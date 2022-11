Denver Public Schools is opening a free grocery store at Place Bridge Academy to help families that are dealing with food insecurity. The free grocery store will be a part of the DPS' new Community Hubs, through the Family and Community Engagement Department (FACE). This is to provide access to resources and help build relationships with the community around schools in DPS."We have things for them to access that's what these hubs were created for," said Michaelle Salvador, Manager of Operations for Denver Public School's Family and Community Engagement Department (FACE). "They're community services, that's why they are called community...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO