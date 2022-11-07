Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
What's wrong with the Warriors? Declining Klay Thompson, dreadful James Wiseman are major part of Golden State's growing problems
They're 4-7 and the only defending champion to ever open the season with an 0-6 record on the road. Stephen Curry looks as brilliant as ever, but the pieces around him are crumbling. Here's why the Warriors have come out so slow — and whether it's time for Golden State...
Suns And Magic Injury Reports
The Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic have announced their injury reports as of 2:30 Eastern Time for Friday night's game.
Sporting News
How long will Kyrie Irving's suspension last? Games missed, possible return date and steps needed for Nets point guard to return
There are no such things as guarantees and certainties when it comes to Kyrie Irving and the Nets, but there is at least one thing we know about their situation: The star guard will be away from his teammates for some period of time. Irving was suspended by Brooklyn for...
Sporting News
Doc Rivers coaching hot seat: 3 reasons why the 76ers coach deserves partial blame for ho-hum start
At 5-7 and with championship aspirations, the Sixers have had a disappointing start to their season. There have been problems with the team across the board and most of the finger-pointing has been directed at embattled coach Doc Rivers. “Bill Simmons has been saying for weeks on his podcast Doc...
Sporting News
Zach Werenski injury update: Blue Jackets star defenseman out the rest of the season with torn labrum, separated shoulder
Zach Werenski's 2022-23 season is done after just 13 games. The Blue Jackets' star defenseman is going to miss the rest of the season with a torn labrum and separated shoulder, the team announced on Friday. Werenski, 25, was injured during the first period of the Blue Jackets 5-2 win...
Sporting News
Ranking the 10 best freshmen in college basketball in 2022-23: Arkansas's Nick Smith, Duke's Dariq Whitehead headline top prospects
College basketball is back and this year's crop of freshmen could have significant implications on how this season plays out. While North Carolina and Gonzaga — the two top-ranked teams in the country heading into the new season — are led by upperclassmen and returning players, there are a ton of freshmen who are ready to make an immediate impact and take the NCAA by storm.
Sporting News
Why Isiah Thomas wants Michael Jordan to apologize: Hall of Famer rekindles beef with comments about 'The Last Dance'
Maybe time doesn't heal all wounds. Isiah Thomas brought his long-running beef with Michael Jordan back to the surface during a recent interview at the NBA Abu Dhabi games. The Hall of Famer still takes issue with how he was portrayed in "The Last Dance," the popular ESPN documentary series that debuted in 2020.
Sporting News
Who is playing on TNT tonight? Times, matchups for Wednesday night NHL action
The best rivalry between superstars in hockey takes place center stage on Wednesday night, as TNT is set to broadcast Sidney Crosby's Penguins going against Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals. The pair have been synonymous since they made their NHL debuts together back in 2005. The two not only are...
Sporting News
NHL head coaching hot seat: Seven NHL coaches who could be at risk of losing their jobs
The 2022-23 NHL season has been in full swing for about a month now, and we are starting to get an idea of which teams are pretenders and who are contenders. As clubs struggle out of the gate it bodes the question — which coaches are on the hot seat?
Sporting News
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Falcons vs. Panthers in Week 10
The "Thursday Night Football" matchup in Week 10 features a battle between the Falcons and the Panthers with serious NFC South implications on the line. Both squads enter Week 10 with sub-.500 records, however, the entire division has played poorly this year and it is anyone's lead to grab. The Falcons are currently tied with the Buccaneers for first place, sharing a 4-5 record. However, Tampa Bay does own the tiebreaker for now, having defeated Atlanta in their first meeting this season.
Comments / 0