ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

Veterans Day in Northern California: What to know about parades, events

Here is a round-up of Veterans Day parades and other events to honor veterans and their families that are happening in the Greater Sacramento area on Friday. A parade in Sacramento will have a “Welcome Home” ceremony for the first time in more than 50 years. It will honor hometown heroes of the 319th Signal Battalion. The Veterans Affiliated Council will honor 99-year-old World War II veteran Jose Ortiz. It will also celebrate Latino and Hispanic contributions to the armed services. The parade starts at 11 a.m. at the Crocker Art Museum, with a ceremony from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Rep. Doris Matsui are among those scheduled to attend.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Free wedding gowns available for some Sacramento-area brides

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — "Operation Wedding Gown" kicks off on Thursday. Brides for a Cause has teamed up with Brides Across America to host a wedding dress giveaway for military brides, first responders and hospital-employed brides working the front lines of COVID-19. One of those giveaways is happening in Sacramento...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Brick Palooza Lego Festival coming to Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A Lego festival is coming to Roseville this weekend @The Grounds Event Center. There will be vendors, demonstrations, art, food and more for the whole family to enjoy. This is the only Lego Festival in Northern California, according to the event website. The festival is happening...
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Explore Outdoors: A hidden gem. No, really. It's in the name!

AUBURN, Calif. — Along a tree-lined, two-lane, residential road west of Auburn, is a truly hidden gem. Well, it's literally in the name — Hidden Falls. Created in 2006, Hidden Falls Regional Park is a rolling landscape of open space with links to the Gold Rush that is open to hikers, cyclists and horseback riders and is highlighted by a dramatic, tiered waterfall that reaches its peak during the rainy season.
AUBURN, CA
KCRA.com

Weekend forecast in Northern California: Timeline for possible snow flurries in Sierra

As you're planning what to do this weekend, here’s what you should know about the forecast in the greater Sacramento area and the Sierra. Meteorologist Tamara Berg says temperatures in the Valley will continue to be below average with highs peaking in the upper 50s. The weekend will include some subtle changes. On Saturday morning there may be a few sprinkles across the area as a weak wave rolls through.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

What it means for Sacramento County's homeless community after voters pass Measure O

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Measure O works to address homelessness in Sacramento by making it illegal for four or more people to camp out on public or private property. As results continue to come in, the measure is projected to pass and some businesses in Midtown Sacramento tell KCRA 3 that the homeless crisis has caused problems for them and they're ready to see something done about it.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Raging Waters Sacramento to close after 15 years, operator says

The Raging Waters Sacramento water park at Cal Expo will not reopen in 2023, according to its operator. Palace Entertainment, which has operated the water park for the past 15 years, said Tuesday that it made the decision to “terminate its lease after a careful review of company priorities.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Collision near SacRT station impacts vehicle and light rail traffic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A collision in the area of Cosumnes River Blvd. and Franklin Boulevard on Thursday has impacted vehicle and Regional Transit light rail traffic, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The agency said that the collision was preceded by a pursuit involving West Sacramento Police, and that Sacramento police officers were not […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Folsom Café undergoes a 'reset' as original owners bid farewell

Reset, Folsom’s popular café by day and wine bar at night, has undergone its very own “reset.” After two years of ownership, locals John and Tahni Voelz have announced they have sold the establishment at 727B Sutter St. "As you can imagine, it's not one thing...
FOLSOM, CA
KCRA.com

Tornado touches down near Galt, utility lines brought down

GALT, Calif. — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down Tuesday afternoon near Galt in Sacramento County. The tornado has been categorized by the Weather Service as an EF-O after receiving damage reports from local officials around 1:40 p.m. Cosumnes River Fire told KCRA 3...
GALT, CA
FOX40

Placer County fire destroys a dozen semi-trucks and trailers

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A large fire in Placer County on Thursday has forced road closures near Athens Avenue and Fiddyment Road, according to CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. The fire was reported around 4:38 a.m. with no injuries at a storage facility east of the Western Placer Waste Management Authority office. CAL FIRE said […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: Crash near Cosumnes River and Franklin boulevards started with chase involving West Sacramento officers

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a collision in south Sacramento on Thursday morning. The scene is near Cosumnes River and Franklin boulevards. Sacramento police say the crash happened after a car chase between the suspect vehicle and West Sacramento police. No Sacramento officers were involved, they say. We don't know if anyone was injured in the crash.Police are also warning that, along with roads being blocked, Regional Transit trains that run through the area may also be impacted.Updates to follow. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Storm causes flooding across Sacramento region

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Greater Sacramento Area is seeing its largest amount of rainfall in months causing flooding along roadways. The city of Galt, in southern Sacramento County, shared on social media at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday that Lower Sacramento Road was flooded causing an emergency road closure. Tap here to view FOX40’s Live Weather […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy