Zacks.com

QIAGEN's (QGEN) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, 2022 View Up

QIAGEN N.V.’s (. QGEN - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were 53 cents (55 cents at constant exchange rate or CER), down 8.6% year over year. The figure, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.8%. The bottom line exceeded the company’s third-quarter guidance of...
Are Finance Stocks Lagging Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (BSMX) This Year?

BSMX - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question. Santander Mexico is one of 886 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at...
Bear of the Day: Fresenius Medical (FMS)

The latest move higher in the market has boosted up all kinds of stocks. That means, even stocks with weak earnings trend have rebounded because they were simply so oversold. Be careful when you come in and buy the dip blindly. Sometimes, the stocks that are going up along with the rest of the market are not the quality names that you should be betting on.
PDF Solutions (PDFS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

PDF Solutions (. PDFS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Top

CSII - Free Report) reported a loss of 27 cents per share for first-quarter fiscal 2023, wider than a loss of 22 cents in the prior-year period. The reported loss was also wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 24 cents. Net Sales. Cardiovascular Systems’ revenues of...
Sangoma Technologies Corporation (SANG) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

SANG - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16. This compares to loss of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock?

LPG - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Dec 16, 2022 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Wall Street Cheers Soft Inflation Data: 5 Growth Picks

For the most part of this year, the U.S. stock market has been bleeding owing to stubbornly high inflation, compelling the Federal Reserve to tighten its monetary policy. Consumer spending slowed down because of a hawkish Fed, and consequently, economic growth was disrupted. However, signs of inflation cooling down in...
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

ACB - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.08 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.09. This compares to loss of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates

CDRE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.20 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -35%. A...
Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates

BOXL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 50%. A...
Tetra Tech (TTEK) Gains More Than 10% Since Q4 Earnings Release

TTEK - Free Report) shares have gained 10.7% since its fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Oct 2, 2022) earnings release on Nov 9. Better-than-expected results and an impressive fiscal 2023 outlook seem to have pleased investors. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.7%, marking the 21st consecutive quarter...
Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (SNCE) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

SNCE - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.16 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.17. This compares to loss of $3.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

KDNY - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.83 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.62. This compares to loss of $0.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
5 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week High That Can Scale Higher

Investors generally consider a 52-week high as a good criterion to determine an entry or exit point for a given stock. However, stocks touching new 52-week highs are often predisposed to profit-taking, resulting in pullbacks and trend reversals. Moreover, given the high price, investors often wonder if the stock is...
Is Adicet Bio (ACET) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

ACET - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question. Adicet Bio, Inc. is one of 1187 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits...
Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (LYRA) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

LYRA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.40 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.42. This compares to loss of $0.85 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Earnings Preview: Energizer Holdings (ENR) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline

ENR - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.

