Stearns County, MN

Man pinned beneath vehicle in Stearns Co. crash dies

By WCCO Staff
 3 days ago

LYNDEN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday morning.

The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. on County Road 44, just west of 203rd Street East in Lynden Township.

Investigators on the scene said that the vehicle, a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe, was resting on its side in a ditch, and the driver was pinned underneath. He was pronounced dead on the scene. He was not believed to have been wearing a seat belt.

On Monday, he was identified as 34-year-old Christopher Gutknecht, of Albany.

Police say the section of road where the crash happened is between two sharp curves.

The crash remains under investigation.

