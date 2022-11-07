Read full article on original website
When is the NCIS three-way crossover event?
The first NCIS three-way crossover event is happening, and there’s now an official air date. When can we expect the three teams together on CBS?. The first-ever three-way crossover event in the NCIS franchise is going to happen. We’re starting with the OG series, and we’ll have episodes take place during NCIS: Hawaii and NCIS: Los Angeles. There was an announcement a while back, but it was just a basic announcement. Now we know when to expect the episodes.
Gallagher death updates — Cause of death revealed after legendary comedian dies at 76
COMEDIAN Leo Anthony Gallagher, widely known as Gallagher, has died, according to his manager. Gallagher passed away early on Friday morning in the Palm Springs region while receiving hospice care, TMZ reported. The outlet reported that the comedian suffered severe organ failure and had been ill for some time, having...
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Kirkus Reviews
Rebecca Godfrey Dies at 54
Rebecca Godfrey, the Canadian author who explored troubled youth in two critically acclaimed books, has died at 54, the New York Times reports. Godfrey, a Toronto native, began her career as a journalist before making her literary debut in 2002 with the novel The Torn Skirt. The story of a high school student who becomes obsessed with an antisocial girl, the novel gained critical praise, including from a Kirkus reviewer, who wrote that Godfrey “constantly impresses with her precise eye and impassioned tone.”
"Grey's Anatomy" Just Set Up Ellen Pompeo's Departure From The Show As A Main Cast Member, So Here's What Happened
Ellen Pompeo is set to leave Grey's Anatomy as a main cast member following 406 episodes, and here's how Meredith is saying goodbye.
6 popular Black authors co-write teen romance 'Whiteout'
NEW YORK — (AP) — Dhonielle Clayton is not just a bestselling author of young adult fiction. She's an organizer, a former teacher and a founder of the grassroots publishing movement We Need Diverse Books. She's also the kind of friend who can convince five of her well-known peers to collaborate on a single novel, and then come back for another.
