Ex-Yankees pitcher makes surprising decision to return to Red Sox
James Paxton, who was expected to test the open market, will be exercising his one-year, $4 million player option, according to The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey.
Red Sox decline option on ex-Yankees pitcher
The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reports the Boston Red Sox are declining their two-year, $26 million option on the left-hander. Now Paxton has to decide if he wants to opt in for 2023 on a one-year, $4 million deal. But that seems unlikely.
Yankees could sign familiar bullpen arm in free agency
The Yankees are losing a few bullpen pieces this off-season to free agency, notably Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro. With Scott Effross also expected to miss all of 2023, having undergone Tommy John surgery, the team may be looking for a piece to add this off-season. The Yankees...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone loses coach to Rockies
The New York Post's Jon Heyman reports the "Rockies hire Hensley Meulens as hitting coach. Was Yankees assistant hitting coach this past year." Meulens joined Yankees manager Aaron Boone's staff ahead of the 2022 season, and the 55-year-old came to...
Scott Boras spins ex-Yankees, Mets outfielders as free-agent bargains
The New York Post's Joel Sherman looked at the market for former New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo and ex-New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto.
Yankees could trade starting infielder for pitching support
The New York Yankees, represented by Brian Cashman, have been in discussion regarding trades at the GM meetings in Las Vegas this week. Cashman specifically noted that he’s discussed his abundance of infielders and spoken about prospective deals that could go through with free agency opening up. Out of...
Latest contract projections for Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Jacob deGrom, more
Headlining the list are New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom. Last week, the New York Post's Jon Heyman and...
New Marlins assistant GM Oz Ocampo sees Miami’s potential
MIAMI (AP) — Oz Ocampo already sees a similarity between the Miami Marlins and the two teams that just played in the World Series. Miami’s new assistant general manager — who came to the Marlins from Houston — cites a stat that suggested that the World Series champion Astros and NL champion Philadelphia Phillies had the two most effective starting rotations in baseball this season. The strength of the Marlins just happens to be starting pitching.
Yankees Free Agent Buzz: Andrew Benintendi could don pinstripes in 2023
The New York Yankees have a vacancy in left field with trade acquisition Andrew Benintendi hitting free agency. General manager Brian Cashman hoped that Benintendi would make an impact during the postseason for the Bombers, but he, unfortunately, fractured the hamate bone in his wrist, which forced him to miss the remainder of the season.
