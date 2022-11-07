Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central St. Louis, Koochiching, North Cass, North Itasca by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 11:46:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-11 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central St. Louis; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; South Itasca; Southern Lake, North Shore WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY Light snow showers may linger through the afternoon hours but the bulk of accumulating precipitation has passed.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Cook, Northern Lake, Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 11:46:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-11 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Southern Cook, North Shore WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY Light snow showers may linger through the afternoon hours but the bulk of accumulating precipitation has passed.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Hubbard, Lake Of The Woods, North Beltrami, North Clearwater by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 11:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-11 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hubbard; Lake Of The Woods; North Beltrami; North Clearwater; South Beltrami; South Clearwater WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY A few lingering flurries, but winter impacts have tapered off.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ashland by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 16:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-12 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Ashland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches, highest amounts toward Mellen, Morse, and High Bridge. * WHERE...Ashland County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a prolonged event and some additional accumulation is possible into Saturday night.
