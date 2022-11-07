ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Vote Blue to keep American free, our health choices free from political meddling, and to make sure our votes count. Republicans will take away SSI, Medicare, and make prescription medication unaffordable for hundreds of thousands of Americans. VOTE DEMOCRAT if you care about American Democracy and want to preserve it.

kcaw.org

As absentee/early votes come in, Stedman and Himschoot likely to claim seats in the next legislature

With about half of absentee and early ballots now in for some Alaska districts following Tuesday’s election, Rebecca Himschoot and Bert Stedman appear likely to represent Sitka and Petersburg and outlying communities in the new legislative session in Juneau this January. Stedman’s Senate District also includes Ketchikan and surrounding communities, and his lead over his challenger will almost certainly hold.
SITKA, AK
kmxt.org

4 takeaways from Alaska’s election night results

Election Day is over in Alaska, and enough dust has settled to call some high-interest contests, and to know what to watch for in unresolved races as more ballots are counted. This is Alaska’s first ranked choice general election. With the caveats that the results so far are unofficial, incomplete and just include first place votes, here are four takeaways from Alaska’s election night results.
ALASKA STATE
Delta Discovery

Write-in candidate Naneng concedes in Alaska House District 38 race

Candidate Myron P. Naneng Sr. who ran a write-in campaign for the Alaska Legislature House District 38 has submitted this letter of concession on Thursday, November 10th, 2022. I, Myron P Naneng, Sr., with this letter would like to congratulate CJ McCormick for his recent election to be the representative...
ALASKA STATE
ktoo.org

Why Peltola and Murkowski are well situated to win reelection

In Alaska’s congressional races, incumbents are in a good position to win but will have to wait until Nov. 23 to be sure. That’s when third- and fourth-place candidates will be eliminated and the ranked choices are tabulated. Alaska Public Media Washington Correspondent Liz Ruskin explains why the...
ALASKA STATE
kdlg.org

Alaskans say no to constitutional convention

Alaskans have overwhelmingly said no to holding a constitutional convention. With nearly all precincts reporting, voters opposed the convention by more than 2-1, according to election results. About 70% of voters said no to a convention while about 30% said yes. The Division of Elections will be tallying absentee and overseas ballots for several more days before results are expected to be certified on Nov. 29.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Initial election results released in 2022 Alaska General Election

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Division of Election has released the first wave of unofficial results in this year's general election. As of 2:38 pm Wednesday, 400 precincts out of 402 have reported, and 217,550 votes have been counted. Still to be counted is Chevak and Gambell. In the...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

In preliminary results, Democrats appear likely to flip two Alaska Senate seats

Moderate Republicans and Democrats appeared likely to win several seats in the Alaska Senate from more conservative Republican incumbents and challengers Tuesday night, increasing the odds that the Alaska Senate will be controlled by a bipartisan coalition in January. If Election Day trends hold, Democrats would gain two seats from...
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

In Alaska, voters decide on once-in-a-decade constitutional convention question

Alaskans went to the polls Tuesday to answer a once-in-a-decade ballot measure question: Shall there be a constitutional convention? At a convention, the state constitution may be amended or revised, subject to approval by the voters. Alaska hasn’t held a constitutional convention since the mid-1950s, when the state constitution was first written. The authors said […] The post In Alaska, voters decide on once-in-a-decade constitutional convention question appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Votes: U.S. House candidates make last minute push for office

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Will Mary Peltola make history — again?. She was the first Alaska Native to win a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives and also the first woman to represent the state in Congress. Additionally, she is the first Democrat in the job in almost 50 years.
ALASKA STATE
KING 5

Washington election results map: County-by-county totals for top races

SEATTLE — As results come in on election night, track returns by county for some of the biggest races across the state on KING 5's exclusive interactive map. An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on Election Day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.
WASHINGTON STATE
Flathead Beacon

2022 General Election Results

Editor’s Note: The results that appear below are only those featuring contested races in the Flathead Valley. For complete results, visit the Montana Secretary of State site here. * = incumbent. Updated: 1:30 a.m., Nov. 9. __________________________________________________________. U.S. House District 1 (West) Ryan Zinke (R) — 48%, 95,460 votes...
MONTANA STATE
KLEWTV

Election results: State of Idaho

U.S. Senate - projected winner: Senator Mike Crapo. Mike Crapo (R): 237,288 votes, 58.71%. David Roth (D): 123,649 votes, 30.59%. Scott Cleveland (IND): 34,835 votes, 8.62%. Idaho Sierra Law (LIB): 2,840 votes, 0.70%. Ray J. Writz (Constitution Party):5,544 votes, 1.37%. Idaho Governor - projected winner: Brad Little. Brad Little (R):245,650votes,...
IDAHO STATE
WyoFile

Wyoming’s general election winners and losers

Wyoming’s Republican Party strengthened its supermajority in Tuesday’s general election, picking up seats in the Legislature and retaining all five statewide elected offices as well as the state’s congressional delegation. Voters swayed especially to the right in the Legislature, where in 17 races Democrats failed to gain...
WYOMING STATE

