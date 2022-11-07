ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea: Pep Guardiola's side march into Carabao Cup fourth round thanks to goals from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez... as Blues poor run under Graham Potter continues

A good night for Manchester City and indeed for England manager Gareth Southgate. This was one of Jack Grealish’s livelier performances of the season while Kalvin Phillips returned from injury to play his first minutes since September as a substitute. Both players can expect to be on England’s plane to Qatar next week.
BBC

EFL Cup: Cherries thrash Everton, Leicester cruise past Newport

That's the end of this live text, thanks for joining us tonight. Read all tonight's reports here. See you tomorrow as big dogs like Arsenal, Spurs, (Newcastle?), Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City all play. O'Neil 'always pushing us'. FT: Bournemouth 4-1 Everton. Bournemouth goalscorer Junior Stanislas told BBC Radio Solent:...
SB Nation

On This Day (9 November 1889) - Sunderland’s “Team of All the Talents” beat the Brummy Dragons!

The foundation of the professional Football League in the late 1880s was centred around two “heartland” areas - Lancashire and the Midlands. The north east of England had been relatively late to the round-ball game, but ten years after James Allan had brought a football down from Scotland for the boys at Hendon Board School, Sunderland had been transformed from a Rugby town to a hotbed of the association rules.
NBC Sports

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. We’re one week away from the 2022 World Cup break, making the final round of Premier League fixtures all the more important and intriguing. Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?...
The Independent

Gareth Southgate prepares to name England squad ahead of World Cup departure

England football team manager Gareth Southgate will reveal his World Cup squad on Thursday having taken a final decision on the form and fitness of key players and those that made a late charge to be on the plane to Qatar.All eyes will be on the national team’s social media channels at 2pm as the 26-strong selection heading to the Gulf is announced before the Three Lions boss explains his choices to the media at St George’s Park.England’s Group B opener will be only 11 days away when Southgate reveals his squad for a tournament that has been unceremoniously wedged...
msn.com

Arsenal v Brighton, Nottingham Forest v Tottenham: Carabao Cup – live

LIVE – Updated at 21:21. Who will make it through to the Carabao Cup fourth round? Join Daniel Harris. Benrahma, following up as Antonio is blocked off, has just leathered over the bar with plenty of goal at which to aim. West Ham and Blackburn are still 1-1. RED...
The Independent

Gareth Southgate explains why James Maddison made England’s 26-man World Cup squad

Gareth Southgate has explained why James Maddison has made England’s 26-man football World Cup squad, after weeks of speculation over the midfielder’s selection.The Leicester star is one of the headline inclusions in the team and Southgate explained that his form in the buildup to Qatar helped him secure a spot on the plane.“He’s playing really well. He’s earned the right. We think he can give us something slightly different to the other attacking players that we’ve got,” the manager said of his decision.Ivan Toney and Fikayo Tomori, however, have been overlooked.Sign up for our newsletters.
BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Bellingham, Endrick, Carrasco, Lloris, Shaw, Zaha, Mudryk, Jorginho, Isaksen

Manchester City are favourites to secure the signature of Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, having held initial talks over a move for the 19-year-old. (Mail) Chelsea have had several meetings with Palmeiras' 16-year-old Brazilian striker Endrick but face competition from Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (Evening Standard) Newcastle have...
SkySports

Carabao Cup hits and misses: Arsenal lack depth; Magpies maintain momentum

Could a lack of depth cost Arsenal in Premier League push?. It was a chance for some of Arsenal's second string to test themselves against Premier League opposition, were any to be called upon and needed by Mikel Arteta in the top flight. But it was a night where few of the Arsenal manager's supporting cast covered themselves in much glory.
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man...
FOX Sports

USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Tyler Adams?

Birthplace: Wappingers Falls, N.Y. A tireless running, ball-winning defensive midfielder, Adams is perhaps the most irreplaceable player on the U.S. roster. Mature beyond his years, he’s a leader on and off the field. Adams has been in some of the best form of his young career this season with...
BBC

Tee Ritson: St Helens sign winger from Barrow Raiders on season-long loan

St Helens have signed winger Tee Ritson from Championship side Barrow Raiders on a season-long loan with the option of a permanent deal. The 26-year-old Thailand international was last season's top try-scorer in the Championship having scored 33 tries. He adds cover at wing for Saints, who saw Regan Grace...
BBC

Derby County: Jurgen Klopp gives 'starstruck' Rams boss Paul Warne tips

Derby County boss Paul Warne admits he was "starstruck" by Jurgen Klopp and distracted by the Liverpool manager's smile as he shared advice after the Reds ended the Rams' Carabao Cup run. League One Derby held the Premier League giants to a goalless draw before going out 3-2 on penalties...
ESPN

Southampton name Nathan Jones as their new manager

Southampton have appointed Luton Town boss Nathan Jones as their new manager on a three-and-a-half year contract, the club announced on Thursday. Jones replaces Ralph Hasenhuttl, who was sacked on Monday following a poor start to the Premier League season. They are 18th after six defeats in their last nine games including a 4-1 loss to Newcastle United on Sunday.
Daily Mail

'We're absolutely BUZZING!': Mason Mount leads joyous reaction from England stars after making the World Cup squad as he celebrates alongside Chelsea pal Conor Gallagher - and Bukayo Saka says his 'childhood dream has come true'

Mason Mount and Chelsea team-mate Conor Gallagher led the excitable reaction from England players who made Gareth Southgate's England World Cup squad as the pair admitted they were 'buzzing' to fly to Qatar. Mount was included in the 26-man squad, which was widely expected given how important he has become...

