Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea: Pep Guardiola's side march into Carabao Cup fourth round thanks to goals from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez... as Blues poor run under Graham Potter continues
A good night for Manchester City and indeed for England manager Gareth Southgate. This was one of Jack Grealish’s livelier performances of the season while Kalvin Phillips returned from injury to play his first minutes since September as a substitute. Both players can expect to be on England’s plane to Qatar next week.
EFL Cup: Cherries thrash Everton, Leicester cruise past Newport
That's the end of this live text, thanks for joining us tonight. Read all tonight's reports here. See you tomorrow as big dogs like Arsenal, Spurs, (Newcastle?), Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City all play. O'Neil 'always pushing us'. FT: Bournemouth 4-1 Everton. Bournemouth goalscorer Junior Stanislas told BBC Radio Solent:...
Nathan Jones: Luton manager to speak to 'wonderful' Southampton after Ralph Hasenhuttl sacking
Nathan Jones is on the south coast for direct talks with Southampton about taking over as manager. Luton Town manager Jones said this week that Southampton are a "wonderful Premier League club" and confirmed talks would take place about replacing Ralph Hasenhuttl. Jones travelled down to the city late Tuesday...
On This Day (9 November 1889) - Sunderland’s “Team of All the Talents” beat the Brummy Dragons!
The foundation of the professional Football League in the late 1880s was centred around two “heartland” areas - Lancashire and the Midlands. The north east of England had been relatively late to the round-ball game, but ten years after James Allan had brought a football down from Scotland for the boys at Hendon Board School, Sunderland had been transformed from a Rugby town to a hotbed of the association rules.
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. We’re one week away from the 2022 World Cup break, making the final round of Premier League fixtures all the more important and intriguing. Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?...
Gareth Southgate prepares to name England squad ahead of World Cup departure
England football team manager Gareth Southgate will reveal his World Cup squad on Thursday having taken a final decision on the form and fitness of key players and those that made a late charge to be on the plane to Qatar.All eyes will be on the national team’s social media channels at 2pm as the 26-strong selection heading to the Gulf is announced before the Three Lions boss explains his choices to the media at St George’s Park.England’s Group B opener will be only 11 days away when Southgate reveals his squad for a tournament that has been unceremoniously wedged...
Arsenal v Brighton, Nottingham Forest v Tottenham: Carabao Cup – live
LIVE – Updated at 21:21. Who will make it through to the Carabao Cup fourth round? Join Daniel Harris. Benrahma, following up as Antonio is blocked off, has just leathered over the bar with plenty of goal at which to aim. West Ham and Blackburn are still 1-1. RED...
‘Standout performer’ – BBC pundit in awe of 19-year-old Liverpool star; could give Klopp food for thought
Stephen Warnock labelled Calvin Ramsay the ‘standout performer’ of the first-half for Liverpool after going in goalless at the half-time break in their meeting with Derby County. The young Scot looked an assured presence on the right-flank for the Reds, being defensively reliable and providing some output higher...
Harry Kane: Tottenham captain subbed off suffering from fatigue, says Antonio Conte
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says Harry Kane is "really, really tired" after he was replaced in the second half of a Carabao Cup loss at Nottingham Forest. The England captain Kane started the 2-0 defeat 12 days before his country's opening World Cup game against Iran. England boss Gareth Southgate...
Gareth Southgate explains why James Maddison made England’s 26-man World Cup squad
Gareth Southgate has explained why James Maddison has made England’s 26-man football World Cup squad, after weeks of speculation over the midfielder’s selection.The Leicester star is one of the headline inclusions in the team and Southgate explained that his form in the buildup to Qatar helped him secure a spot on the plane.“He’s playing really well. He’s earned the right. We think he can give us something slightly different to the other attacking players that we’ve got,” the manager said of his decision.Ivan Toney and Fikayo Tomori, however, have been overlooked.Sign up for our newsletters.
Wednesday's gossip: Bellingham, Endrick, Carrasco, Lloris, Shaw, Zaha, Mudryk, Jorginho, Isaksen
Manchester City are favourites to secure the signature of Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, having held initial talks over a move for the 19-year-old. (Mail) Chelsea have had several meetings with Palmeiras' 16-year-old Brazilian striker Endrick but face competition from Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (Evening Standard) Newcastle have...
Carabao Cup hits and misses: Arsenal lack depth; Magpies maintain momentum
Could a lack of depth cost Arsenal in Premier League push?. It was a chance for some of Arsenal's second string to test themselves against Premier League opposition, were any to be called upon and needed by Mikel Arteta in the top flight. But it was a night where few of the Arsenal manager's supporting cast covered themselves in much glory.
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man...
USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Tyler Adams?
Birthplace: Wappingers Falls, N.Y. A tireless running, ball-winning defensive midfielder, Adams is perhaps the most irreplaceable player on the U.S. roster. Mature beyond his years, he’s a leader on and off the field. Adams has been in some of the best form of his young career this season with...
Journalist names “struggling” Chelsea star who couldn’t deal with Manchester City
Chelsea boss Graham Potter ringed the changes as he took his side to the Etihad to face Manchester City. With an important Premier League fixture coming up at the weekend away to in-form Newcastle, Potter opted to rotate his squad. As usual in a Carabao Cup fixture, Pep Guardiola did...
Tee Ritson: St Helens sign winger from Barrow Raiders on season-long loan
St Helens have signed winger Tee Ritson from Championship side Barrow Raiders on a season-long loan with the option of a permanent deal. The 26-year-old Thailand international was last season's top try-scorer in the Championship having scored 33 tries. He adds cover at wing for Saints, who saw Regan Grace...
Derby County: Jurgen Klopp gives 'starstruck' Rams boss Paul Warne tips
Derby County boss Paul Warne admits he was "starstruck" by Jurgen Klopp and distracted by the Liverpool manager's smile as he shared advice after the Reds ended the Rams' Carabao Cup run. League One Derby held the Premier League giants to a goalless draw before going out 3-2 on penalties...
Southampton name Nathan Jones as their new manager
Southampton have appointed Luton Town boss Nathan Jones as their new manager on a three-and-a-half year contract, the club announced on Thursday. Jones replaces Ralph Hasenhuttl, who was sacked on Monday following a poor start to the Premier League season. They are 18th after six defeats in their last nine games including a 4-1 loss to Newcastle United on Sunday.
Liverpool vs Derby County team news – Jurgen Klopp hands first start to Calvin Ramsay
Liverpool host Derby County in the Carabao Cup as the latter look to cause an upset at Anfield. Due to the congested fixture list that comes with the World Cup being held in the winter, Jurgen Klopp has opted to heavily rotate his squad to face Derby County. It’s no...
'We're absolutely BUZZING!': Mason Mount leads joyous reaction from England stars after making the World Cup squad as he celebrates alongside Chelsea pal Conor Gallagher - and Bukayo Saka says his 'childhood dream has come true'
Mason Mount and Chelsea team-mate Conor Gallagher led the excitable reaction from England players who made Gareth Southgate's England World Cup squad as the pair admitted they were 'buzzing' to fly to Qatar. Mount was included in the 26-man squad, which was widely expected given how important he has become...
