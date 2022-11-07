ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Local Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Dinner

SPOKANE, Wash. – If you don't want to make a Thanksgiving dinner this year, you're in luck! Many local restaurants are offering Thanksgiving meals that you can order ahead and they will send them straight to your front door. The meals range from $100 to $200 and...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

New veteran owned bakery shop opens in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – New business alert! Twenty-Seventh Heaven is a new scratch bakery, and it's now open on S. Madison Street. The shop is owned and operated by two female veterans and serves plenty of baked treats, including coffee cake, scones, and peanut butter cookies! Along with serving yummy treats, they also do custom orders, and host private events. They also...
SPOKANE, WA
KING-5

The weirdest museum in Washington features more than a thousand taxidermied animals

RITZVILLE, Wash. — Some people golf for fun. Others might go boating. Dr Donald Sebesta's lifelong hobby has been something else entirely. Inside The Lasting Legacy Wildlife Museum, Sebesta opens a door and we are following him inside a huge, quiet room room where two elephants, a pride of lions, a giraffe, a hippo, baboons, and a crocodile are among hundreds of taxidermied animals.
RITZVILLE, WA
KREM2

Comedian Jeff Dunham coming to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash — Comedian Jeff Dunham is coming to Spokane on May 1, 2023, for the Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled Tour. Jeff Dunham's puppets and comedy acts have led him to sold-out global concert tours, broadcast specials, status as a best-selling author, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a few entries in the Guinness Book of World Records. His comedy touches on multiple aspects of American life. With nine puppets accompanying him on tour, he's got plenty to talk about this time around.
SPOKANE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Spokane-based startup SquareKeg to appear on ABC's 'Shark Tank'

Spokane Valley-based SquareKeg will be on the national stage this week as a participant on ABC's popular reality show "Shark Tank." SquareKeg founder Tim Loucks will be pitching the startup's minikegs to a group of celebrity tycoons on Friday at 8 p.m. in hopes of securing an investment deal. The...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane woman recognized as one of the best photographers in the country

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane woman is being recognized at the International Print Competition as of of the best photographers in the country. Misty Olson is a self-taught photographer in Spokane. From baseball images to sunsets, Olson's talent is clear through her photos. Four of Olson's photos will...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Early November snowpack the most since 1997

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's a fantastic start to the snowpack in the Spokane River watershed and the Northwest and Northern Rockies as a whole. From the Cascades to North Idaho to Western Montana, the water stored in the snowpack this month is three to four times more on November 10th than average.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Chief Meteorologist Jeremy LaGoo's long-range winter forecast

SPOKANE, Wash. — NOAA released its 2022-2023 winter forecast, and with cooler than normal equatorial Pacific sea surface temperatures, La Nina is present once again. That means a colder and wetter than average winter for the Northwest. The same forecast we saw the past two winters, but this one is different.
SPOKANE, WA
107.3 KFFM

10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Spokane, Washington

I like to believe and live by the saying "If you go looking for trouble, you'll find trouble." So far in my 40+ years on this planet, this motto has worked for me. I'm also a firm believer that "bad things can happen to good people." It's a sad fact of life, but it just happens. People can be driven to do bad things. Whether it's caused by addiction, or the cards they've been dealt in the game of life, or just flat-out evilness, bad people can do bad things to good people. I like to look for the best in people, but in some cases, it's harder to spot. So, what can you do?
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

I Saw You

LEAD BY EXAMPLE? I saw you traveling south on Highway 2 just north of Colbert Road intersection at 12:26 pm on 11/4/22. It was raining hard, and vehicles were kicking up spray. Visibility was poor. All the other drivers had their headlights on except you; a green and white SUV with SHERIFF boldly printed on the sides. Not a good example of safe driving practices.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

1 shot, injured in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was shot and injured in downtown Spokane Wednesday morning. The shooting happened near East Pacific Avenue and South Pine Street. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and they were clearing the scene. This is a developing story.
SPOKANE, WA

