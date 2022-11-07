Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Thursday night high school football update
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Thursday night's quarterfinal games looked a lot like championship ones. Clovis was looking for an upset over top seed Clovis West but came up short losing 24-21. San Joaquin Memorial hosted the Central Grizzlies. The Panthers beat the Grizzlies 28-21. The two-seed Buchanan Bears hosted...
Hanford Sentinel
Band Showcase spectacular fills Hanford's Neighbor Bowl
Normally the scene of high school football, Hanford’s Neighbor Bowl was instead filled with sounds of marching bands and the scenes of color guard groups with flags and lavish backdrops on Wednesday evening during the high school Band Showcase. The bands from all three Hanford high schools performed for...
KMPH.com
DNA evidence links to suspected burglars in Clovis, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — Two suspects now find themselves behind bars after police say DNA evidence led to their arrest in Fresno. According to the Clovis Police Department, a home burglary took place last month in Clovis near Fowler and Alluvial. Police say one of the suspects smashed the...
clovisroundup.com
Fatal Motorcycle Collision in Clovis Overnight
Last night just before 9:30PM, a motorcyclist passed away following a collision with a car. A Clovis Police officer came upon the collision at Sunnyside/Sierra moments after it happened and before anyone had a chance to call 911. As officers tended to the two drivers involved and closed the roadway,...
KMPH.com
Suspect steals grandmother's car, drives recklessly, crashes in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police say he stole his grandmother’s car, drove recklessly, and crashed in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says the suspect, who has yet to be identified, stole his grandmother’s vehicle from Motel 6 at Blackstone and Shields.
KMPH.com
Motorcyclist killed following crash in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — A motorcyclist was killed after rear-ending a vehicle in Clovis Wednesday night. Clovis Police say the crash happened near Sunnyside and Sierra Avenues around 9:30 p.m. Detectives learned the motorcyclist was traveling fast on northbound Sunnyside when they faced a stopped vehicle that was waiting...
KMJ
Man Crashes Stolen Car After Leading Police On A Chase In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A 26-year-old man crashed a stolen car after leading police on a chase across Fresno Wednesday night. Police say they first tried to pull over the man driving his own car for a traffic violation around 9:15 p.m. near Chestnut and Huntington Avenues. When the...
Fresno woman arrested for the murder of her sister, three-week-old niece
Fresno police blame sibling rivalry and jealousy for the shocking murders of an 18-year-old mother and her 3-week-old daughter in September.
Hail hits Central Valley as storms continue to bring rain, thunder
As storms continue to hit the Central Valley, hail has now begun to fall.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Fresno, CA
Fresno, California, is the perfect place to have memorable experiences without exceeding your budget. Located in Fresno County, Fresno is known for its beautiful parks and vibrant culture. Fresno is a Spanish word that means "ash tree," the type of tree abundant along the stunning San Joaquin River. Fresno boasts...
sjvsun.com
Clint Olivier makes return to Fresno Co. office in two-part Clovis Unified shakeup
A former Fresno City Councilman appears to be headed to the Clovis Unified School District Governing Board. Former councilman Clint Olivier leads the field of four candidates for the Area 1 seat with 38.16 percent of the vote, a large enough lead to take the seat barring a major shakeup with late arriving ballots.
IDENTIFIED: Fresno man fatally run over by 2 cars, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was hit and killed crossing the street Tuesday night in Fresno has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials have identified the victim as 41-year-old Colin Volpe of Fresno. According to Fresno Police, around 5:30 p.m. they responded to multiple calls of a pedestrian-involved collision […]
Dine and Dish: FIVE Restaurant in northeast Fresno
Everything from the meatballs to the pasta and the bread is made fresh daily at FIVE Restaurant in northeast Fresno.
Fresno’s 144th Fighter Wing debuts new patriotic paint design
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- You may have noticed the skies above Fresno have become a little more colorful and patriotic recently. The 144th Fighter Wing of the Air National Guard has debuted a new paint scheme aboard one of their F-15C Eagle fighter jets (specifically Aircraft 85-113). Called the Heritage Jet 2.0, it is assigned to […]
9-month-old fatally shot while in stroller in California
MERCED, Calif. (AP) — A 9-month-old boy sitting in a stroller being pushed by his mother on a central California sidewalk was shot and killed when someone opened fire from a car, police said. The mother was walking Wednesday with her boyfriend on a street in Merced when a car drove by and one of The post 9-month-old fatally shot while in stroller in California appeared first on KION546.
Car impounded after driver did donuts at Fresno Fairgrounds, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A car has now been impounded a month after officers spotted a driver driving recklessly in a parking lot at the Fresno Fairgrounds, according to the Fresno Police Department. On October 11, officers were patrolling the area around the fairgrounds when they saw a driver doing donuts in a parking lot. […]
Woman hit by car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was hit by a car Saturday evening in Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they were called out around 9:45 p.m. to Gettysburg Avenue and First Street for a collision involving a pedestrian. The driver was traveling westbound on Gettysburg when officials say they collided with […]
Child shot in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a child was shot on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Merced Police Department. Around 12:40 p.m., officers were called out to the area of R Street and Highway 140 for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a child suffering from at least […]
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.
In 2002, 10-year-old Tiana Nechelle Martin and her 12 and 14-year-old sisters moved in with their aunt, Tamara Lynette Robinson. The girls moved in with their aunt and her 2-year-old daughter in the 4400 block of West Avalon Avenue in Fresno, California. Their mother, Tina Jackson, lost her job and could no longer afford to take care of her children. The Fresno Bee described Tamara as a protective and caring woman.
KMJ
Speeder Overturns SUV Down Highway 180 Embankment, Says CHP
FRESNO, Calif. (KMKJ/FOX26) — As the Valley continues to receive some much-needed rain, the California Highway Patrol would like to remind drivers to slow down on wet roads. According to CHP, a driver making their way onto Highway 180 near Chestnut was going way too fast and spun out. The driver then hit a guardrail and rolled their SUV down an embankment.
