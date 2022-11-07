Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
Related
ccxmedia.org
After Historic Victory, Brooklyn Park Mayor-Elect Says City Has Had ‘No Accountability’
Brooklyn Park Mayor-elect Hollies Winston reflected on his historic night Tuesday saying “going forward it’s going to be less about speeches” and more on his efforts to address challenges in the city. Winston made history by becoming the first Black candidate to win Brooklyn Park’s mayoral seat....
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Voters Choose April Graves as Mayor
Brooklyn Center voters chose April Graves as their next mayor, unseating incumbent Mayor Mike Elliott. Graves won with 54 percent of the vote to Elliott’s 46 percent. In Elliott’s first term in office, the city saw unprecedented challenges. Businesses and public facilities had to adjust to changing COVID regulations.
ccxmedia.org
Winston Makes History, Becomes Brooklyn Park’s First Black Mayor
In a history-making Brooklyn Park mayoral race, Hollies Winston defeated Wynfred Russell to become the city’s first ever Black mayor. Winston won with 59.1 percent of the vote out of 23,864 ballots cast. City council races have historically been nonpartisan. However, Winston received the backing of the DFL Party....
Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led city through Wright killing, loses reelection bid to April Graves
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led the city through the aftermath of the police killing of Daunte Wright, has been defeated in his bid for reelection.Per the Secretary of State's Office, challenger April Graves won the mayoral election with 54% of the vote.Graves has served on the Brooklyn Center City Council since 2015.MORE: 2022 Election ResultsElliott, who emigrated from Liberia as a child, became Brooklyn Center's first Black mayor in 2018. His city was put in the national spotlight when officer Kim Potter shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop on April 11, 2021....
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth Mayor’s Minutes: Staying Active, Having Fun during Winter
Plymouth Mayor Jeff Wosje is a runner and is happy to share ideas about where to run when the weather gets cold. He advises runners to consider checking out the Plymouth Community Center’s fieldhouse dome. “I always like to promote that we have the outside running track available for...
ccxmedia.org
Two Newcomers Elected to Maple Grove City Council
After all of the ballots were counted Tuesday night, voters in Maple Grove elected Kristy Janigo and Rachelle Johnson to serve on the city council. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State website, Janigo received 24.55% of the vote (12,192 total votes). Johnson, meanwhile, received 22.35% of the vote (11,103 total votes).
ccxmedia.org
Three New Members Elected to Plymouth City Council
Voters in Plymouth elected three fresh faces to serve on the city council. For the at-large seat, Clark Gregor received 41% of the vote over candidates Neha Markanda and Derek Anderson. Markanda received 34% of the vote, while Anderson received 24%. For the Ward 2 seat, Julie Peterson won by...
ccxmedia.org
Teneshia Kragness, Dan Jerzak Elected to Brooklyn Center Council
Teneshia Kragness and Dan Jerzak have been elected to the Brooklyn Center City Council. Kragness won 33 percent of the votes and Dan Jerzak collected 30 percent. Kau Guannu had 21 percent, while Andrew Johnson had 17 percent of the vote. The Brooklyn Center City Council race was a relatively...
ccxmedia.org
City of Maple Grove Report – November 9, 2022
A recap of the November 7, 2022 Maple Grove City Council meeting and a look at news and happening from around the city. Find out more about city news and happenings at https://maplegrovemn.gov.
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Voters Approve Sales Tax Increase to Improve Community Center
Every year, roughly 700,000 people from across the Twin Cities make their way to the Maple Grove Community Center for a variety of activities — whether it be on the ice, in the pool, or in the senior center. But after 25 years, any building will have some wear...
ccxmedia.org
Poppe Wins Another Term as Osseo Mayor
Osseo Mayor Duane Poppe won another term on Tuesday night. He earned 656 votes, or 60 percent of the vote, over Alicia Vickerman, who had 437 votes. Poppe was first elected in 2012. He works in commercial real estate. Juliana Hultstrom and Mark Schulz were both uncontested in their bids...
ccxmedia.org
Carroll Wins House 42A Seat
Current Plymouth City Council member Ned Carroll defeated Kathy Burkett to win the House District 42A seat. Carroll, the DFL candidate, won with 58.3 percent of the vote out of 18,144 ballots cast. Burkett, a Republican, finished with 41.7 percent. A Plymouth resident of 28 years, Carroll has served on...
fox9.com
Minnesota election results 2022: Anoka County sheriff
(FOX 9) - Here are the results for Anoka County sheriff:. Tap or click on the race below for individual results.
ccxmedia.org
Brooks, Simons, Mitchell Elected to Osseo School Board
Voters in the Osseo School District elected incumbents Thomas Brooks and Tanya Simons, as well as newcomer Sarah Mitchell to the school board. Each collected more than 22,000 votes. Kelsey Dawson Walton, incumbent and current board chair, did not win re-election, finishing in fourth place with 19,750 votes. LaDawn Severin...
What's open, what's closed on Veterans Day 2022
Friday, Nov. 11, marks Veterans Day, a day to honor those who have served in the United States military. It's a federal holiday, so some things will be closed. Here's a quick guide to what's open and what isn't:. Government services: Government offices and services are pretty much all closed...
ccxmedia.org
Voters in Osseo School District Approve Levy Referendums
Voters in the Osseo School District approved two levy referendum requests, easing fears about potential cuts to the classroom. Question No. 1 renews and expands an operating levy that was set to expire after this year. School officials say the funds from the levy directly impact the classroom. The vote was 54.4 percent in favor and 45.6 percent against.
ccxmedia.org
New Members Elected to Robbinsdale School Board
The Robbinsdale School Board will have three new members. Kim Holmes, ReNae Bowman, Caroline Long, and Sharon Brooks Green came out on top of the list of seven candidates, each amassing more than 14,000 votes. Voters in the district got to elect candidates for four seats. Robbinsdale School Board members...
Black women will serve in MN Senate for first time
ST PAUL, Minn. — In all of its history, the Minnesota Senate never had a Black woman on it – but that's about to change. At least three Black women won their elections and will share the honor of being first. In Senate District 63, which covers south...
Essence
Minnesota Welcomes First Black Gen-Z Woman To Senate
Zaynab Mohamed was one of three Black women to make history being elected to the Minnesota Senate. No Black women have served in the state Senate in 164 years of statehood. Mohamed is the youngest. The state of Minnesota had a historic moment Tuesday night and multiplied it by three...
City of Minnetonka diversity coordinator dies unexpectedly
The city of Minnetonka is mourning the unexpected death of the city's senior diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator, Keith Clarke. The city announced Clarke's passing Monday afternoon, stating the cause of his death has not yet been determined. "Keith developed strong friendships in a short time and his death is...
Comments / 0