The "Thursday Night Football" matchup in Week 10 features a battle between the Falcons and the Panthers with serious NFC South implications on the line. Both squads enter Week 10 with sub-.500 records, however, the entire division has played poorly this year and it is anyone's lead to grab. The Falcons are currently tied with the Buccaneers for first place, sharing a 4-5 record. However, Tampa Bay does own the tiebreaker for now, having defeated Atlanta in their first meeting this season.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO