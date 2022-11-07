Read full article on original website
What's the deal with James Click and the Astros?
Despite winning the World Series, the Astros have only offered James Click a one-year deal to remain as the club’s general manager. Jeremy Booth joins the guys.
Astros decline options on Trey Mancini, Will Smith
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros have declined their options on first baseman Trey Mancini and relief pitcher Will Smith, Astros General Manager James Click announced Wednesday. Both Mancini and Smith are now free agents. Mancini was picked up from the Baltimore Orioles in a trade deadline deal. The 30-year-old...
Astros ace Justin Verlander officially opts out of contract, becomes free agent
HOUSTON — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has opted out of his contract and is now a free agent Thursday morning. Verlander declined a $25 million option five days after helping the team with its second World Series title. The 39-year-old right-hander likely headed to his third Cy Young...
'Let's run it back, Dusty' | Dusty Baker signs deal to return to Astros next season
HOUSTON — ‘Let’s run it back, Dusty.’ That was the tweet from the Houston Astros Wednesday morning as they announced their World Series-winning manager, Dusty Baker, has signed a contract extension with the team. The deal for Baker is for another year with the Astros, the...
Astros Jeremy Peña gets fitted for custom World Series grill by jeweler Johnny Dang
Johnny Dang promised Jeremy Peña and the entire Astros team custom grillz if they won the World Series. Peña's walk-up song is 'Grillz' by Nelly ft. Paul Wall.
