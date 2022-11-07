Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forefront Dermatology Expands Practice in Jackson, MIBoardroomPRJackson, MI
Michigan witness says strange cloud followed him down rural country roadRoger MarshJackson, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Related
WILX-TV
Auto supplier investing $82M in Jackson County, retaining 241 jobs
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Automotive Compressor, Inc. (MACI) is making an $82 million investment in Jackson County. It’s the largest employer in Jackson County and is a high-volume assembly manufacturer that supplies multiple Toyota models. MACI is beginning its production of new products that support the industry’s transition...
340,000 SUVs recalled by General Motors as daytime lights might not shut off
DETROIT -- General Motors has announced it is recalling an estimated 340,000 SUVs due to an issue with the daytime running lights that may not turn off as expected. According to the Associated Press, there is concern that if the daytime running lights are on at the same time as regular headlights, it can create a glare for oncoming drivers and increase the risk of a crash.
wlen.com
Citizens Gas Announces Increase in Natural Gas Supply Charge
Adrian, MI – Citizens Gas announced that it increased its natural gas supply charge, effective this month, to $0.853 per hundred cubic feet (Ccf) from $0.587 per Ccf. Base natural gas cost has increased more than 300% over the last 2 calendar years. This rate change will result in an increase of $249 to the average residential customer’s natural gas bill over a 12-month period.
Wallet Watch: Stabilizing rents, heating checks offer inflation relief
Happy Wednesday, everyone. It’s the day after the midterm election. The dust has settled on most major Michigan races, but I’m not here to talk politics (you can get all the election results here). Rather join me in looking at the economy. It’s Wallet Watch: a weekly Wednesday...
Voters defeat Michigan wind energy project, toss supportive officials
TRUFANT, MI — Rural voters delivered a crushing blow to plans for a 375 megawatt wind farm in mid-Michigan, where several local renewable energy ordinances were defeated across three townships and multiple officials were thrown from office for supporting the project. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, midterm voters resoundingly rejected...
Fox17
Nessel issues subpoenas to local tree company accused of overcharging clients
LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel has sent out subpoenas to a local tree company on suspicions it violated the Michigan Consumer Protection Act. The state alleges Michigan’s Choice Tree Service overcharged clients for its services and went against promises that customers would not owe money for expenses that weren’t covered by insurance.
fox2detroit.com
Dearborn Heights residents push back against plans for new car wash near busy intersection
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some Dearborn Heights residents are concerned about plans to open a new car wash near a busy intersection. "I don't think any resident who is going to put that kind of money wants 5/600 cars, especially on the Ford Road speedway, which is the new Indy 500," said Dr. Ibrahim Dabaja. "I would never want to put my medical facility or any medical facility where 1,000 residents in the area do not want my facility here."
bridgemi.com
Mid-Michigan smacks down wind energy. Will it harm the state’s green plan?
Voters in Montcalm County sent a clear message Tuesday they don’t want renewable energy projects. The rejection comes as Michigan scrambles to expand wind and solar power to meet climate change goals. Approval of those projects are currently made at the local level, but that might change. Renewable energy...
Ann Arbor officials call election ‘complete success’ despite 6-hour lines
ANN ARBOR, MI — While Ann Arbor faced some scrutiny and criticism this week for having election lines up to six hours long on the University of Michigan campus, city officials are saying the city prioritized quality over speed. Mayor Christopher Taylor and other City Council members took turns...
Hello, Ann Arbor: The rise of ‘chonky’ campus squirrels; how Ann Arbor voted
Whew, it was a busy week in Ann Arbor. We were up late Tuesday night, noshing on pizza and reporting election results as they came in. We were also out on the University of Michigan’s campus with students who waited several hours to register and vote. Big voter turnout,...
CDC urges masking in 1 Michigan county this week
Michigan’s streak of four consecutive weeks without a county at a high COVID-19 Community Level has ended. Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is at a high Community Level this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map on Thursday, Nov. 10. The CDC uses Community...
Michigan man paralyzed in tree stand fall urges hunters to take precautions
There is gratitude, but sadness too. He is glad to have the time with his wife, his son and daughter, his grandchildren, but he misses driving, hunting and “anything physical.”. He worries about being a burden. “Worst of it is putting the whole family through it,” said Dave Gier,...
Ann Arbor brewery hopes new location will bring creative flair to area
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- An Ann Arbor brewing company is set to pass another hurdle this week as it continues to pursue opening a new campus. Mothfire Brewing Co., currently at 2290 S. Industrial Highway, has plans to move to a new location at 713 W. Ellsworth Road in Pittsfield Township.
New federal cooperative unit at MSU to bolster climate, fishery, wildlife research
EAST LANSING, MI. – Michigan State University will host a new, federally-supported research cooperative unit intended to foster education and conservation efforts for fisheries, wildlife, and other natural resources across the state and whole Midwest. The new U.S. Geological Survey research unit will be the 42nd of its kind...
$3000 to $4000 stimulus payment available for thousands of Michigan residents: See if you are eligible
This could help people resolve different financial issues. A total of 18 states across the US are getting tax rebates or stimulus payments. These include Georgia, Florida, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Virginia, South Carolina, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.
Oh snap: Ann Arbor detective helps snapping turtle cross the road
ANN ARBOR, MI – A large and incredibly slow snapping turtle is happily living its best turtle life today after an Ann Arbor police detective spotted the wayward beast crossing a road and decided to stop and give it a hand. Well actually two hands to be specific. While...
Big rezoning causes drama at last meeting of Ann Arbor’s outgoing council
ANN ARBOR, MI — A major rezoning of 190 properties to pave the way for high-density, downtown-style development on Ann Arbor’s west side is now complete. At the final meeting of Ann Arbor’s current City Council that’s been heavily divided, council voted 7-3 along factional lines to OK new zoning for the Maple Road/Stadium Boulevard commercial area Thursday night, Nov. 10.
81 of 83 Michigan counties favor abortion rights more today vs. 1972
Two months before Roe v. Wade legalized abortion in 1973, Michigan voted against a proposal that would legalize it in Michigan in the first 20 weeks. Five months after Roe v. Wade was struck down this summer, Michigan voters had another shot at legalizing abortion. The results were much different.
Top community development official leaving Washtenaw County after 8 years
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The director of a Washtenaw County office that provides support to low-income residents and invests in communities is leaving after four years in the job. Teresa Gillotti, director of the Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development will leave her post on Nov. 23, after...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to pass through metro Detroit for first time in 3 years
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning to southeast Michigan after the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to its cross-continent tour for three years. "We are very pleased to be resuming our CP Holiday Train program raising money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network," said...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
22K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0