ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 1

Related
610KONA

Energy Summit In Kennewick Talks New Energy Tech

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Association of Washington Business invited major movers and shakers in the energy world, hailing from all over the state and the country to the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick Saturday to talk about fueling the future. The organization hosted an Energy Summit with the goal of finding ways to meet Washington State's energy needs in the years to come. The AWB says energy is becoming a major issue for policy makers as Washington attempts to meet clean energy goals, double the manufacturing sector, and prepare for a growing population.
KENNEWICK, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WA State DNR hiring around 60 year-round positions

OLYMPIA. — The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is looking to hire around 60 year-round fire positions to help expand wildfire response across the state. DNR is recruiting positions from hand crew squad bosses to heavy equipment operators. During the “offseason,” the positions will do forest health work as part of DNR’s 20-year Forest Health Plan. “When fires break...
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

Morrow County Voters Approve Measure to Join Idaho

There was not a lot of reporting about it, but now another county has joined the Greater Idaho Movement. Actually, two more counties have, on Tuesday, approved moving the border with Idaho to include them in the Gem State. The Greater Idaho Movement began some time ago, fell off, then was renewed over the last year or two.
MORROW COUNTY, OR
Chronicle

New Poll Suggests Washington Wildlife Management 'Out of Touch With the Public'

A majority of Washington's resident believe state wildlife managers' goal should be "preserving and protecting fish and wildlife" according to a poll commissioned by a nonprofit dedicated to reforming the state's wildlife management agency. That language was pulled directly from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife's mission statement and...
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

Will Grizzly Bears Be On The Rise the Cascades?

The U.S. Department of Interior, National Park Service (NPS), and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced they are once again initiating an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) process with four upcoming virtual meetings to evaluate options for restoring and managing grizzly bears in the North Cascades of Washington. Rep. Dan Newhouse...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

Ballot Drop Update

The Secretary of State's Office and King County Elections will be counting ballots through Veteran's Day and into the weekend, but the additional votes that dropped this afternoon shifted a few of the key races we’re tracking here at the Stranger’s Elections HQ. According to a spokesperson for King County Elections, roughly 300,000 ballots still need to be counted after the County released today's drop of about 73,400 more votes.
KING COUNTY, WA
610KONA

Mussel Harvesting Season Open on North Oregon Coast

Mussel Harvesting has been given the all clear for the northern Oregon coast. The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife have opened mussel harvesting from the Washington border to the north side of Siletz Bay, in Lincoln City. Recent shellfish samples indicate levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid have fallen below the limit for two consecutive weeks. Mussel harvesting remains closed from the south side of Siletz Bay to the California border where levels of domoic acid toxins remain elevated.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
Outsider.com

Wildlife Conservation Group Seeks to Decrease Hunting in Washington State

In many states, wildlife officials utilize the help of hunters to help maintain animal populations like deer and bears. However, they also aid in managing predatory species as well. In Washington, though, this kind of management tool has become less popular among the public. In recent years, influential conservation groups have begun arguing that hunting is not nearly as necessary as it once was. Unsurprisingly, this has caused a major rift between wildlife advocates and pro-hunting organizations. And at the center of the conflict is Washington’s Department of Fish and Wildlife.
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

The 5 Most Commonly Misspelled Town Names in Washington State

The Most Common Misspelled Towns In Washington State. There's no denying that Washington State is home to some beautiful towns and cities. From Seattle to Spokane, there's a lot to love about Evergreen State. Some People Spell Walla Walla Wrong, Here Are Another 5 Misspelled Towns In WA. However, there's...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Washington Residents Say No to Raising Taxes in Advisory Vote

In advisory measures that serve as a kind of opinion poll on actions of the Washington Legislature, voters were asked how they feel about two transportation-related taxes or premiums. On Advisory Vote 39, 59% of the state's voters in Tuesday's count wanted a 7-cent-per-gallon increase in taxes on aircraft fuel...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Maverik stores offering special deal to veterans on Veterans Day

SPOKANE, Wash. — Maverik — Adventure’s First Shop, is giving a special on Veterans Day to those who have served our country. The store is offering active military personnel and veterans a complimentary hot beverage with the purchase of a donut. Beverages include coffee, cappuccino, tea and hot cocoa. You can purchase them at any size. There are several Maverik...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy