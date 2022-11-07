Read full article on original website
Spokane Valley Breaüxdoo Bakery baking 'Desserts for rockstars'
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Spokane Valley bakery designed some special 'rockin' cookies for The Smashing Pumpkins when they played at the Spokane arena on Wednesday night. The cooked were made by Breaüxdoo Bakery, which markets itself as 'desserts for rockstars.'. KREM 2 photojournalist Dave Sommers spent some...
FOX 28 Spokane
Local Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Dinner
SPOKANE, Wash. – If you don’t want to make a Thanksgiving dinner this year, you’re in luck! Many local restaurants are offering Thanksgiving meals that you can order ahead and they will send them straight to your front door. The meals range from $100 to $200 and...
New veteran owned bakery shop opens in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – New business alert! Twenty-Seventh Heaven is a new scratch bakery, and it’s now open on S. Madison Street. The shop is owned and operated by two female veterans and serves plenty of baked treats, including coffee cake, scones, and peanut butter cookies! Along with serving yummy treats, they also do custom orders, and host private events. They also...
KING-5
The weirdest museum in Washington features more than a thousand taxidermied animals
RITZVILLE, Wash. — Some people golf for fun. Others might go boating. Dr Donald Sebesta's lifelong hobby has been something else entirely. Inside The Lasting Legacy Wildlife Museum, Sebesta opens a door and we are following him inside a huge, quiet room room where two elephants, a pride of lions, a giraffe, a hippo, baboons, and a crocodile are among hundreds of taxidermied animals.
Comedian Jeff Dunham coming to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash — Comedian Jeff Dunham is coming to Spokane on May 1, 2023, for the Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled Tour. Jeff Dunham's puppets and comedy acts have led him to sold-out global concert tours, broadcast specials, status as a best-selling author, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a few entries in the Guinness Book of World Records. His comedy touches on multiple aspects of American life. With nine puppets accompanying him on tour, he's got plenty to talk about this time around.
Yakima Herald Republic
Spokane-based startup SquareKeg to appear on ABC's 'Shark Tank'
Spokane Valley-based SquareKeg will be on the national stage this week as a participant on ABC's popular reality show "Shark Tank." SquareKeg founder Tim Loucks will be pitching the startup's minikegs to a group of celebrity tycoons on Friday at 8 p.m. in hopes of securing an investment deal. The...
pullmanradio.com
Whitman County Gazette Report: Top Notch Cafe In Colfax Closing
The Top Notch Café in Colfax is closing. The Whitman County Gazette reports that Saturday will be the last day that the café on Main Street will be open. The owners tell the gazette that they are moving out of state. The Top Notch Café has been in...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane woman recognized as one of the best photographers in the country
SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane woman is being recognized at the International Print Competition as of of the best photographers in the country. Misty Olson is a self-taught photographer in Spokane. From baseball images to sunsets, Olson’s talent is clear through her photos. Four of Olson’s photos will...
State bringing in dogs, another trap to catch bear in Spokane County neighborhood
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash - Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is setting up another trap and bringing in dogs to try to trap a bear that's been spotted in the Northwood neighborhood near Spokane Valley.
KXLY
Early November snowpack the most since 1997
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a fantastic start to the snowpack in the Spokane River watershed and the Northwest and Northern Rockies as a whole. From the Cascades to North Idaho to Western Montana, the water stored in the snowpack this month is three to four times more on November 10th than average.
KREM
Chief Meteorologist Jeremy LaGoo's long-range winter forecast
SPOKANE, Wash. — NOAA released its 2022-2023 winter forecast, and with cooler than normal equatorial Pacific sea surface temperatures, La Nina is present once again. That means a colder and wetter than average winter for the Northwest. The same forecast we saw the past two winters, but this one is different.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lucky Eastern Washington winner takes home $1 million in Powerball drawing
SPOKANE, Wash. - The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot might've gone to someone in California, but somebody from Airway Heights is taking home a $1 million prize. According to the Washington's Lottery, another eight people in the state won $50,000.
6 Best Weird Stereotypes About Spokane, Washington That Are Actually True
6 Best Weird Stereotypes About Spokane, Washington That Are Actually True. If you haven't been to Spokane, Washington, much then you might not recognize these 6 stereotypes as being weird or true, but they are!. 1 . They call themselves SPOKIES. People living in Seattle call themselves Seattle-ites; Bellingham has...
Does anyone know where can I buy cheap and good-quality clothes in Spokane?
Purchasing on line is full of uncertainty and unpredictability. I want to touch and try on the clothes before I pay the bill. So where can I buy cheap and good-quality clothes in Spokane? Please give me some suggestions.
10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Spokane, Washington
I like to believe and live by the saying "If you go looking for trouble, you'll find trouble." So far in my 40+ years on this planet, this motto has worked for me. I'm also a firm believer that "bad things can happen to good people." It's a sad fact of life, but it just happens. People can be driven to do bad things. Whether it's caused by addiction, or the cards they've been dealt in the game of life, or just flat-out evilness, bad people can do bad things to good people. I like to look for the best in people, but in some cases, it's harder to spot. So, what can you do?
Washington witness reports hovering 'gray blob' was watching him
A Washington witness at Newport reported becoming frightened after watching a “gray blob” hovering overhead at about 12:30 a.m. on April 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
inlander.com
I Saw You
LEAD BY EXAMPLE? I saw you traveling south on Highway 2 just north of Colbert Road intersection at 12:26 pm on 11/4/22. It was raining hard, and vehicles were kicking up spray. Visibility was poor. All the other drivers had their headlights on except you; a green and white SUV with SHERIFF boldly printed on the sides. Not a good example of safe driving practices.
1 shot, injured in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was shot and injured in downtown Spokane Wednesday morning. The shooting happened near East Pacific Avenue and South Pine Street. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and they were clearing the scene. This is a developing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN...
Coeur d’Alene Police: Man tried to entice children into car with candy
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Coeur d’Alene Police are looking for a man they say used candy to try and entice children into his car. Three children told police the man was sitting in a parked SUV near Mill Ave and College Way when he asked them if they wanted candy. One of the kids said he gestured to the back seat...
Suspect connected by DNA to Spokane cold case murder from 1982 was named in investigation 40 years ago
SPOKANE, Wash - 40 years after a Spokane man was found murdered in his home, Spokane Police have linked DNA to a suspect now living in Los Angeles. Court documents show the suspect's name came up in the initial investigation.
