Ithaca, NY

cnycentral.com

Students react to fraternities shutting down at Cornell University

Ithaca, N.Y. — Ithaca Police are investigating a reported sexual assault and four other students that have been drugged at off-campus parties. In response, the Cornell's inter-fraternity council led to a decision on Sunday to suspend all social events and parties immediately. The Cornell University police sent out an...
cnycentral.com

Ithaca College sends out warning on social gatherings

Ithaca College has put out a warning to its campus community about keeping safe during social gatherings. This comes after Cornell University and the Ithaca Police Department announced there have been multiple reports of college students allegedly being drugged in social environments/gatherings at Cornell’s off-campus residences affiliated with registered fraternities on November 7th.
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

Baldwinsville School Board announces disciplinary charges on Superintendent

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — The Baldwinsville School Board voted 7 to 1 in favor of multiple disciplinary charges against Superintendent Jason Thomson. After nearly two hours of the executive session, the president announced multiple charges. "Now therefore be resolved by the Board of Education of the Baldwinsville School District is...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

Saturday's 2022 Cortaca Game to air live on the YES Network

BRONX, NY — From Ithaca Athletics:. One of the most anticipated Cortaca Jug games in the storied rivalry is set to take place this Saturday, November 12 at 12 p.m. as No. 11/12 Ithaca College and No. 9/11 SUNY Cortland battle at Yankee Stadium for the 63rd Cortaca Jug. Both teams sport undefeated 9-0 records and will not only be playing for bragging rights, but improving their resumes heading into the NCAA Division III Football Championship next week.
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

City of Syracuse details plans for this year's Clinton Square Tree Lighting

Syracuse, N.Y. — This year's Home for the Holidays" Tree Lighting Celebration is scheduled for November 25th at 6:00 p.m. in Clinton Square. City leaders, including Mayor Ben Walsh and Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens gave details about the celebration this year. “This year’s ‘Home for the Holidays’ tree lighting...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Coat drive at SU football game Saturday to benefit families in need

Syracuse, N.Y. — SU football fans should bring their excitement and an extra coat to the final home game of the season on Saturday, November 12th at the JMA Wireless Dome. Operation Orange Warmup is now in its second year. SU is partnering with local nonprofit organizations to collect winter coats to help people in need in the Central New York community.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

6-year-old boy hit by car in Madison County

NELSON, MADISON CO. — A 6-year-old boy was seriously hurt Tuesday afternoon when he was hit by a car in Madison County. It happened just after 4 p.m. along the 2900 block of Dugway Road in the Town of Nelson. Madison County Sheriff's deputies say the boy was in the road when he was hit.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

The Salvation Army's 'Christmas Bureau' is back for the holidays

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A holiday tradition continues as The Salvation Army of Syracuse has announced its annual Christmas Bureau distribution day. Each year, The Salvation Army of Syracuse works with dozens of community partners and hundreds of volunteers to provide Christmas food and toys to nearly 10,000 people. Income-eligible...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

SUNY Cortland's athletic teams make school history this fall season

CORTLAND, NY — For the first time in the history of SUNY Cortland, all five team sports that compete in the fall have earned a spot in their respective NCAA tournaments. It’s an unprecedented feat that will see the field hockey, football, volleyball, and men’s and women’s soccer teams all take to the NCAA Division III national stage to showcase the talent of SUNY Cortland’s student-athletes and staff.
CORTLAND, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse DPW installing 11 new speed humps in expansion of pilot program

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh introduced new speed humps on seven city streets Wednesday. It comes as the Syracuse Department of Public Works (DPW) is installing a total of 11 new speed humps to expand the city’s speed hump pilot program which was first launched in 2021 to deter speeding.
SYRACUSE, NY

