Houston, TX

Larry Brown Sports

Astros make big Dusty Baker announcement

The Houston Astros made a significant announcement regarding the future of manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday. The Astros confirmed that Baker has agreed to a contract extension with the team, ensuring he will return as manager for a fourth season in 2023. There had been some modest doubts about Baker’s...
HOUSTON, TX
FanNation Fastball

The Houston Astros Replaced Carlos Correa with Jeremy Pena and Got Better

Coming into the 2022 Major League Baseball season, many in baseball wondered how the Houston Astros would fare after two-time All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa left the team in free agency. They responded by winning the World Series with a 25-year-old shortstop by the name of Jeremy Pena, who would go on to win World Series MVP, ALCS MVP and an American League Gold Glove.
Larry Brown Sports

Astros targeting big upgrade at catcher?

The Houston Astros are not wasting a second after their World Series win. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Wednesday that the Astros are one of the teams who are most involved in courting Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. Morosi also mentions the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers as being in the mix.
HOUSTON, TX
KSDK

Best moments of the Astros 2022 World Series parade

HOUSTON — One word — SUCCESS! That's how you can describe the 2022 Astros World Series Parade that happened Monday in downtown Houston. The parade was thrown less than 48 hours after the Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games of the World Series. The route stretched 1.7 miles of downtown Houston with every corner and block filled with a sea of blue and orange worn by Astros fans. In fact, the streets of Houston were filled with hundreds of thousands of fans hours before the parade kicked off.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Houston Astros: No easy answers at first base for 2023

What will the Houston Astros do at first base in 2023? There are no easy answers for the defending World Champions, who enter the first full week of the offseason with both potential veteran answers at the position looking for new contracts. Will the Houston Astros bring back Yuli Gurriel...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Fans celebrate Houston Astros' World Series win with parade

HOUSTON (AP) — Thousands of fans celebrated the Houston Astros' World Series win with a downtown parade on Monday. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner had encouraged fans coming to the victory parade to “arrive early, wear Astros' colors, be loud and celebrate safely.” The parade started at noon.
HOUSTON, TX
KTVZ

Astros’ Click faces uncertain future after World Series win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Houston Astros general manager James Click faces an uncertain future. Most World Series-winning general managers aren’t put in that position. The Astros scheduled a Wednesday news conference in Houston that Click didn’t plan to attend and said he only recently had been made aware of. Click’s contract expired on Oct. 31, between Games 2 and 3 of the Series, and Click wouldn’t discuss whether he and manager Dusty Baker had been offered one-year deals or whether he would accept.
HOUSTON, TX

