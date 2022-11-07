ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Brooklyn Center Voters Choose April Graves as Mayor

Brooklyn Center voters chose April Graves as their next mayor, unseating incumbent Mayor Mike Elliott. Graves won with 54 percent of the vote to Elliott’s 46 percent. In Elliott’s first term in office, the city saw unprecedented challenges. Businesses and public facilities had to adjust to changing COVID regulations.
Winston Makes History, Becomes Brooklyn Park’s First Black Mayor

In a history-making Brooklyn Park mayoral race, Hollies Winston defeated Wynfred Russell to become the city’s first ever Black mayor. Winston won with 59.1 percent of the vote out of 23,864 ballots cast. City council races have historically been nonpartisan. However, Winston received the backing of the DFL Party....
Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led city through Wright killing, loses reelection bid to April Graves

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led the city through the aftermath of the police killing of Daunte Wright, has been defeated in his bid for reelection.Per the Secretary of State's Office, challenger April Graves won the mayoral election with 54% of the vote.Graves has served on the Brooklyn Center City Council since 2015.MORE: 2022 Election ResultsElliott, who emigrated from Liberia as a child, became Brooklyn Center's first Black mayor in 2018. His city was put in the national spotlight when officer Kim Potter shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop on April 11, 2021....
Plymouth Mayor’s Minutes: Staying Active, Having Fun during Winter

Plymouth Mayor Jeff Wosje is a runner and is happy to share ideas about where to run when the weather gets cold. He advises runners to consider checking out the Plymouth Community Center’s fieldhouse dome. “I always like to promote that we have the outside running track available for...
Two Newcomers Elected to Maple Grove City Council

After all of the ballots were counted Tuesday night, voters in Maple Grove elected Kristy Janigo and Rachelle Johnson to serve on the city council. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State website, Janigo received 24.55% of the vote (12,192 total votes). Johnson, meanwhile, received 22.35% of the vote (11,103 total votes).
Three New Members Elected to Plymouth City Council

Voters in Plymouth elected three fresh faces to serve on the city council. For the at-large seat, Clark Gregor received 41% of the vote over candidates Neha Markanda and Derek Anderson. Markanda received 34% of the vote, while Anderson received 24%. For the Ward 2 seat, Julie Peterson won by...
Teneshia Kragness, Dan Jerzak Elected to Brooklyn Center Council

Teneshia Kragness and Dan Jerzak have been elected to the Brooklyn Center City Council. Kragness won 33 percent of the votes and Dan Jerzak collected 30 percent. Kau Guannu had 21 percent, while Andrew Johnson had 17 percent of the vote. The Brooklyn Center City Council race was a relatively...
Poppe Wins Another Term as Osseo Mayor

Osseo Mayor Duane Poppe won another term on Tuesday night. He earned 656 votes, or 60 percent of the vote, over Alicia Vickerman, who had 437 votes. Poppe was first elected in 2012. He works in commercial real estate. Juliana Hultstrom and Mark Schulz were both uncontested in their bids...
Carroll Wins House 42A Seat

Current Plymouth City Council member Ned Carroll defeated Kathy Burkett to win the House District 42A seat. Carroll, the DFL candidate, won with 58.3 percent of the vote out of 18,144 ballots cast. Burkett, a Republican, finished with 41.7 percent. A Plymouth resident of 28 years, Carroll has served on...
Brooks, Simons, Mitchell Elected to Osseo School Board

Voters in the Osseo School District elected incumbents Thomas Brooks and Tanya Simons, as well as newcomer Sarah Mitchell to the school board. Each collected more than 22,000 votes. Kelsey Dawson Walton, incumbent and current board chair, did not win re-election, finishing in fourth place with 19,750 votes. LaDawn Severin...
What's open, what's closed on Veterans Day 2022

Friday, Nov. 11, marks Veterans Day, a day to honor those who have served in the United States military. It's a federal holiday, so some things will be closed. Here's a quick guide to what's open and what isn't:. Government services: Government offices and services are pretty much all closed...
Voters in Osseo School District Approve Levy Referendums

Voters in the Osseo School District approved two levy referendum requests, easing fears about potential cuts to the classroom. Question No. 1 renews and expands an operating levy that was set to expire after this year. School officials say the funds from the levy directly impact the classroom. The vote was 54.4 percent in favor and 45.6 percent against.
New Members Elected to Robbinsdale School Board

The Robbinsdale School Board will have three new members. Kim Holmes, ReNae Bowman, Caroline Long, and Sharon Brooks Green came out on top of the list of seven candidates, each amassing more than 14,000 votes. Voters in the district got to elect candidates for four seats. Robbinsdale School Board members...
Minnesota Welcomes First Black Gen-Z Woman To Senate

Zaynab Mohamed was one of three Black women to make history being elected to the Minnesota Senate. No Black women have served in the state Senate in 164 years of statehood. Mohamed is the youngest. The state of Minnesota had a historic moment Tuesday night and multiplied it by three...
