysuncoast.com
Concern over Nicole for residents in Eastern Manatee and Sarasota counties
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - The impacts of Hurricane Ian can still be seen all around the area. Residents definitely don’t want to see another major storm, but it’s looking like they have no other choice. “This tree is literally crushing my living room area and it goes...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County to suspend MCAT, trash service ahead due to Nicole
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Government announces the following closures and cancellations due to the potential effects of Tropical Storm Nicole. Manatee County Schools will be closed tomorrow, Nov. 10. Schools will reopen after the Veterans Day Holiday weekend on Monday, Nov. 14. Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT) service...
Charlotte County closures due to Nicole
List of offices and businesses that will be closed in Charlotte County tomorrow due to Hurricane Nicole
fox13news.com
North Port residents still left with debris piles, tarped roofs ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
NORTH PORT, Fla. - Streets in North Port are still lined with debris piles waiting to be picked up as residents prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole. The city also said it's time to make sure tarps are secure with many also still waiting for roof repairs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Hillsborough County Declares Local State Of Emergency Ahead Of Tropical Storm Nicole
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise today signed an executive order declaring a local state of emergency under authority granted by the County’s Emergency Management Ordinance and the Board of County Commissioners. Tropical Storm Nicole grew even stronger overnight, with sustained
Mysuncoast.com
City of North Port announces delays and closures due to Tropical Storm Nicole
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port Storm has paused debris collection due to increasing winds expected from Tropical Storm Nicole. Collection will resume when the system passes. Crews have been working diligently to collect construction and demolition and vegetative debris caused by Hurricane Ian, with more...
Longboat Observer
City gives final approval to Aventon Sarasota in the face of legal opposition
Sue us now or sue use later. Or hopefully neither. That was the warning Sarasota City Attorney Robert Fournier voiced to city commissioners Monday before they gave second-reading approval of the rezoning and site plan of Aventon Companies’ proposed 372-unit apartment complex at the former Sarasota Kennel Club. On...
fox13news.com
Manatee County restaurant to stay open for the community when Nicole moves through
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. - People in Manatee County said they're nervous of what wind and rain from Tropical Storm Nicole could do to their properties that are already damaged from Hurricane Ian. One Myakka City restaurant is promising to provide the community with a safe place to go, and a...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County preparing for impacts from Nicole, opens new shelters
Caution and safety, that’s the message from Lee County as Southwest Florida braces for Tropical Storm Nicole. Lee County officials assured the community that the storm would be nothing like Hurricane Ian. Because of that, the county is not planning to activate most of the emergency protocols we saw just six weeks ago.
Health Alert issued after red tide detected on Manatee County beaches
The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County (DOH-Manatee) issued a health alert after a red tide algae bloom was detected on some beaches.
Manatee County under local state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County leaders declared a local state of emergency ahead of expected impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. The emergency, much like Florida's state of emergency for many counties in the path of the storm, allows officials to better respond to the storm and assist in recovery efforts.
Fishing pier damaged by blown-away boat in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. — It was a very windy day out in Sarasota County because of Tropical Storm Nicole. The winds caused a boat to break away from its mooring across the bay. The boat then crashed into the Tony Saprito Fishing Pier and broke off part of its railing.
floridapolitics.com
Sarasota County voters renew penny sales tax by highest margin in state
The tax will stay in place until 2039 at least. A sales tax won renewal in Sarasota County with a massive level of support. Ultimately, almost 78% of voters supported renewing a penny sales tax in the county for an additional 15 years. The vote renews the tax until 2039. Had the vote failed, the tax would have expired in 2024.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 3