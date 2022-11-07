ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scio Township, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WILX-TV

Auto supplier investing $82M in Jackson County, retaining 241 jobs

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Automotive Compressor, Inc. (MACI) is making an $82 million investment in Jackson County. It’s the largest employer in Jackson County and is a high-volume assembly manufacturer that supplies multiple Toyota models. MACI is beginning its production of new products that support the industry’s transition...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

340,000 SUVs recalled by General Motors as daytime lights might not shut off

DETROIT -- General Motors has announced it is recalling an estimated 340,000 SUVs due to an issue with the daytime running lights that may not turn off as expected. According to the Associated Press, there is concern that if the daytime running lights are on at the same time as regular headlights, it can create a glare for oncoming drivers and increase the risk of a crash.
DETROIT, MI
wlen.com

Citizens Gas Announces Increase in Natural Gas Supply Charge

Adrian, MI – Citizens Gas announced that it increased its natural gas supply charge, effective this month, to $0.853 per hundred cubic feet (Ccf) from $0.587 per Ccf. Base natural gas cost has increased more than 300% over the last 2 calendar years. This rate change will result in an increase of $249 to the average residential customer’s natural gas bill over a 12-month period.
ADRIAN, MI
Fox17

Nessel issues subpoenas to local tree company accused of overcharging clients

LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel has sent out subpoenas to a local tree company on suspicions it violated the Michigan Consumer Protection Act. The state alleges Michigan’s Choice Tree Service overcharged clients for its services and went against promises that customers would not owe money for expenses that weren’t covered by insurance.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Dearborn Heights residents push back against plans for new car wash near busy intersection

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some Dearborn Heights residents are concerned about plans to open a new car wash near a busy intersection. "I don't think any resident who is going to put that kind of money wants 5/600 cars, especially on the Ford Road speedway, which is the new Indy 500," said Dr. Ibrahim Dabaja. "I would never want to put my medical facility or any medical facility where 1,000 residents in the area do not want my facility here."
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
The Flint Journal

CDC urges masking in 1 Michigan county this week

Michigan’s streak of four consecutive weeks without a county at a high COVID-19 Community Level has ended. Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is at a high Community Level this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map on Thursday, Nov. 10. The CDC uses Community...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Big rezoning causes drama at last meeting of Ann Arbor’s outgoing council

ANN ARBOR, MI — A major rezoning of 190 properties to pave the way for high-density, downtown-style development on Ann Arbor’s west side is now complete. At the final meeting of Ann Arbor’s current City Council that’s been heavily divided, council voted 7-3 along factional lines to OK new zoning for the Maple Road/Stadium Boulevard commercial area Thursday night, Nov. 10.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

