Harris County fails to get all ballots counted after 2022 midterm election
For the second time this year, Harris County has failed to get all of the ballots counted in 24 hours after election. FOX 26's political reporter Greg Groogan explains more.
Harris County officials vow to sort out 2022 election day issues
Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum says his team will be working to sort out the issues that caused problems on election day. Harris County experienced many issues from polling sites opening late, machine malfunctions, and even some polling sites running out of ballots. Wednesday morning, election workers were still counting emergency ballots at central counting at NRG Arena.
Harris County Democratic party disputes GOP claim that ballot paper shortage at polls was intentional
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County GOP made several allegations at a press conference on Thursday regarding the Nov. 8 election. The party claimed that thousands of local voters were potentially disenfranchised on Election Day for various reasons. The Republican party attorney said 23 polling sites did not...
Harris County elections office receives extension to count mail-in ballots
Harris County was granted an extension to continue the mail-in ballot count past the statutory deadline. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Harris County 133rd Civil District Court granted a request to extend the mail-in ballot counting period for the county as mail-in ballots remained unprocessed. As of 10:48 a.m. on Nov....
Problems at the polls: Election workers continue to count ballots after issues arise in Harris County
HOUSTON – Nearly 24 hours after polls closed, Harris County Elections staff was still working on tabulating results on Wednesday evening. Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum says that’s the top priority, and next up is assessing the issues reported on Election Day. “Yesterday, after 40 years plus...
Harris Co. GOP to file lawsuit over paper shortage on Election Day
The Republicans are demanding Harris Co. Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum issue a public apology.
Harris County election results 2022: County judge, commissioners, propositions
For statewide results, including Texas governor, click here. The following are results from key races around Harris County. Polls will now close at 8 p.m. after a lawsuit over delayed poll openings.
Harris County judge's race still too close to call as vote trickles in
The outcome of the Harris County judge's race won't likely be known until Wednesday, as hundreds of precincts still remain uncounted.
Court orders extended hours until 8 p.m. in Harris County, Montgomery County polls closed
On the evening of Tuesday, November 8, 2022, The Woodlands Township shared at 7:13 p.m. that, “Election Day voting for The Woodlands Township Board of Directors has closed as of 7 p.m. in Montgomery County. Please note, Harris County has announced that polls will now be open until 8 p.m. due to a court order.”
Election results: Harris County criminal court judges
HOUSTON — There was a lot of interest in race results for criminal court judges in Harris County. With crime and safety being top issues for Harris County voters, there was a major push by the GOP to oust Democratic criminal court judges. Here are the latest election results...
Democrats build majority on Harris County Commissioners Court
While Republicans maintained control of statewide offices on Election Day, Harris County Commissioners Court is now decidedly blue. Driving the news: Democrats on the ballot for Commissioners Court swept their races, giving them a 4-1 majority. Lesley Briones unseated incumbent Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle with 51.6% of the vote.
Who is Lesley Briones? Meet the new Democratic Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner
Briones grew up along the U.S.-Mexico border in Laredo. She is a Harvard and Yale Law School graduate.
Harris County man frustrated after waiting hours to vote because of missing key to machines
Voters across Harris County reported polling issues on Election Day. Some of the issues were problems with the machines and a missing key to open the voting machines.
UPDATED: Challengers win seats in the Nov. 8 election for The Woodlands Township board of directors
Voters in The Woodlands area headed to the polls on Nov. 8 (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) With all of Montgomery County’s 111 voting precincts reporting and 774 of Harris County’s 782 voting centers reporting, the apparent winners of The Woodlands Township board of directors in the Nov. 8 election remain the same as the previous night’s results.
Polling places plagued by issues across Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Voters across Harris County reported polling issues early Tuesday morning. Several spots blamed voting machines for delays. Meanwhile, the election judge at BakerRipley on Navigation Boulevard said they were slow to open because they didn't have the proper election supplies dropped off, including the key to open voting machines.
Democrats Had Strong Showing in County Judge Contests Despite GOP Warchests
In a highly competitive midterm that saw record amounts of money spent nationally and in Texas, Republicans won the statewide races again, surprising few observers in the ruby-red state. But in several highly contentious races, Democrats defied the odds and overcame enormous sums of money funneled to Republican opponents to...
Students ran into problems applying for Texas absentee ballots, some can’t vote
Some college students had issues with their absentee ballot applications, and it could cost them a vote this election.
Department of Justice to send team of observers to Harris County to help with Tuesday's election
According to the Harris County attorney, it has been assured that poll watchers from both political parties will travel to various locations throughout the day.
UPDATE: McCoy wins Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner race
With all Fort Bend County polling locations reporting, McCoy wins the Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner race. (Adobe Stock) Updates Nov. 9. 8:10 a.m. Democrat Dexter L. McCoy has won the Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner race with 55.6%, or 27,108 vote, to Republican Ray Aguilar's 44.4%, or 21,600, with all 82 Fort Bend County polling locations reporting.
Local race updates: Hidalgo narrowly beats Mealer in Harris County Judge race
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two very close local races for county judges both went towards the Democrats, including a tight race for Harris County Judge. Incumbent Lina Hidalgo held off a tough challenge from Alexandra del Moral Mealer to win a second term as Harris County Judge. Mealer sent a...
