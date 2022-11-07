Here is a round-up of Veterans Day parades and other events to honor veterans and their families that are happening in the Greater Sacramento area on Friday. A parade in Sacramento will have a “Welcome Home” ceremony for the first time in more than 50 years. It will honor hometown heroes of the 319th Signal Battalion. The Veterans Affiliated Council will honor 99-year-old World War II veteran Jose Ortiz. It will also celebrate Latino and Hispanic contributions to the armed services. The parade starts at 11 a.m. at the Crocker Art Museum, with a ceremony from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Rep. Doris Matsui are among those scheduled to attend.

