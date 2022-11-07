ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

It's Worse Than a Recession... And It's Already Here

Editor's note: Our colleague Dan Ferris says we're at a unique moment in history. It will lead to incredible opportunities for investors – but not until the pain is over. In this essay, adapted from his August issue of Extreme Value, Dan covers a threat that nobody wants to face... and why he believes it has already arrived.
The Hill

Is the US headed toward a housing crash? Experts say it’s not 2008.

Sharply rising mortgage rates, a steep decline in home sales and a record price slowdown have raised concerns that the housing market could crash. The mortgage rate reached over 7 percent this week, the first time in almost two decades that rates climbed that high. U.S. home prices saw a record slowdown in August, falling by 2.6 percent, and new home sales fell 11 percent in September, according to data released by the Census Bureau on Wednesday.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

German economy to shrink in 2023, government advisers expect

BERLIN — (AP) — The German government's panel of independent economic advisers forecast Wednesday that Europe's biggest economy will shrink by 0.2% next year. The five-member panel's report came after official figures late last month showed unexpected growth in the third quarter, thanks to private spending. But a...
CNN

Employers kept hiking workers’ wages last quarter, but they did not keep up with inflation

New York CNN Business — Employers continued hiking wages to attract workers and hold on to existing staff during the third quarter. But the raises did not keep up with inflation — and the continued increase is unwelcome news for the Federal Reserve, since higher wages can contribute to overall inflationary pressures, which the central bank is trying to bring down.
Fox Business

Economy, rising prices top concerns as voters head to the polls

The economy and rising prices remain top concerns among voters, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey. The survey, published Oct. 20, found that 79% of voters described the economy as being "very important" in making their decision about how to cast their ballot in the midterm elections. That figure is up 2% from August and 1% from March.
msn.com

It's an economic quandary and the Fed sees only one way out

Stocks fell last week, with the S&P 500 declining by 3.3%. The index is now up 5.4% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03 and down 21.3% from its January 3 closing high of 4,796.56. The market moves came amid confirmation that the labor market remains very tight and...
CNN

A recession in the US is not a slam dunk, Goldman Sachs says

New York CNN — While investors, business leaders and some economic models continue to warn a recession is imminent, Wall Street’s most powerful investment bank remains cautiously optimistic. Goldman Sachs told clients on Monday it still sees a 35% chance of a US recession in the next 12...
Investopedia

5 Reasons Why Supply-Side Economics Does Not Work

Supply-side economics is a widely held belief that increasing the supply of goods and services powers economic growth. A key tenet of this theory is creating a better climate for businesses—the suppliers. Supply-siders reckon when companies and the rich are wealthier, everybody prospers, so their policies typically center on tax cuts, deregulation, and lower interest rates. That pits this approach against Keynesian or demand-side economics, which is based on the notion that economic growth is generated by putting more money into consumers' pockets.
