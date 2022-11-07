ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Ranking the 10 best freshmen in college basketball in 2022-23: Arkansas's Nick Smith, Duke's Dariq Whitehead headline top prospects

College basketball is back and this year's crop of freshmen could have significant implications on how this season plays out. While North Carolina and Gonzaga — the two top-ranked teams in the country heading into the new season — are led by upperclassmen and returning players, there are a ton of freshmen who are ready to make an immediate impact and take the NCAA by storm.
KANSAS STATE
Sporting News

What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Falcons vs. Panthers in Week 10

The "Thursday Night Football" matchup in Week 10 features a battle between the Falcons and the Panthers with serious NFC South implications on the line. Both squads enter Week 10 with sub-.500 records, however, the entire division has played poorly this year and it is anyone's lead to grab. The Falcons are currently tied with the Buccaneers for first place, sharing a 4-5 record. However, Tampa Bay does own the tiebreaker for now, having defeated Atlanta in their first meeting this season.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy