Delaware County, IA

Mix 94.7 KMCH

Missing Man Found Dead Near Dubuque County Fairgrounds

A man who was reported missing for the past two weeks was found dead near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds on Wednesday morning. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report around 10 am of a person lying next to the railroad tracks. The report was called in by Canadian National Railroad staff, who saw the person on the ground as the train was passing by.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Johnson Wins Open Seat for Iowa House District 67

Delaware County will have someone new representing them in Iowa House next year. For the past twelve years, Monticello Republican Lee Hein served as the area’s State Representative in Des Moines – but last year’s redistricting left an open seat in this year’s November General Election.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Mix 94.7 KMCH

Manchester Police Warning of Operation Santa Claus Scammers

Manchester Police are warning residents of scammers pretending to be a local charity. Operation Santa Claus recently received information from a Manchester resident that someone was going door to door soliciting donations for the charity, which provides Christmas gifts to families in Delaware County. Operation Santa Claus wants everyone to...
MANCHESTER, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Falls fire chief placed on leave

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier is reporting that Fire Chief John Bostwick was “placed on leave” on October 19. Amanda Huisman the city's spokesperson told the paper "As this is a confidential personnel matter, we cannot release any additional information per city policy,” and “there is no vacancy at the chief position, so an appointment of an acting chief has not occurred.”
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Motorcyclist Dies after Hitting Deer in Monticello

A motorcyclist has died after hitting a deer on the southeast side of Monticello. It happened Wednesday night shortly after 5:30 pm near the intersection of Highway 38 and 195th Street. The Iowa State Patrol says the motorcycle was heading northbound on Highway 38 when it struck a deer after the animal entered the road.
MONTICELLO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Supervisor's race missing from ballots in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Iowa's News Now has learned that some ballots in Linn County Supervisor District 1 was missing the race entirely. The error was first noticed by Republican Candidate Mark Banowetz when he discovered his race wasn't on his own ballot. In a statement from the Linn...
LINN COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

kchanews.com

Dozen People Arrested in Northeast Iowa Drug Raids

A dozen people, including six women and six men, have been arrested on felony drug charges following a series of northeast Iowa drug raids. The Fayette County Sheriff’s office says drug search warrants were executed at six different houses Friday night, November 4th; four in Oelwein, one near Sumner and one in Maynard. Authorities found and seized 1.25 pounds of marijuana, roughly 70 grams of meth, multiple prescription pills, packaged pills and drug paraphernalia. Also seized were long guns, a pistol and roughly $4,000 in cash.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Water main break causes traffic delay in NE Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A water main break on Blairs Ferry Road NE at Addison Avenue has led to a potential traffic delay Wednesday evening. While the street is still open to traffic in both directions, motorists are advised to seek an alternate route, or expect delays. To receive...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Body Found In Dubuque; Name Released

According to a press release from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office; on November 9th at approximately 10:05am, the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a person lying next to railroad tracks near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. The report was called in by Canadian National Railroad staff, who observed the body as the train was passing by the location.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

City of Manchester Creates Award in Former Mayor Milt’s Honor

Several people who have given their time to their community were honored with awards from the City of Manchester on Wednesday night. Dick Justice was presented with the Distinguished Service Award for his 21 years spent serving as Chair of the City’s Board of Adjustment. Two longtime Manchester Library...
MANCHESTER, IA
104.5 KDAT

Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most

Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Linn County Teen Faces Multiple Charges After ATV Crash

(Bertram, IA) -- A Linn County teen is facing multiple charges after an ATV accident Monday afternoon. The Linn Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to reports of the crash near Bertram, Iowa and found the ATV flipped onto its side. Crews found a 17 year old female who was driving the ATV and a 16 year old male passenger. The passenger was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The driver faces the following charges:
LINN COUNTY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Lawrence “Gene” Eugene Whiting – Marion

Lawrence “Gene” Eugene Whiting, 95, of Marion, Iowa, formerly of Delhi, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at St. Luke’s Transitional Care in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A Rosary will be held by the Knights of Columbus at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at...
MARION, IA

