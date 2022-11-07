Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per monthBeth TorresElk Grove, CA
Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help himRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Veterans Day in Northern California: What to know about parades, events
Here is a round-up of Veterans Day parades and other events to honor veterans and their families that are happening in the Greater Sacramento area on Friday. A parade in Sacramento will have a “Welcome Home” ceremony for the first time in more than 50 years. It will honor hometown heroes of the 319th Signal Battalion. The Veterans Affiliated Council will honor 99-year-old World War II veteran Jose Ortiz. It will also celebrate Latino and Hispanic contributions to the armed services. The parade starts at 11 a.m. at the Crocker Art Museum, with a ceremony from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Rep. Doris Matsui are among those scheduled to attend.
The annual ice rink, Toys "R" Us: Here's what's open in Downtown Sacramento for the holidays
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The holiday season has officially arrived in downtown Sacramento. The Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink opened its gates to the public on Tuesday and will remain open through Jan. 16, 2023. This is the rink's 30th season. KCRA 3 wants to help your family prepare for the...
Sacramento shoppers feeling food inflation impacts ahead of Thanksgiving
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thanksgiving is just two weeks away, but with inflation, Thanksgiving dinner could cost people more this year. Customers at T&Y Market in North Sacramento on Thursday were out shopping without trying to break the bank. "If I go to my mom's house, she's gonna put it...
Freezing temperatures possible overnight in Sacramento, other parts of Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Parts of the Sacramento Valley, Sierra Nevada foothills and toward the Bay Area will be under a Minor Frost Advisory during the early morning hours of Friday. The advisory begins at midnight as temperatures are expected to get as low as 38 to 30 degrees. It will remain in effect until […]
Free wedding gowns available for some Sacramento-area brides
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — "Operation Wedding Gown" kicks off on Thursday. Brides for a Cause has teamed up with Brides Across America to host a wedding dress giveaway for military brides, first responders and hospital-employed brides working the front lines of COVID-19. One of those giveaways is happening in Sacramento...
Brick Palooza Lego Festival coming to Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A Lego festival is coming to Roseville this weekend @The Grounds Event Center. There will be vendors, demonstrations, art, food and more for the whole family to enjoy. This is the only Lego Festival in Northern California, according to the event website. The festival is happening...
Explore Outdoors: A hidden gem. No, really. It's in the name!
AUBURN, Calif. — Along a tree-lined, two-lane, residential road west of Auburn, is a truly hidden gem. Well, it's literally in the name — Hidden Falls. Created in 2006, Hidden Falls Regional Park is a rolling landscape of open space with links to the Gold Rush that is open to hikers, cyclists and horseback riders and is highlighted by a dramatic, tiered waterfall that reaches its peak during the rainy season.
Weekend forecast in Northern California: Timeline for possible snow flurries in Sierra
As you're planning what to do this weekend, here’s what you should know about the forecast in the greater Sacramento area and the Sierra. Meteorologist Tamara Berg says temperatures in the Valley will continue to be below average with highs peaking in the upper 50s. The weekend will include some subtle changes. On Saturday morning there may be a few sprinkles across the area as a weak wave rolls through.
Only known surviving railroad emergency hospital discovered in California. To save it, it’s free for anyone who can move it
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — In this housing market, what if we told you, you can own a historic building — for free. The catch is, you have to be able to move it. Preservationists say the railroad history it holds is invaluable. “It's just been hiding in plain sight,"...
Thousands left without power in Nevada City after snowstorm brings down broken branches and power lines
NEVADA CITY, Calif. — At the height of the snowstorm in the low Sierra,Pacific, Gas and Electric said about 4,000 customers lost power in Nevada County. Less than 24 hours later, that number dwindled to about 500. Keri Taylor, who lives with her family off Scott Flats Road is...
Here are Sacramento rain and Sierra snow totals from this week's storm
As leftover rain and snow showers wind down on the west slope of the Sierra, precipitation totals are trickling in. Since Sunday night, most spots in the Valley measured anywhere from three-quarters of an inch to 1 inch. The rain came in several rounds, limiting the impacts from flooding. Downtown...
What it means for Sacramento County's homeless community after voters pass Measure O
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Measure O works to address homelessness in Sacramento by making it illegal for four or more people to camp out on public or private property. As results continue to come in, the measure is projected to pass and some businesses in Midtown Sacramento tell KCRA 3 that the homeless crisis has caused problems for them and they're ready to see something done about it.
Lowrider custom bike frame stolen from Sacramento high school program
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento high school students are reeling from the loss of a custom blue bike frame they labored for two months over—putting close to $5,000 into the project. "The lowrider community literally walked these young men through the whole process and mentored them at the same...
Raging Waters Sacramento to close after 15 years, operator says
The Raging Waters Sacramento water park at Cal Expo will not reopen in 2023, according to its operator. Palace Entertainment, which has operated the water park for the past 15 years, said Tuesday that it made the decision to “terminate its lease after a careful review of company priorities.”
Collision near SacRT station impacts vehicle and light rail traffic
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A collision in the area of Cosumnes River Blvd. and Franklin Boulevard on Thursday has impacted vehicle and Regional Transit light rail traffic, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The agency said that the collision was preceded by a pursuit involving West Sacramento Police, and that Sacramento police officers were not […]
Folsom Café undergoes a 'reset' as original owners bid farewell
Reset, Folsom’s popular café by day and wine bar at night, has undergone its very own “reset.” After two years of ownership, locals John and Tahni Voelz have announced they have sold the establishment at 727B Sutter St. "As you can imagine, it's not one thing...
Tornado touches down near Galt, utility lines brought down
GALT, Calif. — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down Tuesday afternoon near Galt in Sacramento County. The tornado has been categorized by the Weather Service as an EF-O after receiving damage reports from local officials around 1:40 p.m. Cosumnes River Fire told KCRA 3...
Placer County fire destroys a dozen semi-trucks and trailers
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A large fire in Placer County on Thursday has forced road closures near Athens Avenue and Fiddyment Road, according to CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. The fire was reported around 4:38 a.m. with no injuries at a storage facility east of the Western Placer Waste Management Authority office. CAL FIRE said […]
Police: Crash near Cosumnes River and Franklin boulevards started with chase involving West Sacramento officers
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a collision in south Sacramento on Thursday morning. The scene is near Cosumnes River and Franklin boulevards. Sacramento police say the crash happened after a car chase between the suspect vehicle and West Sacramento police. No Sacramento officers were involved, they say. We don't know if anyone was injured in the crash.Police are also warning that, along with roads being blocked, Regional Transit trains that run through the area may also be impacted.Updates to follow.
Storm causes flooding across Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Greater Sacramento Area is seeing its largest amount of rainfall in months causing flooding along roadways. The city of Galt, in southern Sacramento County, shared on social media at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday that Lower Sacramento Road was flooded causing an emergency road closure. Tap here to view FOX40’s Live Weather […]
