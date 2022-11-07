Read full article on original website
Eater
Welcome to the Elegant New Era of Pop-Up Dining in the Bay Area
There’s no shortage of interesting, Instagrammable pop-ups in the Bay Area, which means the scenario should be familiar: roll up to a storefront, grab a salted egg yolk cookie or ube pan de sal, eat standing up or seated on whatever’s available, and move on. Lately, however, local pop-up operators have been gravitating toward something new, a different format: seated, ticketed meals with a higher price tag, often at unexpected locations.
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley restaurant merger shuts down wood-fired pizza program
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this regular report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Eater
This 117-Year-Old Classic North Beach Restaurant Is Finally Reopening
The Savoy Tivoli, originally opened in 1906 at 1434 Grant Avenue, is set to reopen after closing during the pandemic. The 117-year-old restaurant and bar is a veritable San Francisco institution: the Ramones played at the bar in 1976; it was the original home of the city’s holiday special “Beach Blanket Babylon;” and it’s situated a block from the original publishing location of City Lights. According to Tablehopper, the restaurant and bar will reopen after finishing up final inspections by the health department.
oaklandside.org
This week in Oakland: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ movie premiere and Moxy Hotel theme party
Election Day is tomorrow, and it’s an important one for Oakland, where voters will be deciding on a new mayor and, depending on the district, new City Council and school board members. The Oaklandside will be publishing updates on our Election Day blog all day tomorrow and updating it throughout the night as results roll in.
Buzzy Oakland eatery Noodle Theory to close in days. Fresh pasta restaurant to replace it.
A buzzy pasta pop-up will takes the reigns of this noodle shop next spring.
Eater
Belly Up to This Tiny New Sake and Koryori Bar Near Japantown
It seems these days San Francisco is more sake-soaked than ever with the fermented Japanese beverage popping up on trendy restaurant menus and infiltrating beverage pairings at some of the city’s finest restaurants. Now, there’s an itty-bitty new bar dedicated to the drink and backed by the deep knowledge of a certified sake sommelier. Chika & Sake, a bar and restaurant, opens today, Thursday, November 10 at 1700 Laguna Street, about two blocks away from the Japan Center Malls. On top of a rotating list of nearly three dozen sakes available by the glass, carafe, and bottle, there’s also a menu of Japanese small plates ranging from sauteed mushrooms in soy to plates of sashimi.
Eater
A Team of Industry Vets Is Taking Over This High-Profile Lower Haight Corner
A new neighborhood bar and restaurant will fill the empty corner space at Haight and Pierce streets when it opens next spring in the Lower Haight. STOA arrives with backing from four partners: industry vets Allyson Jossel, Gonzalo Guzmán, Joji Sumi, and Yanni Kehagiaras, all of whom helped grow San Francisco favorite Nopalito, as well as a number of other local restaurants, over the years. But despite the affiliation to that restaurant, the new spot is meant to be its own entity — in other words, don’t expect Mexican food or an agave-focused bar menu. Instead, STOA will share a kindred spirit with Nopalito in less tangible ways. “If people enjoy the experience when they dine at Nopalito, or they like our ethos, then they’re gonna find something similar — they’re going to be able to feel that,” Jossel says.
brentwoodnewsla.com
Rent Hike Forces Beloved Brentwood Italian Restaurant to Close
Vincenti Ristorante shuts its doors after 25 years. Vincenti Ristorante’s 25-year run in Brentwood has sadly come to an end as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The restaurant was well-known and loved in the entertainment industry and many celebrities flocked to Vincenti’s during those two decades. Their regulars included Ted Danson, Harrison Ford, Frank Gehry, Diane Keaton and Rob Reiner according to The Hollywood Reporter.
musicinsf.com
Anita Baker Coming to Oakland, First Time Since 1995
Eight-time Grammy Award-winner Anita Baker has announced a special run of live dates for 2023. The Songstress’ tour will bring her to 15 cities kicking off on February 11th at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Oakland’s Oakland Arena on December 23rd.
3-Michelin-star Bay Area restaurant will close after 20 years, reservations for its last days will open soon
At the end of the year, one of the most acclaimed Michelin-starred restaurants in the Bay Area will close its location after 20 years, reservations for those who want to enjoy its last days will open soon.
There's A Secret Tiled Staircase In A San Francisco Garden With Breathtaking Views & It's Free
If you're looking for free things to do in San Francisco, CA where you can enjoy the city without breaking the bank, then the 16th Avenue Tiled Steps belong on your bucket list. Located in San Francisco's Golden Gate Heights Neighborhood, this community art project began in the early 2000s...
