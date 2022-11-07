ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros decline options on Trey Mancini, Will Smith

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros have declined their options on first baseman Trey Mancini and relief pitcher Will Smith, Astros General Manager James Click announced Wednesday. Both Mancini and Smith are now free agents. Mancini was picked up from the Baltimore Orioles in a trade deadline deal. The 30-year-old...
HOUSTON, TX
