Idaho State

Comments / 23

Call me Miss Sassy pants
3d ago

Not one damn thing. The electrical grid can’t handle it. And the amount of oil that is used to obtain the minerals to even begin the electrical power table that would become the vehicles batter that only lasts for how long? And then where do you dispose of it?

Reply(1)
7
Rdone
3d ago

Nothing. Their infrastructure is so far behind now for their population, it would be another 25 years to see charging stations installed all over the state including the backwoods. Hey "shoot once", does Idaho give away anything for free? Let me know where please if they do, I only seem to find the stuff they charge double any other states pricing.

Reply
5
rob
3d ago

People will only switch to electric cars and it makes physical and financial sense. They have to be more economical to purchase and run then gas engines or they will never take over

Reply
4
CBS Sacramento

California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) -- A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome. The Wallers were in daily contact with their family members but that stopped on Oct. 23 when they were about 45 miles north of the California-Oregon border. Both of the couple's cell phones are powered off, according to the sheriff's office. Charles Waller is described as a white male who is 5′10″ 207 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes. Kathleen Waller is described as a white female who is 5′6″ 190 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes. They were driving a 2017 Ford Four Winds Motorhome bearing California license plate 8HWX240. The sheriff's office did not say whether or nor they believe foul play was involved in the Waller's disappearance. Anyone who may have information about their whereabouts is urged to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (541) 440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho voters to decide whether Legislature can call itself back into session

The Idaho Legislature would be able to call itself back into session if voters approve a proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution that appears on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.   The amendment is known as Senate Joint Resolution 102, or SJR 102, and it will take a majority of voters to approve the amendment […] The post Idaho voters to decide whether Legislature can call itself back into session  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
rtands.com

Second BNSF Bridge Over Lake in Idaho Almost Complete

BNSF has been working for the past few years on the construction of a second railroad bridge called the Sandpoint Junction Connector, and the installation is running ahead of schedule. During the past two months, crews completed the bridge girders, curbs, and decks and continued to lay track, as well...
IDAHO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Spokane councilors assail 'unsustainable' dam removal plan

(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilor Jonathan Bingle said it is mind-boggling that government leaders are still considering removal of four lower Snake River dams when the country is grappling with an energy crisis and looming recession. “We need to legitimately ask why we would even consider something...
SPOKANE, WA
Post Register

Two Boise school fields vandalized

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police report two new cases of vandalism at Boise area schools. A vehicle can be seen by security cameras driving onto the lawn and spinning out multiple times at both North Junior High around 3:40 a.m. and then again at Hillside Junior High around 5:30 a.m.
BOISE, ID
Washington Examiner

Tax Rebate 2022: Residents in Idaho have until end of year to apply to receive up to $600

Residents of Idaho have until the end of the year to apply for a tax rebate featuring up to $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. In order to qualify for the rebate, Idahoans must have been full-year residents in 2020 as well as 2021 and file their 2020 and 2021 individual income tax by Dec. 31. The amount one will receive varies due to one's financial status.
IDAHO STATE
cohaitungchi.com

11 Unique Things to Do in Eagle Idaho

Eagle, Idaho, right outside of the state’s capital, has tons of great activities, services, and scenery that you don’t want to miss. From beautiful state parks and delicious food to relaxing spas and world-class sport options, you’re sure to find some of the best things to do in Eagle.
EAGLE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Twilight Tubing In Idaho Is A Fun New Experience

Night tubing is a new concept for me but sounds really fun! As a little kid growing up in Southern California snow wasn't something I experienced much until I got older and by that time tubing wasn't on my radar. I wanted to snowboard because it was the "cool" thing to do.
IDAHO STATE
