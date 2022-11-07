ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Cannon Compares Kyrie Irving’s Suspension Conditions to Buck-Breaking in Slavery

Nick Cannon is comparing Kyrie Irving's suspension conditions to the savage practice of buck-breaking done in slavery. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), the 2 Hate or Not 2 Hate Podcast, which appears to be cohosted by Cannon and Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, shared a snippet of the debut episode on Instagram. In the clip, the duo discuss Kyrie Irving being issued a five-game suspension for sharing an anti-Semitic documentary on social media. Nick, who has faced his own anti-Semitic issues in the past, defended the Brooklyn Nets point-guard.
Famed Rock Star Dies

Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
J Prince Releases Statement Following Takeoff’s Death

J Prince has released a statement in the wake of the death of Takeoff, which occurred in the Rap-A-Lot founder's hometown of Houston. On Thursday (Nov. 3), the Texas rap patriarch shared a photo of Takeoff on Instagram along with a lengthy caption about the Migos rapper's murder, offering his condolences to the late Atlanta rhymer's friends and family.
How Are Migos Related? What to Know About Takeoff, Quavo and Offset

Takeoff, one of the members of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley where he and groupmate Quavo had been attending a private party early Tuesday, the artist's attorney confirmed. He was 28 years old. The police investigation is still in its early stages....
Shaquille O’Neal Fires Back at Kanye West After Ye Posted About Shaq’s Business Affairs

Shaquille O'Neal is firing back at Kanye West after Ye mentioned the NBA Hall of Famer's business affairs on Twitter. After being restricted on Instagram again earlier this week, Kanye West has taken his gripes to Twitter. On Thursday (Nov. 3), Ye went on a run of trying to expose bad business practices in the entertainment industry and brought up one of Shaq's business arrangements.
Sylvester Stallone ‘almost beaten to death’ by heavyweight boxer

Sylvester Stallone revealed that heavyweight puncher Earnie Shavers gave him a beatdown when the pair sparred in the 1970s. Shavers, who died in September, had one of the biggest punches in the entire sport. George Foreman famously rated Shavers as the hardest-hitting top-division operator of all time. Hollywood legend Stallone...
11 Rappers with the Most Grammy Awards

Rappers have long had a love–hate relationship with the Grammy Awards. Nicki Minaj’s recent frustration with how her latest smash hit song “Super Freaky Girl” could potentially be categorized is a recent example. Jay-Z’s years of boycotting the annual award ceremony is another example. No matter how the Grammys are viewed by certain members of the hip-hop community, it still remains one of the most prestigious events in entertainment.
Lil Durk Seen at Dinner With Mariah Carey

Last night, Lil Durk was seen at dinner with Mariah Carey and it has people chatting on social media. On Thursday (Nov. 10), a video surfaced of Lil Durk taking photos with Mariah Carey and Shirin Amiri who is the wife of fashion designer Mike Amiri. The clip has sparked rumors that Durkio might be teaming up with Mimi for a collaborative song.
Rebecca Godfrey Dies at 54

Rebecca Godfrey, the Canadian author who explored troubled youth in two critically acclaimed books, has died at 54, the New York Times reports. Godfrey, a Toronto native, began her career as a journalist before making her literary debut in 2002 with the novel The Torn Skirt. The story of a high school student who becomes obsessed with an antisocial girl, the novel gained critical praise, including from a Kirkus reviewer, who wrote that Godfrey “constantly impresses with her precise eye and impassioned tone.”
Migos Rapper Takeoff Shot Dead in Houston at Age 28

Takeoff, a member of the rap trio Migos alongside Quavo and Offset, died Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, after he was shot in Houston. Rolling Stone has confirmed the death of the rapper, whose real name was Kirsnik Khari Ball. He was 28. According to TMZ, Takeoff was shot at a bowling alley around 2:30 am. He was with Quavo — who was unharmed in the shooting — at the time of his death. Two other people on the premises were shot and taken to hospital, Houston Police confirmed. A spokesperson for the Houston PD told reporters that there was a...
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week

Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
'Hip Hop Homicides' Producer Hopes Series Will Help Curb Rap Murders

EXCLUSIVE - Takeoff’s tragic death earlier this week underscores the violence that continues to plague the Hip Hop community, but one of the brains behind Hip Hop Homicides hopes the forthcoming series will help curb this alarming trend. Hosted by Van Lathan and executive produced by 50 Cent and...
