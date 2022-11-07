ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'HOLY SH*TBALLS': ‘Real Housewives’ Star Bethenny Frankel's Honest Review Of 'Delightful VIP Skincare' Brand Maya Chia

By Rebecca Friedman
 3 days ago
@bethennyfrankel/TikTok; Maya Chia

In the wise words of Bethenny Frankel , “HOLY SH*TBALLS” these skincare products are fabulous.

Maya Chia . I love you,” The Real Housewives of New York City star captioned a viral video from Monday, September 12, as she showed off just a few of her numerous obsessions from the renowned beauty brand.

Keep scrolling to check out what Frankel has to say about Maya Chia Skincare as Radar helps you shop the must-have products directly through our site below!

The Super Blend — Pressed Serum Multi-Correctional Moisture Concentrate

"It's a balm... it's the bomb," the comedic television personality expressed regarding the moisturizing serum. "I could tell. I knew when I saw the packaging... that's the sound of a spa. Don't ask me how I know. The girls that get it, get it."

"That's a great start [and] it's only [been] one product. I'm getting excited," Frankel continued as she brushed her other products to the side and placed Maya Chia at the top of her beauty list . "Directly into the VIP section. Do not need to be on the list, don't need to know the doorman, pass the rope, you get in."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uTQXx_0j23DlqR00
Maya Chia
SHOP NOW

Maya Chia's The Super Blend — Pressed Serum Multi-Correctional Moisture Concentrate retails for $105 at heydayskincare.com.

The Optimist — Hydrating Brightening Essence

"Oh my God, I'm in a spa," Frankel ecstatically stated as she applied the hydration boost onto her face, adding how she "feels like [she's] in Bali."

"That's delightful. Right to the front of the VIP section," the Skinny Girl founder quipped while she kissed the product's packaging.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14kfwS_0j23DlqR00
Maya Chia
SHOP NOW

Maya Chia's The Optimist — Hydrating Brightening Essence retails for $59 at mayachia.com .

The Great Cleanse — Nourishing Supercritical Cleansing Oil

"Oh, we'll get along just fine," Frankel joked at the word "critical" in the product's name, adding, "Well, you came to the right place."

"I'm freaking out," she admitted as she was left overjoyed and satisfied by the cleansing oil's pleasant fragrance and smooth application.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37HMHx_0j23DlqR00
Maya Chia
SHOP NOW

Maya Chia's The Great Cleanse — Nourishing Supercritical Cleansing Oil retails for $48 at mayachia.com .

Super Naked, Olum + Chia Face Oil

"Oh, wow! This is like their version of the glow. The under glow with a good botanical brand," the reality star exclaimed while "freaking" out about the amazing facial serum.

"You know what happens, I don't want stuff. So this comes in, other stuff goes out," Frankel continued, as she added, "I have the Rolls Royce of skincare collections now."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QMsOo_0j23DlqR00
Maya Chia
SHOP NOW

Maya Chia's Super Naked, Plum + Chia Face Oil retails for $70 at mayachia.com .

The Highlight Of The Day — Illuminating Face Serum Makeup

The opinionated media personality only needed one word to describe this glorious highlighting serum: "genius."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sg6ot_0j23DlqR00
Maya Chia
SHOP NOW

Maya Chia's The Highlight Of The Day — Illuminating Face Serum Makeup retails for $42 at mayachia.com .

The Eye Achiever — Multi Correctional Eye Serum

"Delightful. Wow. This is amazing," Frankel expressed as she rolled the eye serum onto her face with pure joy. "This is maybe the best review I've ever done. I'm so excited that I opened this stuff. This is unbelievable. Yay!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dUeRd_0j23DlqR00
Maya Chia
SHOP NOW

Maya Chia's The Eye Achiever — Multi Correctional Eye Serum retails for $70 at mayachia.com .

Hollywood is full of unlikely friendships and connections, like Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx. Diaz last appeared on film for the 2014 remake of Annie, which also starred Foxx. Since the movie's release, Foxx has reportedly encouraged Diaz to get back into the industry, convincing the There's Something About Mary actress to co-star alongside him for the upcoming Netflix action film, Back In Action. As many predict the action movie to flop, Diaz's friends are concerned the relationship with Foxx could plummet her career. RadarOnline.com has rounded up some of Diaz's best works for you to stream, just...
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

