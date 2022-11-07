Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Burglary suspect shot, killed by off-duty border patrol agent while attempting to break into pickup truck, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A burglary suspect was shot and killed by an off-duty border patrol agent while he was attempting to break into a pickup truck outside a far West Side apartment complex early Friday morning, San Antonio police said. Officers were called just before 2 a.m. to the...
KTSA
Off-duty Border Patrol Agent shoots burglary suspect at San Antonio apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An off duty border patrol agent stopped a burglary at a West Side apartment complex Friday morning. It happed at around 2 A.M. at the Dalian 151 Apartments in 10000 block of Ingram Road. Police report the off-duty agent, who also works as a...
Two capital murder suspects still on the run six months after brutal crime
SAN ANTONIO — Six months after San Antonio police officials say a group of six brutally attacked and killed a 20-year-old man, two of the suspects wanted on murder charges are still on the run. Crime Stoppers San Antonio is now offering a reward for anyone who has information...
foxsanantonio.com
Man wanted after severely beating teenage boy after being dunked on at Northwest Side gym
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a man who investigators say severely beat a teenager up after he was dunked on at a Northwest Side gym. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Tru Fit Athletic Club Park North off Northwest Loop 410 near Blanco Road.
tpr.org
San Antonio Police release body camera footage of Councilman Clayton Perry after hit-and-run
The San Antonio Police released on Thursday a 13-minute body cam video of an officer's Sunday night encounter with District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry. The department also said in a statement that it planned to pursue driving while intoxicated charges against Perry. The video shows SAPD officer Patrick Des Rosiers...
KTSA
San Antonio police looking for suspect in H-E-B stabbing on southwest side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are looking for a suspect connected to a stabbing at an H-E-B location on the southwest side. Investigators say the stabbing happened in the self-checkout line at the store located on Valley Hi Drive on October 23. The victim was a 30-year-old man who was stabbed three times while he was waiting to checkout.
KSAT 12
33 people detained after deputies raid two illegal gambling sites in San Antonio, Sheriff Salazar says
Thirty three people were detained and nearly 60 gambling machines were seized after sheriff’s deputies raided two illegal gambling operations Thursday, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Deputies were called to the two locations around 5 p.m. Thursday -- one in the 2500 block of West Woodlawn Avenue...
KSAT 12
3 suspects on the run after attacking parking lot attendant in gas station robbery, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are working to track down three suspects accused of assaulting a parking lot attendant during a gas station robbery on the West Side. The incident happened at 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at a 7-Eleven gas station. Police said the...
Weeks after young mother killed at San Antonio bar, family still seeking accountability
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio family is still fighting for justice and demanding the closure of an east-side bar more than a month after a loved one was killed there. Samantha Gonzales, 27, was shot and killed on Sept. 25 after leaving La Tropicana on south Gevers, near Denver Boulevard. While police continue looking for the mother’s killer, the family is demanding the bar be shut down.
KTSA
Arrest warrant issued for San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio City Councilman now has a warrant for his arrest after a hit-and-run crash on Sunday night. KSAT-TV is reporting law enforcement served the warrant Wednesday night at the home of Councilman Clayton Perry, who is accused of failing to stop and give information after a black 2018 Jeep Wrangler hit a Honda Civic just after 9 p.m. at a stoplight at Redland and Jones Maltsberger Roads.
Up to $50,000 reward offered in 2021 New Year's Day murder of Army Soldier
A cash reward of up to $50,000 has been offered for information in the arrest of the person responsible for the shooting death of Staff Sgt. Jessica Ann Mitchell. On Jan. 1, 2021, Mitchell was traveling in her vehicle when she was shot by a 'high-powered rifle' on I-10 near Vance Jackson just after 2 a.m., officials said.
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Police searching for man who pulled gun on North Side hospital worker
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a woman in the parking lot of a North Side hospital. The incident happened just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 16 at Methodist ER Alamo Heights off East Basse Road near U.S. Highway 281. Police said...
KSAT 12
Four suspects arrested in drug bust on East Side, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Two men and two juveniles were arrested after a bust at a drug house on the East Side, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. BCSO’s Organized Crime Unit -- with help from San Antonio police, Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Marshals Service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force -- secured a warrant and arrested the four suspects around 11 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 2200 block of East Houston Street.
KSAT 12
CPS case worker forced to resign after police find runaway at her home
SAN MARCOS, Texas – A Child Protective Services case worker was forced to resign this summer, days after police in San Marcos found a juvenile runaway at her home. Georgiana Springer, 23, faces a charge of harboring a runaway child, Hays County Jail records show. County officials declined to...
KSAT 12
$50,000 reward offered for information in Army staff sergeant’s death on I-10 in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Federal authorities have announced a $50,000 reward for information in the 2021 shooting death of Army Staff Sgt. Jessica Ann Mitchell. Mitchell, 30, was gunned down in her white Dodge Charger on Jan. 1, 2021, as she drove on Interstate 10 near Vance Jackson Road. Mitchell...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry caused disturbance at restaurant drive-thru prior to hit-and-run, arrest warrant says
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry for his suspected role in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Sunday night, court and law enforcement sources told KSAT on Thursday. Perry turned himself in around 4 p.m. at the courthouse. The arrest warrant was issued...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after shots fired in neighborhood, standoff with officers, Converse police say
CONVERSE, Texas – UPDATE: A man is in custody following a six-hour standoff inside a home in Converse on Tuesday night, according to the Converse Police Department. Authorities say detectives obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant for the residence after continued attempts to establish communication. Converse police...
KSAT 12
Police no longer looking for U-Haul truck in abduction case involving 13-year-old San Antonio girl
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are no longer searching for a U-Haul truck in connection with an AMBER Alert issued earlier this week for a 13-year-old girl and a 17-year-old man wanted in her abduction. The alert was issued Sunday night for Joanna Luna, who was last seen...
KTSA
San Antonio police in standoff with man barricading himself in north side building
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is involved in a standoff with a man who is reportedly barricading himself inside a building. Investigators say they were called to the scene by someone reporting that the man was shooting a gun into the air in the area of Broadway and W Sunset Road around 5:30 p.m.
KSAT 12
Man barricaded inside North Side building after firing gunshots in the air, SAPD says
A man accused of firing gunshots in the air is barricading himself inside of a building on the North Side and hiding from authorities, according to San Antonio police. Officers said they were called to Broadway and W Sunset Road around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after a caller claimed a man was shooting a gun in the air.
