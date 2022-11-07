Takeoff, a member of the rap trio Migos alongside Quavo and Offset, died Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, after he was shot in Houston. Rolling Stone has confirmed the death of the rapper, whose real name was Kirsnik Khari Ball. He was 28. According to TMZ, Takeoff was shot at a bowling alley around 2:30 am. He was with Quavo — who was unharmed in the shooting — at the time of his death. Two other people on the premises were shot and taken to hospital, Houston Police confirmed. A spokesperson for the Houston PD told reporters that there was a...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO