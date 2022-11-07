El Paso High SAT score sheets fly out of UPS truck in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – El Paso High School students’ SAT scores were compromised after they flew out of a UPS truck.

The El Paso Independent School District says staff recovered all but 55 SAT sheets.

“El Paso ISD is working closely with the College Board to determine a remedy for the El Paso High School students whose SAT exams were lost in transit after they were securely submitted to UPS. The incident affects students who took the exam on Oct. 27 on campus,” said a statement issued by Liza Rodriguez, a spokesperson for EPISD.

The statement goes on to say that EPISD is working with the College Board and will provide updates to students and parents when there is more information.

“Counselors are providing students, interested in taking the ACT, with waivers to retake the exam at no cost. Deadline is Nov. 4; exam is Dec. 10 at El Paso High,” the district’s statement continued.

KTSM 9 News also reaching out to the college board regarding the lost test.

“Occasionally test materials are lost in transit. When such instances occur, we work with the school to ensure that students are able to retest as soon as possible. We are currently working with El Paso High School to provide options for the impacted students,” read the statement from the College Board.

KTSM 9 News spoke with students who found out their tests had been lost.

“Today, they called a meeting for the senior class and they kind of told us, ‘Hey, guys, the rumors are true. The SAT scores were compromised. They flew out of the UPS bus,” said Santiago Gonzalez, senior class vice president.

The Student Body President Zyenna Martinez is concerned about the personal information contained on the SATs.

“On the test score sheets, we have all of our information and identification on the score — our location where we live, our address, our date of birth, all of our information. And it stinks because our identity is out there right now. Some people could have picked up some flyers,” Martinez said.

El Paso High School senior Freddy Chavez captured video of the papers flying on Mesa last Friday, but says at the time he had no idea they were SATs from his school.

“On Mesa, where you turn on to Executive, I just saw a bunch of papers everywhere. I had no idea what it was. I didn’t think much of it all until today,” Chavez said.

Another student, junior Raina Porras, also saw the SATs in the street while driving with her mom.

“She was like, ‘Oh they’re actually scantron bubbles cause you can see the little bubbles if you really looked,’ so I looked and I could see the bubbles and my mom, as a joke, was like they’re your PSAT scores because I had taken that the day before and then today I actually found out they were the SAT scores from our school,” Porras said.

UPS apologizing about the incident saying employees are looking for the still missing tests.

“We have apologized to the school and extend our apologies to the students. Our employees are working to recover as many tests as possible, and we will work with the school to resolve the situation. The driver’s actions in this case are not representative of UPS protocols and methods, and we are addressing this with him. Safely meeting our service commitments is UPS’s first priority,” read the statement from UPS.

