DePerno not ruling out run for Michigan GOP chair after AG loss
NOVI, MI – Matthew DePerno may have lost the attorney general race, but soon he could be angling for something else: chair of the Michigan Republican Party. “We’re not ruling it out,” campaign manager Tyson Shepard told MLive. “Matt wants to ensure that the GOP candidates moving...
Michigan sees Democratic domination after party sweeps state, legislative and federal contests
The last time Democrats won full control over Michigan’s state government, “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” was in theaters, Olivia Newton-John’s song “Physical” was the number one song on Billboard’s Top 100 singles and the war dramady “M*A*S*H” was on its penultimate season.
How Michigan’s congressional makeup changed in the 2022 midterms
With one less congressional seat and three newcomers added to Michigan’s Congressional roster, the makeup of Michigan’s U.S. House offices saw a notable shift in the 2022 midterms. Next term, three freshmen— Democrats Hilary Scholten and Shri Thanedar, along with Republican John James— will join the 10 incumbents...
Dana Nessel re-elected Michigan attorney general, AP projects Wednesday morning
NOVI, MI – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will serve a second term and keep a Democratic executive trifecta. Nessel defeated Republican trial lawyer and 2020 election critic Matthew DePerno, the Associated Press projected 10 a.m. Wednesday, 14 hours after all polls began closing. DePerno called Nessel to concede,...
Nessel, Benson hold significant leads for Michigan AG, SOS with more than 80 percent of votes tallied
Michiganders continue to await final results for two top state races: Attorney General and Secretary of State. The Associated Press has not yet called a winner in either of those key statewide races, though incumbent Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson declared victory just after 11 p.m. on Election Day. Both Benson and incumbent AG Dana Nessel continue to lead their respective races with more than 80% of votes counted.
Matt DePerno concedes attorney general race to Dana Nessel
Matt DePerno, a Republican challenger, has conceded to Dana Nessel in the race for Michigan Attorney General. With 85% of the vote counted as of 9:15 a.m., Nessel leads by 7 percentage points and nearly 300,000 votes. The Associated Press has not called the race yet. “Although I may be...
Michigan Republican Party blames election losses on Tudor Dixon, Trump
Less than 48 hours after polls closed and Democrats emerged from the midterm election poised to take control of every branch of state government, the Michigan Republican Party released a scathing memo blaming their electoral failures largely on Tudor Dixon, her campaign and former president Donald Trump. There’s a forest...
Benson reelected SOS: ‘Democracy won here in Michigan’
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will remain in office after decisively snatching victory from Republican opponent Kristina Karmao, per Associated Press reports. Benson initially declared victory just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, with just 33% of the vote having been counted. At that point she led Karamo by nearly 10 points.
Republican John James nabs Michigan’s 10th congressional seat
Third time’s the charm for Farmington Hills businessman and veteran John James in his hopes to occupy some form of political office. As projected by multiple news organizations and analysts Wednesday morning, James is expected to keep his lead and become Michigan’s 10th U.S. House district representative with 48.8% of the vote being reported. His Democratic opponent, retired judge Carl Marlinga, trailed with 48.3% of the vote.
The abortion rights and potential legal fights coming after Michigan’s Prop 3 won
Mark your calendar for Dec. 23. That’s the day Proposal 3, the constitutional amendment reviving Roe v. Wade, is added to Michigan’s founding document. There is debate over what happens to certain laws when the amendment goes into effect. But at the most basic level, Michiganders receive “a fundamental right to reproductive freedom,” according to the full amendment text.
81 of 83 Michigan counties favor abortion rights more today vs. 1972
Two months before Roe v. Wade legalized abortion in 1973, Michigan voted against a proposal that would legalize it in Michigan in the first 20 weeks. Five months after Roe v. Wade was struck down this summer, Michigan voters had another shot at legalizing abortion. The results were much different.
See who was elected to 3 Michigan university boards
Six Democrats won elections to sit on the boards of Michigan’s three largest public universities. For the University of Michigan Board of Regents, Kathy White won with 25% of the vote followed by Michael Behm with 24%. They narrowly beat two Republican candidates, according to unofficial election results reported by the Michigan Secretary of State Wednesday afternoon.
CDC urges masking in 1 Michigan county this week
Michigan’s streak of four consecutive weeks without a county at a high COVID-19 Community Level has ended. Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is at a high Community Level this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map on Thursday, Nov. 10. The CDC uses Community...
Slotkin wins tight race in the 7th Congressional District
Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin will return to Congress for a third term to represent Michigan’s 7th Congressional District after pulling of a close victory in the Nov. 8 midterm election, according to a projection by the Associated Press. With 96 percent of votes counted, Slotkin had more than...
Proposal 1: Voters pass plan to shorten term limits, require politicians to disclose finances
Term limits will tighten and private finances will become public for some politicians in Michigan, as voters passed Proposal 1 in Tuesday’s general election. Proposal 1 had 2.4 million people voting in favor when the Associated Press called the race at 3:13 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. That’s twice as many as the 1.2 million votes against the measure counted before AP called the race.
Grassroots efforts, positivity credited for Grand Traverse, Benzie counties flipping blue
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Two longtime conservative-leaning up north counties flipped blue in several key statewide races in this week’s general election, and local politicos credit grassroots efforts and positive messaging for the sea change. More ballots were cast for Democrats than Republicans in Benzie and Grand Traverse...
Rep. Joe Tate makes history as first Black lawmaker to lead Michigan’s House
Democratic state Rep. Joe Tate made history Thursday after he was selected to lead the Michigan House of Representatives in the upcoming 102nd Legislature as the first Black person ever to do so. Tate, D-Detroit, is additionally not only the first Black lawmaker to become speaker of the House but...
Democrat Christine Morse holds lead over Republican in Kalamazoo state House race
KALAMAZOO, MI — The race to serve the next two years in the newly drawn 40th State House District appears to be taking shape. Democrat Christine Morse, who currently represents the 61st District in the Michigan House of Representatives is holding a slim lead against Republican challenger Kelly Sackett.
Kalamazoo Democrat Sean McCann wins second term as state senator
KALAMAZOO, MI — State Sen. Sean McCann, D-Kalamazoo, cruised to reelection with a sizeable victory over Republican challenger Tamara Mitchell Tuesday night. With all of the precincts reporting and absentee ballots counted in Kalamazoo and Van Buren counties Wednesday morning, McCann unofficially had secured 59.6% of the 118,289 votes cast to Mitchell’s 40.1%, winning 70,517 to 47,427 with 345 write-ins, rounding out the unofficial vote totals.
Kalamazoo County’s blue wave, and 5 other takeaways from 2022 election results
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the number of votes cast in the Portage school board election and to correct how Kevin Belson finished in that race. At least in Kalamazoo County, Tuesday’s election resulted in a big blue wave. In statewide races, county voters...
