Voters to decide on Maple Lawn millage as well as Commissioners, Bronson School Board and UC Village President races

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Shavehead Lake Governmental Lake Board will be held at the Porter Township Hall 69373 Baldwin Prairie Road Union Mi on Monday Nov. 14th, 2022, at 6 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is to get an update on the treatment plan for Shavehead Lake as well as any other business that comes before the board.

CASS COUNTY, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO