Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Houston Revels In Its Vindication Against Astros HatersMae A.Houston, TX
Astros make big Dusty Baker announcement
The Houston Astros made a significant announcement regarding the future of manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday. The Astros confirmed that Baker has agreed to a contract extension with the team, ensuring he will return as manager for a fourth season in 2023. There had been some modest doubts about Baker’s...
The Houston Astros Replaced Carlos Correa with Jeremy Pena and Got Better
Coming into the 2022 Major League Baseball season, many in baseball wondered how the Houston Astros would fare after two-time All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa left the team in free agency. They responded by winning the World Series with a 25-year-old shortstop by the name of Jeremy Pena, who would go on to win World Series MVP, ALCS MVP and an American League Gold Glove.
Former Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez hints at free agency plans
Could Christian Vázquez return to the Boston Red Sox?. The midseason trade that shipped Christian Vázquez to the Houston Astros was an unpopular decision in the Boston Red Sox clubhouse and with the fanbase, but it turned out well for the veteran catcher in the end. On Saturday...
Astros targeting big upgrade at catcher?
The Houston Astros are not wasting a second after their World Series win. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Wednesday that the Astros are one of the teams who are most involved in courting Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. Morosi also mentions the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers as being in the mix.
Dusty Baker, Astros agree to new contract for 2023 return
After 25 seasons as a big league skipper, 73-year-old Dusty Baker finally captured his elusive first World Series title when the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies.
Best moments of the Astros 2022 World Series parade
HOUSTON — One word — SUCCESS! That's how you can describe the 2022 Astros World Series Parade that happened Monday in downtown Houston. The parade was thrown less than 48 hours after the Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games of the World Series. The route stretched 1.7 miles of downtown Houston with every corner and block filled with a sea of blue and orange worn by Astros fans. In fact, the streets of Houston were filled with hundreds of thousands of fans hours before the parade kicked off.
UNDENIABLE! Astros overcome scandal, Phillies for 2nd World Series win
Astros fans waiting for Yordan Alvarez's power to return got it when the 'Stros need it most.
Astros' Dusty Baker will return as manager in 2023 after World Series title
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker will return for the 2023 season, he told reporters (including MLB.com's Brian McTaggart) on Tuesday. Baker noted that the contract is not yet finalized, but it stands to reason the finish line must be in sight if he's openly discussing the matter. "I always said...
Houston Astros: No easy answers at first base for 2023
What will the Houston Astros do at first base in 2023? There are no easy answers for the defending World Champions, who enter the first full week of the offseason with both potential veteran answers at the position looking for new contracts. Will the Houston Astros bring back Yuli Gurriel...
Fans celebrate Houston Astros' World Series win with parade
HOUSTON (AP) — Thousands of fans celebrated the Houston Astros' World Series win with a downtown parade on Monday. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner had encouraged fans coming to the victory parade to “arrive early, wear Astros' colors, be loud and celebrate safely.” The parade started at noon.
Astros fan skipped chance to ring cancer-free bell after final treatment to be 1st to meet Altuve
"I don't have time to ring the bell. I have to hurry and get in line for Altuve." Fellow fans overheard the cancer survivor's story and recreated the special ceremony in line.
Astros’ Click faces uncertain future after World Series win
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Houston Astros general manager James Click faces an uncertain future. Most World Series-winning general managers aren’t put in that position. The Astros scheduled a Wednesday news conference in Houston that Click didn’t plan to attend and said he only recently had been made aware of. Click’s contract expired on Oct. 31, between Games 2 and 3 of the Series, and Click wouldn’t discuss whether he and manager Dusty Baker had been offered one-year deals or whether he would accept.
