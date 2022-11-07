ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Oz Saw Trump Push 'Older Woman' Into Pool, Jimmy Kimmel Says: 'Disgusting'

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz once witnessed Donald Trump push an old woman into a pool, Jimmy Kimmel told his audience on Monday night. The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! called the Senate hopeful a "total phony," explaining that he'd had dinner with Oz and his wife several years ago when Trump was campaigning for president. The Oz's purportedly told Kimmel about a party they'd once attended at Mar-a-Lago.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy