The first NCIS three-way crossover event is happening, and there’s now an official air date. When can we expect the three teams together on CBS?. The first-ever three-way crossover event in the NCIS franchise is going to happen. We’re starting with the OG series, and we’ll have episodes take place during NCIS: Hawaii and NCIS: Los Angeles. There was an announcement a while back, but it was just a basic announcement. Now we know when to expect the episodes.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO