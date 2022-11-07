ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLive

How Michigan’s congressional makeup changed in the 2022 midterms

With one less congressional seat and three newcomers added to Michigan’s Congressional roster, the makeup of Michigan’s U.S. House offices saw a notable shift in the 2022 midterms. Next term, three freshmen— Democrats Hilary Scholten and Shri Thanedar, along with Republican John James— will join the 10 incumbents...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Nessel, Benson hold significant leads for Michigan AG, SOS with more than 80 percent of votes tallied

Michiganders continue to await final results for two top state races: Attorney General and Secretary of State. The Associated Press has not yet called a winner in either of those key statewide races, though incumbent Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson declared victory just after 11 p.m. on Election Day. Both Benson and incumbent AG Dana Nessel continue to lead their respective races with more than 80% of votes counted.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Benson reelected SOS: ‘Democracy won here in Michigan’

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will remain in office after decisively snatching victory from Republican opponent Kristina Karmao, per Associated Press reports. Benson initially declared victory just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, with just 33% of the vote having been counted. At that point she led Karamo by nearly 10 points.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Republican John James nabs Michigan’s 10th congressional seat

Third time’s the charm for Farmington Hills businessman and veteran John James in his hopes to occupy some form of political office. As projected by multiple news organizations and analysts Wednesday morning, James is expected to keep his lead and become Michigan’s 10th U.S. House district representative with 48.8% of the vote being reported. His Democratic opponent, retired judge Carl Marlinga, trailed with 48.3% of the vote.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

The abortion rights and potential legal fights coming after Michigan’s Prop 3 won

Mark your calendar for Dec. 23. That’s the day Proposal 3, the constitutional amendment reviving Roe v. Wade, is added to Michigan’s founding document. There is debate over what happens to certain laws when the amendment goes into effect. But at the most basic level, Michiganders receive “a fundamental right to reproductive freedom,” according to the full amendment text.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

See who was elected to 3 Michigan university boards

Six Democrats won elections to sit on the boards of Michigan’s three largest public universities. For the University of Michigan Board of Regents, Kathy White won with 25% of the vote followed by Michael Behm with 24%. They narrowly beat two Republican candidates, according to unofficial election results reported by the Michigan Secretary of State Wednesday afternoon.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

CDC urges masking in 1 Michigan county this week

Michigan’s streak of four consecutive weeks without a county at a high COVID-19 Community Level has ended. Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is at a high Community Level this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map on Thursday, Nov. 10. The CDC uses Community...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Proposal 1: Voters pass plan to shorten term limits, require politicians to disclose finances

Term limits will tighten and private finances will become public for some politicians in Michigan, as voters passed Proposal 1 in Tuesday’s general election. Proposal 1 had 2.4 million people voting in favor when the Associated Press called the race at 3:13 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. That’s twice as many as the 1.2 million votes against the measure counted before AP called the race.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Democrat Sean McCann wins second term as state senator

KALAMAZOO, MI — State Sen. Sean McCann, D-Kalamazoo, cruised to reelection with a sizeable victory over Republican challenger Tamara Mitchell Tuesday night. With all of the precincts reporting and absentee ballots counted in Kalamazoo and Van Buren counties Wednesday morning, McCann unofficially had secured 59.6% of the 118,289 votes cast to Mitchell’s 40.1%, winning 70,517 to 47,427 with 345 write-ins, rounding out the unofficial vote totals.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
