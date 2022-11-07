Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Related
cnycentral.com
Students react to fraternities shutting down at Cornell University
Ithaca, N.Y. — Ithaca Police are investigating a reported sexual assault and four other students that have been drugged at off-campus parties. In response, the Cornell's inter-fraternity council led to a decision on Sunday to suspend all social events and parties immediately. The Cornell University police sent out an...
cnycentral.com
Ithaca College sends out warning on social gatherings
Ithaca College has put out a warning to its campus community about keeping safe during social gatherings. This comes after Cornell University and the Ithaca Police Department announced there have been multiple reports of college students allegedly being drugged in social environments/gatherings at Cornell’s off-campus residences affiliated with registered fraternities on November 7th.
cnycentral.com
Baldwinsville School Board announces disciplinary charges on Superintendent
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — The Baldwinsville School Board voted 7 to 1 in favor of multiple disciplinary charges against Superintendent Jason Thomson. After nearly two hours of the executive session, the president announced multiple charges. "Now therefore be resolved by the Board of Education of the Baldwinsville School District is...
cnycentral.com
Saturday's 2022 Cortaca Game to air live on the YES Network
BRONX, NY — From Ithaca Athletics:. One of the most anticipated Cortaca Jug games in the storied rivalry is set to take place this Saturday, November 12 at 12 p.m. as No. 11/12 Ithaca College and No. 9/11 SUNY Cortland battle at Yankee Stadium for the 63rd Cortaca Jug. Both teams sport undefeated 9-0 records and will not only be playing for bragging rights, but improving their resumes heading into the NCAA Division III Football Championship next week.
cnycentral.com
City of Syracuse details plans for this year's Clinton Square Tree Lighting
Syracuse, N.Y. — This year's Home for the Holidays" Tree Lighting Celebration is scheduled for November 25th at 6:00 p.m. in Clinton Square. City leaders, including Mayor Ben Walsh and Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens gave details about the celebration this year. “This year’s ‘Home for the Holidays’ tree lighting...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse zoo unveils twin elephants as newest members of the zoo family
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo made history with the birth of male Asian Elephant twins!. The twins were born on October 24 to parents Mali and Doc. Zoo officials announced Thursday that Mali and both calves are doing well. For the past two weeks, the elephant care...
cnycentral.com
Coat drive at SU football game Saturday to benefit families in need
Syracuse, N.Y. — SU football fans should bring their excitement and an extra coat to the final home game of the season on Saturday, November 12th at the JMA Wireless Dome. Operation Orange Warmup is now in its second year. SU is partnering with local nonprofit organizations to collect winter coats to help people in need in the Central New York community.
cnycentral.com
St. Joseph's Health named a Top 50 hospital for Cardiac Surgery for 5th straight year
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — St. Joseph’s Health Hospital has announced that it has been named one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. Healthgrades evaluated patient mortality and complication rates for 31 of the most common conditions and...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Firefighters respond to fire at unoccupied house on Syracuse's northside
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Syracuse Fire crews responded to a house fire in the Northside of Syracuse near the intersection of 2nd North Street and Lemoyne Avenue Tuesday after being alerted around 5 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find a two-story, wood-frame house with dark smoke coming from all openings of...
cnycentral.com
Race for CNY's NY-22 still close with some absentee ballots yet to be counted
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The election results were a cause for celebration for some local leaders, meanwhile, others are still waiting to see if they too will represent Central New York at state and local levels of government. Overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning, candidates celebrated political wins. At the...
cnycentral.com
CNY's early bird voters share importance of having their voices heard at the polls
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Polls opened at 6 a.m. on Election Day, Tuesday as thousands of Central New Yorkers are expected to cast their ballots for the midterm election. CNY Central spoke to voters who shared the importance of having their voices heard at the polls. Some of the biggest...
cnycentral.com
What kind of political advertising is driving Central New York voters to the polls?
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Central New York is in the final hours of Election Day and thousands of people are still heading to the polls but was it in-person campaign stops that made people want to turn out to the polls? Or was it an advertisement they might have seen on TV or a text message from a specific campaign?
cnycentral.com
Jamesville-Dewitt brother/sister sign letters of intent to compete at the next level
TOWN OF DEWITT — Congrats to Molly & Ian McIntyre on being named our Toyota High School Athletes of the Week. The twins sat side-by-side on Wednesday as they signed national letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college. Molly, a top cross-country runner, will run at...
cnycentral.com
6-year-old boy hit by car in Madison County
NELSON, MADISON CO. — A 6-year-old boy was seriously hurt Tuesday afternoon when he was hit by a car in Madison County. It happened just after 4 p.m. along the 2900 block of Dugway Road in the Town of Nelson. Madison County Sheriff's deputies say the boy was in the road when he was hit.
cnycentral.com
The Salvation Army's 'Christmas Bureau' is back for the holidays
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A holiday tradition continues as The Salvation Army of Syracuse has announced its annual Christmas Bureau distribution day. Each year, The Salvation Army of Syracuse works with dozens of community partners and hundreds of volunteers to provide Christmas food and toys to nearly 10,000 people. Income-eligible...
cnycentral.com
SUNY Cortland's athletic teams make school history this fall season
CORTLAND, NY — For the first time in the history of SUNY Cortland, all five team sports that compete in the fall have earned a spot in their respective NCAA tournaments. It’s an unprecedented feat that will see the field hockey, football, volleyball, and men’s and women’s soccer teams all take to the NCAA Division III national stage to showcase the talent of SUNY Cortland’s student-athletes and staff.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse DPW installing 11 new speed humps in expansion of pilot program
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh introduced new speed humps on seven city streets Wednesday. It comes as the Syracuse Department of Public Works (DPW) is installing a total of 11 new speed humps to expand the city’s speed hump pilot program which was first launched in 2021 to deter speeding.
cnycentral.com
High voter turnout in Onondaga County driven by voters' interest in key issues
TULLY, N.Y. — This year’s midterm election has seen high voter turnout with many voters motivated by some key issues. The Onondaga County Elections Commissioner estimates that the county has reached about 120,000 voters as of Tuesday at 5 p.m. During the last midterm election, the county had...
cnycentral.com
Brandon Williams makes final pitch to voters for a Republican to represent NY-22
Texas-born Republican Brandon Williams is a Navy veteran with a big tech business background who now calls Central New York home with his family. Williams is looking to win votes Tuesday to become the representative that he says will bring a “fresh perspective” and an “independent voice” for Central New Yorkers in Washington.
cnycentral.com
ORANGE ZONE: Can Syracuse snap their three-game skid vs. #23 Florida State?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Orange football is stuck in a rut, losing their last three games and falling completely out of the AP and AFCA Top-25 polls. Can the Orange get back on track with three games to play before the bowl season?. WATCH this week's episode of "The...
Comments / 0