Eater
Head to San Francisco’s Newest ‘Secret’ Bar for Fruity Pebbles Cocktails and Kimchi Paella
A new cocktail bar just opened and, importantly, there is kimchi paella. Edward Dang, the same owner behind Prime Steakhouse, opened Best Kept Secret at 1055 Taraval Street in the restaurant’s now-vacant space. Drinks will be the main focus, offering six craft cocktails on the debut menu; the Breakfast of Champions is comprised of Tito’s, clarified Fruity Pebbles milk, lemon, and chrysanthemum tea. Modular couches, meant to accommodate groups of varying sizes, are the main seating options, with QR codes for serverless ordering. Dang tells Eater SF that a recent trip to Miami inspired the bar and restaurant’s feel and approach. “Where else, Downtown or Marina or the Mission, can you have a meal on a couch with cocktails and food?” Dang says.
Eater
Put These Gorgeous Pies on Your Thanksgiving Table This Year
As we’ve already announced, it’s never too early to start thinking about Thanksgiving dessert. And while you can’t really go wrong with classic pumpkin or a streusel-topped apple pie, there’s also something to be said for going a more unexpected route for your meal’s sweet ending — which is where the Bay Area’s roster of talented bakers comes in. Leave the basic baked goods to someone else and pull out something that’s sure to impress everyone at the table.
Michelin-starred Bay Area restaurant to close its doors by the end of the year
When famed chef David Kinch announced that he planned to sell Manresa a few months back, there was widespread hope that the 3-Michelin-starred fine dining establishment might be able to live on under new management.
Eater
Boichik Bagels Just Opened Its First Shop on the Peninsula
Emily Winston’s New York-style bagels just debuted in Palo Alto on November 10 in a major way. The BakerBot-made bagels are ready at the bakery’s new shop, which soft opened at 7 a.m. at 855 El Camino Real, according to the Peninsula Foodist. Fans can line up (as they certainly will) to get the New York Times-acclaimed spreads and shmears. The new shop is located in Palo Alto’s Town & Country Village between Wildseed and CVS.
foodgressing.com
Golden Boy Pizza San Francisco: “Sanfrancilian” pizza [Review]
We visited Golden Boy Pizza, an iconic, family-owned and operated San Francisco pizza spot which has been around since the 19070s. They’re just a takeaway window located in San Francisco’s Little Italy. It’s the sort of place people line up for. Golden Boy Pizza specializes in what...
Eater
This Napa Valley Vintner Has to Pay Back $5 Million He Spent on a Private Jet and Guns
One of Napa Valley’s more famous sons is in trouble after reportedly squandering a ton of his company’s money. Tuck Beckstoffer has been court-ordered to pay his former partners at Amulet Estate (previously Tuck Beckstoffer Wines and Dancing Hares Vineyard) $5.1 million in damages. Beckstoffer, the son of famous grape grower Andy Beckstoffer, must also give up his 30 percent ownership in the company and disassociate from the business. The San Francisco Chronicle reports why: a lawsuit alleges Beckstoffer spent millions of the company’s dollars on personal luxuries, including but not limited to a private jet, hunting and fly-fishing trips, and semi-automatic rifles.
JA: Richmond woman transforms vacant lot into thriving community garden
RICHMOND - After years of living next to an abandoned city lot, a Richmond woman took matters into her own hands, and ended up creating a thriving place of community in her neighborhood. Andromeda Brooks created a happy place in Richmond where chickens, turkeys and other birds feed, and kids from the neighborhood and schools can learn about farm life. It's hard to imagine that ten years ago, no one would flock to this spot. ...
sunset.com
This Pie Makes Every Other Holiday Dessert Look Boring
Jaynelle St. Jean’s pies are modernist works of edible art. Over the past few years, the Oakland-based baker has established herself as a design-minded deliverer of deliciousness with her bakery Pietisserie, which offers some 15 flavors in five visual categories. There’s the “cocoa” line of brooding dark crusts filled with contrasting dark berries and pumpkin; architectural lattice- and herringbone-topped “woven” pies; “open” pies, such as ultraviolet sweet purple potato; and the “pastel” collection featuring crusts dyed with beet, annatto, and other natural pigments, contrasted with yolky condensed-milk citrus fillings. St. Jean has garnered such a devoted following in the Bay Area that she announces her holiday pop-ups months in advance to give her customers a chance to strategize their dessert shopping.
daytrippen.com
7 Best Bay Area Kids Birthday Party Places
Finding the perfect place for a children’s birthday party in the San Francisco Bay Area can be tedious. We have compiled a list of some of the best Bay Area birthday party places. Search through party listings from toddlers to teens. Many of these party venues offer packages to fit all budgets. If we missed your favorite place, let us know in the comment section.
