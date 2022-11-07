Read full article on original website
Missing Man Found Dead Near Dubuque County Fairgrounds
A man who was reported missing for the past two weeks was found dead near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds on Wednesday morning. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report around 10 am of a person lying next to the railroad tracks. The report was called in by Canadian National Railroad staff, who saw the person on the ground as the train was passing by.
Johnson Wins Open Seat for Iowa House District 67
Delaware County will have someone new representing them in Iowa House next year. For the past twelve years, Monticello Republican Lee Hein served as the area’s State Representative in Des Moines – but last year’s redistricting left an open seat in this year’s November General Election.
One dead after motorcycle crashes into deer in Jones County
MONTICELLO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after a motorcyclist crashed into a deer in Jones County. The motorcycle was heading northbound on Highway 38 near Monticello around 5:30 pm on Wednesday. The motorcyclist crashed into a deer crossing the highway, landing on the east shoulder.
Manchester Police Warning of Operation Santa Claus Scammers
Manchester Police are warning residents of scammers pretending to be a local charity. Operation Santa Claus recently received information from a Manchester resident that someone was going door to door soliciting donations for the charity, which provides Christmas gifts to families in Delaware County. Operation Santa Claus wants everyone to...
Cedar Falls fire chief placed on leave
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier is reporting that Fire Chief John Bostwick was “placed on leave” on October 19. Amanda Huisman the city's spokesperson told the paper "As this is a confidential personnel matter, we cannot release any additional information per city policy,” and “there is no vacancy at the chief position, so an appointment of an acting chief has not occurred.”
Supervisor's race missing from ballots in Linn County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Iowa's News Now has learned that some ballots in Linn County Supervisor District 1 was missing the race entirely. The error was first noticed by Republican Candidate Mark Banowetz when he discovered his race wasn't on his own ballot. In a statement from the Linn...
Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty to transporting 100 pounds of meth to Eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — 53-year-old Albert Henry Bailey was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. At the plea hearing, Bailey admitted he conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine in Iowa. Authorities say Bailey was discovered to be a driver for a group of individuals...
Dozen People Arrested in Northeast Iowa Drug Raids
A dozen people, including six women and six men, have been arrested on felony drug charges following a series of northeast Iowa drug raids. The Fayette County Sheriff’s office says drug search warrants were executed at six different houses Friday night, November 4th; four in Oelwein, one near Sumner and one in Maynard. Authorities found and seized 1.25 pounds of marijuana, roughly 70 grams of meth, multiple prescription pills, packaged pills and drug paraphernalia. Also seized were long guns, a pistol and roughly $4,000 in cash.
More small towns are adding speed cameras and leaders say they’re working
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cities like Cedar Rapids and Des Moines have had automated speed cameras for years, but many smaller towns in the state have adopted them just recently. 3,279 citations were issued in the first year a camera was installed in Fayette. It keeps watch where Highway 150...
Recounts completed for Des Moines, Warren counties following 'technical difficulties'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans in Warren, Des Moines and Linn counties have unofficial election results from Tuesday night after Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said the counties experienced "technical problems." Pate called on Des Moines and Warren counties to conduct administrative recounts as soon as possible. A...
Water main break causes traffic delay in NE Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A water main break on Blairs Ferry Road NE at Addison Avenue has led to a potential traffic delay Wednesday evening. While the street is still open to traffic in both directions, motorists are advised to seek an alternate route, or expect delays. To receive...
Body Found In Dubuque; Name Released
According to a press release from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office; on November 9th at approximately 10:05am, the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a person lying next to railroad tracks near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. The report was called in by Canadian National Railroad staff, who observed the body as the train was passing by the location.
City of Manchester Creates Award in Former Mayor Milt’s Honor
Several people who have given their time to their community were honored with awards from the City of Manchester on Wednesday night. Dick Justice was presented with the Distinguished Service Award for his 21 years spent serving as Chair of the City’s Board of Adjustment. Two longtime Manchester Library...
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
Three people hurt in crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids early Friday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Three people were injured in a crash on I-380 early Friday morning in Cedar Rapids. The crash occurred between the H Avenue and 7th Street exits on I-380 southbound around 2 am. Lanes of southbound traffic are blocked this morning as police...
Linn County Teen Faces Multiple Charges After ATV Crash
(Bertram, IA) -- A Linn County teen is facing multiple charges after an ATV accident Monday afternoon. The Linn Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to reports of the crash near Bertram, Iowa and found the ATV flipped onto its side. Crews found a 17 year old female who was driving the ATV and a 16 year old male passenger. The passenger was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The driver faces the following charges:
Lawrence “Gene” Eugene Whiting – Marion
Lawrence “Gene” Eugene Whiting, 95, of Marion, Iowa, formerly of Delhi, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at St. Luke’s Transitional Care in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A Rosary will be held by the Knights of Columbus at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at...
