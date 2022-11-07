Read full article on original website
Related
purewow.com
Who Is Sarah Chalke? Details on the ‘Firefly Lane’ Star
ICYMI: Firefly Lane is returning to Netflix next month. In honor of the second—and final—installment, we did some digging into the cast to see what else they’ve starred in. And we were surprised to learn that Sarah Chalke (who plays Kate Mularkey) has a resume that speaks for itself.
"Grey's Anatomy" Just Set Up Ellen Pompeo's Departure From The Show As A Main Cast Member, So Here's What Happened
Ellen Pompeo is set to leave Grey's Anatomy as a main cast member following 406 episodes, and here's how Meredith is saying goodbye.
Millie Bobby Brown Shared What It's Really Like Kissing Her "Stranger Things" Costar Finn Wolfhard
I'm howling laughing at this interview, OMG.
purewow.com
Review: Lindsay Lohan’s ‘Falling for Christmas’ on Netflix Is the Comeback Moment We’ve Been Waiting for
For those of us who grew up in the early 2000s, Lindsay Lohan was practically an omnipresent figure. The New York City native, who was nabbing Jell-O commercials by the time she was 3, first won over hearts as the lovable Annie and Hallie Parker in The Parent Trap. Then, before she was even 20 years old, Lohan blew up the box office with teen hits like Freaky Friday and Mean Girls.
‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Composer Alexandre Desplat On Working With Director: “If I See That He Is Crying, I Have It Right” – Sound & Screen
Alexandre Desplat opened Deadline’s Sound & Stage awards-season event representing the music from his latest project, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. The Netflix animated film currently available to stream and is the duo’s second collaboration following Best Picture Oscar winner The Shape of Water. Desplat spoke of his experience working with del Toro, a director who celebrates the power musical compositions have in film to affect emotion. “Guillermo has a strong passion for cinema and for music and for music in his films,” Desplat said during a Q&A following his live performance of the Pinocchio score with a 60-piece orchestra. “There’s no fear...
purewow.com
Ryan Reynolds Wants His Fourth Child to Be a Girl (& He Has the Best Reason)
It's been nearly two months since Blake Lively shocked fans with the news of her fourth pregnancy. And now her husband, Ryan Reynolds, is opening up about what he wants the baby's gender to be. For the record, the couple currently share three girls, including Betty (3), Inez (6) and...
Comments / 0