Voters to decide on Maple Lawn millage as well as Commissioners, Bronson School Board and UC Village President races

wtvbam.com
Branch County voters overwhelmingly reject Maple Lawn millage question
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Branch County voters gave a big thumbs down to a five year millage request for Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility and Rehabilitation on Tuesday. The request was trounced by almost 2,900 votes with 9,193 voting no while 6,280 said yes. The millage was requested...
wtvbam.com
Branch County Commissioners name Weigt to Maple Lawn Board replacing Montgomery
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Board of Commissioners appointed Steve Weigt to the Maple Lawn Board on a 4-1 vote Tuesday after there was a tie vote during the last meeting. Commissioners Jon Houtz, Tom Matthew, Leonard Kolcz and Tim Stoll voted for Weight while Randall Hazelbaker...
michiganradio.org
Three-year-long dispute between Lenawee County and an Amish community could be nearing end
A three-year-old lawsuit that pits religious freedom against a county's public health code is scheduled to go before a judge next month. Lenawee County wants an Amish community to hire outside haulers to dispose of their outhouse waste, in accordance with its public health code. That's instead of the farmers'...
WNDU
School millage proposals don’t pass on Michigan ballot
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan Community Schools and Edwardsburg Public Schools are two school systems that are in need of renovations, but results from the midterm election, showed that many did not approve of the school’s millage proposals. Despite proposals not having passed, both schools are still determined...
wtvbam.com
Branch County shows it is not Whitmer Country, Dixon wins Branch by nearly 2-1 margin
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson were re-elected on Tuesday but they were beaten soundly in the Branch County balloting. Republican challenger Tudor Dixon defeated Whitmer 10.131 to 5,674. Benson lost in Branch County to Republican challenger...
hillsdalecollegian.com
Residents debate homelessness at city council meeting
Hillsdale Mayor Adam Stockford called for re-forming a homelessness task force, after Councilman Robert Socha brought up a Hillsdale resident’s letter criticizing the city’s response at the Monday city council meeting. Resident Nicholas Rorick claimed in his letter that Hillsdale’s homeless population has created a public safety problem....
Live: Election results for the Nov. 8 general election in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Voters across Jackson County are casting their ballots in Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election to decide the fate of candidates seeking seats in the Michigan House and Senate, U.S. Congress, county commission, local school boards and more. Millage proposals for Leoni Township roads, the village of...
Voters reject proposed increase to Kalamazoo County operating millage
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Voters in Kalamazoo County opted against increasing the tax rate levied to fund the county’s general operating expenses, according to unofficial results of the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. The proposed 4.85-mill tax would have been levied for a period of 20 years beginning in 2023, if...
wtvbam.com
Maple Lawn officials express disappointment in Tuesday’s millage defeat
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Officials for Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility and Rehabilitation are expressing disappointment after Branch County voters overwhelmingly said no to a five year millage request that would have been used to help fund the operation of the facility. The request to raise $1-point-6 million annually...
wtvbam.com
Village of Quincy to accept RFP’s on two vacant lots on West Chicago
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The Village of Quincy is getting ready to accept requests for proposals on the potential sale of Village owned property at 54 West Chicago Street and at 48 West Chicago Street. The item is on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting of the Quincy Village Council....
wlen.com
2022 Lenawee County Midterm Election Results
Adrian, MI – The polls are open in Lenawee County, and across the country, today for the 2022 Midterm election. Voters will have impactful decisions to make, up and down the ballot…from the governorship to congressional representation, from local school board races to state representatives. The polls will...
Kalamazoo County’s blue wave, and 5 other takeaways from 2022 election results
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the number of votes cast in the Portage school board election and to correct how Kevin Belson finished in that race. At least in Kalamazoo County, Tuesday’s election resulted in a big blue wave. In statewide races, county voters...
wlen.com
Michigan GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon Visits Adrian
Adrian, MI – Michigan GOP Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon was in downtown Adrian Monday morning, the day before the 2022 Midterm Election. WLEN News asked Dixon why she was in Adrian so close to the election…. Dixon is running against incumbent Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Tune into our local...
casscountymi.org
Notice of the Shavehead Lake Governmental Lake board
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Shavehead Lake Governmental Lake Board will be held at the Porter Township Hall 69373 Baldwin Prairie Road Union Mi on Monday Nov. 14th, 2022, at 6 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is to get an update on the treatment plan for Shavehead Lake as well as any other business that comes before the board.
wmuk.org
WMUK reporters covering a Republican watch party were suddenly told to leave
The ejection happened around 10:15 pm after reporters Jodi Miesen and Cori Osterman had been at the party for about two hours, talking with attendees including Sackett, in what looked to be an ordinary evening at a watch party. Attendees – there were about 70 around 10 p.m. – appeared...
WWMTCw
Ascension Borgess nurses, community members to rally outside hospital
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More than 100 unionized nurses and community members are expected to rally outside Kalamazoo's Ascension Burgess hospital Saturday. The rally is the result of the expiration of nurses' contracts Friday at midnight, according to the MI Nurses Association Tuesday. Ascension Borgess job fair: Ascension Borgess to...
WILX-TV
Auto supplier investing $82M in Jackson County, retaining 241 jobs
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Automotive Compressor, Inc. (MACI) is making an $82 million investment in Jackson County. It’s the largest employer in Jackson County and is a high-volume assembly manufacturer that supplies multiple Toyota models. MACI is beginning its production of new products that support the industry’s transition...
WNDU
New US-31 route opens to warm receptions
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Michiana drivers are hitting the open road on a part of US-31 many never thought would come to completion. The new stretch of highway is saving people time on the road and saving homeowners who live on the old route some peace of mind. 16...
The Weeping Grave of Oak Hill Cemetery in Southern Michigan
Locals say they've seen her tears. Others claim they've felt her tears. Legend has it this eerie statue sheds tears every Sunday, full moon, and Halloween-- but only at night. But is there any truth to this southwest Michigan urban legend?. Oak Hill Cemetery. Located just outside of downtown Battle...
Michigan man paralyzed in tree stand fall urges hunters to take precautions
There is gratitude, but sadness too. He is glad to have the time with his wife, his son and daughter, his grandchildren, but he misses driving, hunting and “anything physical.”. He worries about being a burden. “Worst of it is putting the whole family through it,” said Dave Gier,...
