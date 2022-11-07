Read full article on original website
Energy Summit In Kennewick Talks New Energy Tech
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Association of Washington Business invited major movers and shakers in the energy world, hailing from all over the state and the country to the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick Saturday to talk about fueling the future. The organization hosted an Energy Summit with the goal of finding ways to meet Washington State's energy needs in the years to come. The AWB says energy is becoming a major issue for policy makers as Washington attempts to meet clean energy goals, double the manufacturing sector, and prepare for a growing population.
WA State DNR hiring around 60 year-round positions
OLYMPIA. — The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is looking to hire around 60 year-round fire positions to help expand wildfire response across the state. DNR is recruiting positions from hand crew squad bosses to heavy equipment operators. During the “offseason,” the positions will do forest health work as part of DNR’s 20-year Forest Health Plan. “When fires break...
Morrow County Voters Approve Measure to Join Idaho
There was not a lot of reporting about it, but now another county has joined the Greater Idaho Movement. Actually, two more counties have, on Tuesday, approved moving the border with Idaho to include them in the Gem State. The Greater Idaho Movement began some time ago, fell off, then was renewed over the last year or two.
Washington Building Code Council mandates heat pumps in all new homes
(The Center Square) – The Washington State Building Code Council has voted to mandate heat pumps in all new residential construction starting in July. In April, the council voted to require that new commercial and multi-family construction be outfitted with all-electric space heating and hot water systems. A heat...
New Poll Suggests Washington Wildlife Management 'Out of Touch With the Public'
A majority of Washington's resident believe state wildlife managers' goal should be "preserving and protecting fish and wildlife" according to a poll commissioned by a nonprofit dedicated to reforming the state's wildlife management agency. That language was pulled directly from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife's mission statement and...
Poll: More Washingtonians oppose new gas-powered car ban than support it
(The Center Square) – A plurality of Washingtonians don’t seem sold on a statewide ban on the sale of new gas-powered motor vehicles by 2035, based on the results of a recent poll. Earlier this year, Gov. Jay Inslee said Washington state will follow California’s lead and ban...
Gluesenkamp Perez’s lead over Kent narrows in race for Washington’s District 3
The race to represent Southwest Washington in Congress is still too close to call as thousands of ballots wait to be counted.
Invasive crab threatening shellfish industry, salmon found in another western Washington bay
BOW, Wash. — An invasive crab is stirring up concerns for Washington's salmon and shellfish. The European green crab is one of the most aggressive marine creatures on the planet. The European green crab is an "efficient predator," according to Sea Grant Washington, and poses a major threat to...
Is this Tri-Cities school official running for governor? Social media accounts offer hints
The WA state Supreme Court is reviewing an attempt to recall him for voting to defy a COVID mask mandate.
Will Grizzly Bears Be On The Rise the Cascades?
The U.S. Department of Interior, National Park Service (NPS), and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced they are once again initiating an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) process with four upcoming virtual meetings to evaluate options for restoring and managing grizzly bears in the North Cascades of Washington. Rep. Dan Newhouse...
Ballot Drop Update
The Secretary of State's Office and King County Elections will be counting ballots through Veteran's Day and into the weekend, but the additional votes that dropped this afternoon shifted a few of the key races we’re tracking here at the Stranger’s Elections HQ. According to a spokesperson for King County Elections, roughly 300,000 ballots still need to be counted after the County released today's drop of about 73,400 more votes.
Election deniers are trailing up and down the ballot in WA races
As he stepped up last week to speak at a town hall, Brett Simpson didn’t wait long to tell the crowd who he was. To loud cheers, Simpson, who was running for Clark County auditor, told the crowd: “I’m your local election denier.”. But the roughly 65...
Mussel Harvesting Season Open on North Oregon Coast
Mussel Harvesting has been given the all clear for the northern Oregon coast. The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife have opened mussel harvesting from the Washington border to the north side of Siletz Bay, in Lincoln City. Recent shellfish samples indicate levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid have fallen below the limit for two consecutive weeks. Mussel harvesting remains closed from the south side of Siletz Bay to the California border where levels of domoic acid toxins remain elevated.
Wildlife Conservation Group Seeks to Decrease Hunting in Washington State
In many states, wildlife officials utilize the help of hunters to help maintain animal populations like deer and bears. However, they also aid in managing predatory species as well. In Washington, though, this kind of management tool has become less popular among the public. In recent years, influential conservation groups have begun arguing that hunting is not nearly as necessary as it once was. Unsurprisingly, this has caused a major rift between wildlife advocates and pro-hunting organizations. And at the center of the conflict is Washington’s Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The 5 Most Commonly Misspelled Town Names in Washington State
The Most Common Misspelled Towns In Washington State. There's no denying that Washington State is home to some beautiful towns and cities. From Seattle to Spokane, there's a lot to love about Evergreen State. Some People Spell Walla Walla Wrong, Here Are Another 5 Misspelled Towns In WA. However, there's...
It could be days before we have a result from Washington's 3rd Congressional District race
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Though multiple close races in Oregon and Washington have been called by major media outlets, election officials indicate that the outcome for Washington's 3rd Congressional District could take days to materialize. As of Wednesday evening, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez had a slight lead over Republican Joe...
Washington Residents Say No to Raising Taxes in Advisory Vote
In advisory measures that serve as a kind of opinion poll on actions of the Washington Legislature, voters were asked how they feel about two transportation-related taxes or premiums. On Advisory Vote 39, 59% of the state's voters in Tuesday's count wanted a 7-cent-per-gallon increase in taxes on aircraft fuel...
North Cascades mountain pass weekend closing will extend until spring 2023
Avalanche danger eases, but heavy snow is falling in the North Cascades.
Maverik stores offering special deal to veterans on Veterans Day
SPOKANE, Wash. — Maverik — Adventure’s First Shop, is giving a special on Veterans Day to those who have served our country. The store is offering active military personnel and veterans a complimentary hot beverage with the purchase of a donut. Beverages include coffee, cappuccino, tea and hot cocoa. You can purchase them at any size. There are several Maverik...
These 3 candidates have clear leads in the contested WA 15th and 16th legislative races
The 15th and 16th Legislative district have new maps and will be getting new leaders.
