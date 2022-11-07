ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Cowboys: Workhorse RB is dead, era of situational RB begins

Since Tony Pollard’s breakout performance against the Bears, the Zeke vs Pollard debate has hit full steam in Dallas Cowboys land. Pollard’s advocates have relished in the fact Pollard dominated in his first shot at being RB1, while Ezekiel Elliott truthers are happy to point out the recent statements made by Skip Peete about Pollard tapping out after 14 carries in Week 8.
Falcons must bench Marcus Mariota in favor of Desmond Ridder now

The Atlanta Falcons must bench Marcus Mariota in favor of Desmond Ridder right away. After the Thursday night disaster in the Charlottean rain, it was abundantly clear to everyone watching what the Atlanta Falcons must do: Head coach Arthur Smith must bench starting quarterback Marcus Mariota in favor of third-round rookie Desmond Ridder, effective immediately.
ATLANTA, GA
Tennessee Titans rule 4 defensive starters, including DT Jeffery Simmons, out vs. Denver

Five defensive players, including four starters, will not be available for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday when they host the Denver Broncos. The Titans (5-3) will not have defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, inside linebacker Zach Cunningham, safety Amani Hooker or defensive back Josh Thompson available when they battle the Broncos (3-5) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS), per an announcement from coach Mike Vrabel. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
NFL hot seat watch: What head coaches are feeling the heat in Week 10?

There will be at least two head-coaching vacancies across the NFL this upcoming offseason. After the Carolina Panthers were the first NFL team to do so by firing Matt Rhule, the Indianapolis Colts joined the party by parting ways with Frank Reich at roughly the midway point. With 10 teams...
