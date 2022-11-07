MIAMI (AP) — Oz Ocampo already sees a similarity between the Miami Marlins and the two teams that just played in the World Series. Miami’s new assistant general manager — who came to the Marlins from Houston — cites a stat that suggested that the World Series champion Astros and NL champion Philadelphia Phillies had the two most effective starting rotations in baseball this season. The strength of the Marlins just happens to be starting pitching.

MIAMI, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO