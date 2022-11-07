Effective: 2022-11-11 16:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-12 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Ashland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches, highest amounts toward Mellen, Morse, and High Bridge. * WHERE...Ashland County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a prolonged event and some additional accumulation is possible into Saturday night.

ASHLAND COUNTY, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO