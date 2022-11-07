Michiganders continue to await final results for two top state races: Attorney General and Secretary of State. The Associated Press has not yet called a winner in either of those key statewide races, though incumbent Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson declared victory just after 11 p.m. on Election Day. Both Benson and incumbent AG Dana Nessel continue to lead their respective races with more than 80% of votes counted.

